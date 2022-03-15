Global Majors - Overhauling Their Downstream Business
Summary
- Global Majors are overhauling their downstream business due to pandemic-induced downturn and impending energy transition.
- The divestment spree of refineries will continue with the structural fuel demand decline and growing sensitivity towards carbon intensity.
- Going forward, the refineries will leverage low-carbon ecosystem for sustenance.
Global Majors are overhauling their downstream business due to pandemic-induced downturn and impending energy transition.
The divestment spree of refineries will continue with the structural fuel demand decline and growing sensitivity towards carbon intensity. Going forward, the refineries will leverage the low-carbon ecosystem for sustenance.
Global Majors will also be:
- Transitioning their retail sector
- Strong inclination towards refinery-petrochemicals integration
- Penetration into low carbon solutions business
Global Majors are overhauling their downstream business due to pandemic-induced downturn and the impending energy transition. They will be transitioning their retail sector, integrating with petrochemicals, and penetrating into low carbon solutions business.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.