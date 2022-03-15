Navigating Downside Risks, Upside Surprises With Rising Rates

Mar. 15, 2022 8:39 AM ETTLT, TLH, PLW, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, DTYL, EGF, VUSTX, DTUS, DTUL, DFVL, TAPR, DFVS, FIBR, GBIL1 Comment
CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.14K Followers

Summary

  • Geopolitical risks and higher commodity prices may complicate the pace of U.S. rate hikes.
  • Inflation remains a central issue for the Federal Reserve and U.S. economy.
  • Rising prices for food and energy might cause the Fed to slow rather than accelerate rate hikes.

Business trends concept chart and diagram

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

By Erik Norland

With global economic uncertainty at the forefront, many investors are still pricing between four and six Federal Reserve rate hikes in 2022 and another couple in 2023. But that pricing for Fed rate hikes is best understood as the center of a probability distribution that rates could rise more or less than investors currently expect. So, what are the major upside and downside risks with respect to rates?

Upside Risks

One major upside risk is that over the past four tightening cycles, bond investors have underestimated the actual number of Fed rate hikes by anywhere from 75 to 175 basis points.

Fed Funds Core CPE Inflation

Bloomberg Professional

Also consider that all the rate hike cycles between 1994 and 2018 happened in the context of low stable inflation. With inflation currently running at over 7%, a tight jobs market and rising wages, it’s easy to imagine persistent inflation forcing the Fed to raise further.

Downside Risks

But there are also downside risks. First, any equity market correction or a steep sell-off in the corporate bond market could hold the Fed back from raising rates as much as investors expect. Second, geopolitical risks and higher commodity prices persist. On the one hand, higher commodity prices are likely to push inflation higher in the short term, but they can also hurt consumer spending and slow growth. Rising prices for food and energy might cause the Fed to slow rather than accelerate rate hikes.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.14K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.
Follow
1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.