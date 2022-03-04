Jetlinerimages/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) is one of the stocks we follow as part of our private aviation thesis. The idea has been that the COVID situation should have moved some on-the-fence business and first-class flyers to become private jet owners or charterers, benefiting in particular the small and midsize cabin market. Moreover, those with even more money would be using their larger private jets more for recreational purposes in order to benefit from the security in having a private jet where travel on commercial airlines is less comfortable and more restricted. We were right on the activity thesis, with B&GA going very strong, but what's even more of a surprise is that the incremental growth in deliveries is coming from large cabin jets for Bombardier, a testament to their brand and quality. However, this also puts into focus the Russia risk. Overall, Bombardier's prospects remain solid, and the stock isn't too expensive, but Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DUAVF) is still a no-brainer in terms of valuation and momentum and remains more interesting.

A Look at FY 2021

The year has been great for Bombardier. Deliveries have grown from 114 in 2020 to 120 in 2021, with all the additional growth coming from the large cabin segment where margins are highest.

Moreover, the aftermarket has seen a major recovery. At the beginning of the year, flight activity was still 20% below pre-COVID levels, but by the end of the year it was 20% above pre-COVID levels. Management was cautious to make any excessively strong statements, but they seemed to confirm our thesis that some extent of these changes could be structural, meaning an enduring increase in the flight activity situation. With this being a key driver of aftermarket revenue, which contributes nicely to the margin, we have a strong vector for 2022 for a robust increase in profitability even beyond this year's levels if that ahead-of-COVID levels of flight activity persists.

The Global 7500, one of Bombardier's larger jets, is improving its economics thanks to learning scale. Learning economics are sticky downwards, so even if there is pushback on the 7500 growth due to more international travel restrictions, which was a worry when we last covered the stock, the economics have improved enduringly turning the 7500 into a profit rather than loss contributor.

Leverage has also been a concern for Bombardier in the past, and was the focus of many questions in the earnings last quarter. However, the deleveraging has been significant. The maturity profile has been cleared, with no maturities for the next 3 years, and the debt has declined by about $3 billion, meaning substantial interest savings.

The average term to maturity of our bonds has increased from 3 to 5 years, and we have been able to reduce annual interest charges by more than $225 million compared to the prior year. CEO of Bombardier, Eric Martel

The net debt is around $5 billion with a market cap of $3.2 billion putting the EV/EBITDA at almost 13x. With the improvement of profitability possible as next year will likely include more aftermarket in the mix, as well as continued learning economies for the Global 7500, this is not an unreasonable multiple.

Some of the Risks

While the picture looks quite rosy, and the momentum is on Bombardier's side in terms of business performance with a whole year of superior B&GA conditions not fully reflected in the 2021 results, there are some risks that need to be pointed out. The main one is to do with Russia.

Dassault Aviation, being connected to the French military with its Rafale programme, has been unequivocal in its denial of business to potentially sanctionable Russians. They are taking no risks here and freezing contracts with wealthy Russians. Because Russia is such a large country, Russian buyers tend to favour Dassault's larger cabin jets. Dassault isn't really known for having the largest jets, and indeed most of its growth has been in the mid and small size cabins, assumed based on the unit intake versus dollar intake developments. They are not too exposed to this issue, even though some profits will have to be removed from the 2022 expectations.

Bombardier, on the other hand, is more focused on larger cabin jets. We think they are more exposed to this risk, especially with Russia being an important part of the recovery picture with Asia still lagging behind due to restrictions.

It was slow in the rest of the world in Q1 and Q2 last year, but we've seen a major pickup in Q3 and Q4 in Europe and I will call it EMEA in Russia. So we've seen some pickup taking place in the last - in the second half of the year. And Asia has been pretty slow last year for pretty much all of us in terms of flying, but in terms of activity also. So that's the picture we have. CEO of Bombardier, Eric Martel

While in the outlook the growth was expected to come from midsize jets, meaning that the growth in deliveries isn't as exposed to the Russia risk, the usually stable cash flow from large cabin jets might be. With the company always banking on large cabin jets' profit contribution, this isn't good news. Dassault didn't disclose the impact of Russian sanctions on its deliveries, so we can't say how bad it will be for Bombardier, but I wouldn't be surprised if 6-10 out of the 66 large cabin jets in 2021 might have gone to Russians. So 10% is our guess for how much is at risk there. The aftermarket contribution from Russia could also be impacted by sanctions.

Conclusions

Where does this leave us? Well, Bombardier will probably have a decent 2022 in line with improvements seen in 2021. Growth in midsize jets will be good for them, and aftermarket should see incremental improvement in 2022. With the aftermarket segment being an important margin contributor, the effect of sanctions on Russians should be fairly mitigated. However, at a 13x multiple, the value of Bombardier still does not compare to Dassault, where a building cash balance and growing value in other non-operating assets still render their operating business valued at almost negligible levels. You'd be crazy to choose Bombardier over Dassault as a value investor. With risks seemingly more pronounced with respect to the sanctions for Bombardier, where Dassault benefits massively from the geopolitical tensions in the Rafale segment, they are also better favoured by the current situation. We prefer Dassault both on a value and momentum basis.