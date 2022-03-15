Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

Kelly Partners Group (OTCPK:KPGHF)

Kelly Partners Group (ASX:KPG) is an accounting firm servicing the SME space in Australia’s Sydney and Melbourne regions. The parent company was founded by owner-operator Brett Kelly in 2006 and takes majority 51% stakes in local accounting firms. These businesses provide accounting, tax, and compliance services/advice typically on a fixed-fee basis. By entrenching themselves with customers based on great service and by taking on advisory roles, KPG enjoys the benefit of long relationships (10+ years) and low customer churn (2-4%). Globally, tax megatrends in developed markets include ongoing budget deficits, shrinking tax-base demographics, increased societal pressure/inequality, and increasing disclosure requirements. Specific to Australia, the tax law volumes have grown 14x since the 1950s. I believe this likely means taxes rates are going up over time and may be spread across a wider base to capture more tax revenue. Since most people dislike (hate?) paying taxes, this means the market for sound tax advice should increase and remain quite durable.

I expect KPG will announce a handful of acquisition transactions per year, on average to help consolidate the industry and continue growing. There may also be years where nothing gets done if management doesn’t like the opportunity set. KPG should also exhibit modest organic growth each year with price increases of 3-4% and volume adding another 1-3%. But this is really a bet on the jockey. Given his appreciation for all the subtle qualitative aspects in business such as capital allocation, talent recruitment/retention, culture, incentives, and relationships, I expect CEO Kelly to compound earnings at high rates for years to come. My approach has simply been to allocate capital to a company controlled by Kelly where he subsequently allocates it in a growing business on our behalf.

