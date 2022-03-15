Global Majors - Overhauling Their Downstream Business

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

Global Majors are overhauling their downstream business due to pandemic-induced downturn and impending energy transition.

The divestment spree of refineries will continue with the structural fuel demand decline and growing sensitivity towards carbon intensity. Going forward, the refineries will leverage the low-carbon ecosystem for sustenance.

Global Majors will also be:

Transitioning their retail sector

Strong inclination towards refinery-petrochemicals integration

Penetration into low carbon solutions business

Global Majors are overhauling their downstream business due to pandemic-induced downturn and the impending energy transition. They will be transitioning their retail sector, integrating with petrochemicals, and penetrating into low carbon solutions business.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.