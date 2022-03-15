Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

The world is more complicated today than ever. Investing is no longer as simple as looking at management teams, brands, products, and balance sheets. When investing in most global companies you have to also be aware of issues ranging from fiscal and monetary policy, currency issues, and right now with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, geopolitical events have taken center stage.

Few US based companies have been as affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine as much as Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

Philip Morris International is a $137 billion dollar company with business all around the world. The company does not operate within the US since the split with Altria (MO) was finalized in 2008. The company operates primarily in Europe and Asia, with Indonesia and Russia being the company's two biggest markets prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Philip Morris International's management is well-respected, and this stock has been one of the better performing large cap stocks in the market over the last 3 years, consistently offering investors both solid capital gains and solid income during that period.

Prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Philip Morris International had risen from around $60 a share in early 2020, to over $105 a share in January. The dividend is currently 5.6%.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has hit Philip Morris International in three main ways. First, Russia and Ukraine combine for about 10% of the company's business, with Russia making up about 8% of the company's global sales, 6% of the company's revenues, and 10% of the company cigarette and heet stick volume. Ukraine made up 2% of the company's sales, and 2% of the company's cigarette and heet stick volume.

Second, Philip Morris employs over 3200 workers in Russia, and those plants have now been shut. Third, and less important but still relevant, the dollar has risen dramatically against the Ruble, and the dollar has risen significantly against most other major currencies such as the Euro as well, also impacting the company's profits. The currency moves are obviously a more of short-term concern for the company than the company's need to indefinitely suspend operations and investments in Russia and Ukraine.

Philip Morris International has been very clear that the company has not permanently withdrawn from Russia or Ukraine, the company instead has temporarily suspended operations in Ukraine, and management has suspended investments in Russia. The company operates one plant in Ukraine, with 1300 workers. Management has also said they will scale down operations in Russia, where the company has 3200 workers. Philip Morris International continues to pay full salaries to workers in both countries, and management has said that contingency plans exist to restart manufacturing in both countries when conditions are safer. The company has also evacuated employees and helped them relocate to different countries to assure their safety.

The key here is to assess whether or not the sanctions against Russia are designed to stop the invasion of Ukraine, or if the sanctions against Russia are likely to be applied long-term. Philip-Morris has been very clear, the company has no current plans to permanently withdraw from Russia or Ukraine.

Philip Morris's core business remains strong, and valuation looks reasonable at current prices even if operations in Russia and Ukraine remain suspended indefinitely, which seems unlikely. Russia and Ukraine make up only nearly 8% of the company's current revenues, and well Russia has been an important and growing market in particular for Philip Morris's Heet stick products, this stock has already sold off nearly 20% since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, and the company has not permanently withdrawn or permanently suspended investments or operations in Russia or Ukraine yet.

The company's strong recent earnings report also continues to show how strong the company's core business is. The recent report showed high single digit revenue growth, gross margins over 36%, and significant volume growth with the company's key products, cigarettes and Heet sticks. Those comparisons were on a year-to-year basis. Cigarette volumes increased 2.4%, while Heet stick volume growth was an even more impressive 17% on a year-to-year basis. The company's strong margins show the pricing power Philip Morris has with their premium brands as well.

The best evidence suggests the harshest sanctions against Putin and Russia will not be permanent. Europe is still buying nearly 40% of Russian oil exports, with Finland, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Estonia the biggest importers of Russian oil. These countries do not have any good short-term alternatives. Europe relies on Russia for about 40% of the continent's energy needs, and so far most of Europe has not joined the US and UK's call to ban Russian oil, with England only committing to stop purchasing Russian oil after this year.

Philip Morris has a recession resistant business model and earnings are continuing to grow consistently in the mid-single digits. Margins and cash flow are both very impressive as well. The company's core Heet stick product is the superior product on the market, and Philip Morris has been consistently able to both take market share and raise prices with the company's premium products and brands, which is why the company continues to have industry leading margins of 36%.

Philip Morris currently trades at just over 16x next year's earnings estimates, and management has been able to maintain the dividend in tougher times than we are currently seeing, when the European economy struggled between 2008 and 2012 with sovereign debt issues. Even if the company's operations in Ukraine and Russia remain suspended for an extended period of time, that would be a loss of nearly 12% of the company's revenues. For a company with multiple premium brands, a high single digit growth rate, and premium brands, a premium multiple is more than justified, and 16x forward earnings estimates is not expensive. The company's price to earnings growth ratio going out 2 years is also not expensive, at 2.52. If the harshest sanctions against Russia are lifted within the next year and Philip Morris is able to resume operation in Russia and the Ukraine, this stock will likely once again trade at a multiple of closer to 20x next year's earnings expectations, or just over $105 a share.

Valuing intangibles is always difficult, and when a widely owned stocks like Philip Morris sell off hard, you will see forced liquidations and short selling that pushes the stock price down more. Still, while the sanctions and recent currency moves are significant short-term headwinds for Philip Morris, this company's core tobacco business remains very strong, and valuation looks cheap. Europe's energy needs also aren't going anywhere, and the continent will still need Russian oil and gas for some time. Philip Morris's management team has proven they can effectively navigate and manage the business even during tough times, as we saw between 2008 and 2012, when Europe dealt with a number of tough credit and economic issues, and this company is built for the long run.