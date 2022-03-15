Richard Villalonundefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Automatic Bank Services (OTCPK:ABANF)

Automatic Bank Services (TLV:SHVA) is the payment infrastructure network in Israel. It is a microcap company with limited trading liquidity as large institutions own a significant percentage of the company’s outstanding shares (a situation known as “low float”). SHVA was publicly listed on the Tel Aviv stock exchange in 2019 after regulators required the Israeli banks to divest their stakes over 10% in the company. Visa and Mastercard each acquired 10% stakes in SHVA subsequently. The business earns both subscription fees for tying merchants into the existing payment network in addition to transaction fees as all forms of electronic commerce take place. As more transactions occur on its network, the company’s profits and margins increase as the higher volume and revenue is spread over a relatively fixed cost base.

Meanwhile, cash transactions (which SHVA does not benefit from) represent a higher proportion of total transactions in Israel than in many other developed markets. Israel is estimated to be near 40% while in the US the figure is more like 70%. I expect this will change over time and fuel growth for the company for years to come. Recently, Apple Pay was introduced in Israel which should help accelerate digital payments adoption. While not founder led, SHVA possesses a pristine balance sheet with no debt, plenty of excess cash, and recently initiated a dividend. Shares were initially acquired for a 5% position (at cost) at a price corresponding to my estimate of a low-teens multiple of cash flow, suggesting an initial at-cost earnings yield approaching ~8%+. This struck me as a very compelling value for a high-quality business earning solid returns on capital with no debt and plenty of tailwinds for future growth. My mistake in SHVA may have been not allocating a higher weighting right off the bat.

