Israel, More Than A Start-Up Nation

stellalevi/E+ via Getty Images

Investors seeking to build a comprehensive global equity portfolio should consider Israel exposure. Israel is poised to benefit from current socio-economic, geopolitical and technological trends that could be a positive tailwind for Israel equities.

A member of Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Israel received developed market status by leading benchmark providers almost a decade ago. Israel went from being a medium-sized market within emerging markets (EM) indexes to a tiny weight in the global developed market indexes. Moreover, the reclassification from MSCI left Israel equities underweighted in passive and benchmarked developed market portfolios.

Israel has one of the youngest populations amongst developed market countries. In 2020, 28% of population was under the age of 15 vs. 16% in developed market countries,1 whereas 60% of the country’s population falls within the working age range.2 Israel also compares favorably in terms of elderly population against OECD member countries. Only 12% of Israel’s population falls in the elderly3 bucket vs. an average of 18% for OECD. Younger individuals generally tend to be more optimistic about their financial future and are willing to spend more of their disposable income. This per capita spending drives up consumption growth and gross domestic product (GDP). Israel also has one of the most educated populations among developed countries. As of 2020, 47% of Israelis aged 25-34 have completed tertiary education compared to the OECD member average of 45%.4 This large and growing group of educated young people may provide long-term support for Israel’s economic success going forward.

Israel’s diplomatic links with the UAE have been on the mend since 2020 and trade between the two countries reached $700 million, bolstered by cooperation in aviation and finance sectors.5 The two countries are also collaborating to explore opportunities to grow capital markets in UAE and Israel. Additionally, there are positive developments in Israel’s diplomatic ties with Turkey in terms of cooperation on energy resources and discussion of transporting Israeli natural gas to Europe. This is imperative now, given the sanctions the West is imposing on Russia and the increasing likelihood that Russia may retaliate by cutting off its gas supply to Europe.6

Israel’s private technology sector has continued to receive interest from global venture capital and private equity investors. The sector received about $26 billion in venture capital dollars in 2021, almost double the amount raised in 2020, and about a quarter of the funding received by Europe as a whole.7

Israel High-Tech Investments 2015 - 2020

Source: Israel Innovation Authority (adapted from IVC data).

Exits by founders soared on the back of capital inflows into the private markets. Last year saw 238 high-tech exits, which amounted to $22 billion in deals. Similarly in 2021, IPOs saw explosive growth relative to 2020, as 121 Israeli companies with a total valuation of more than $87 billion went public across the globe, versus 27 companies in the prior year.8 Some of the bumper IPOs of the year included:

Israel IPOs 2021

Company Debut Market Capitalization ($Bil) Business Summary Current Weight in MVIS BIGI Index (%)* Playtika 13.0 pure-play video gaming company 0.83 Monday.com 6.8 cloud-based application 0.99 IronSource 11.1 a SaaS platform 0.94 SentinalOne 9.0 cybersecurity company -

Source: MVIS. *weight as of 2/28/2022. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

MVIS Bluestar Israel Global Index added exposure to some of these companies in 2021. Israel appears to offer a robust pipeline of multi-billion dollar IPOs that will be a boon to its capital markets.9 The foreign direct investment into Israel has helped strengthen the Shekel, further boosting the macro-economic outlook of the country.

Shekel 2010 – 2022

Source: Bloomberg. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

When thinking about how to access the opportunity provided by Israeli companies, a diversified approach utilized by the VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) may provide investors the opportunity to capitalize on Israel’s favorable macroeconomic, geopolitical and technological trends. ISRA’s exposure not only provides a technology and growth tilt, but also fundamental exposure to the country’s broad sectors. On a 10-year look-back as of February 28, 2022, ISRA provides lower downside risk along with favorable returns at an attractive valuation relative to technology heavy and other EM indexes.

Technology and EM Indexes Performance

Indexes Return Std. Dev Sharpe Ratio Max Drawdown Price to Earnings Ratio* MVIS Bluestar Israel Global Index 8.60 15.34 0.58 -21.29 14.41 MVIS Bluestar Israel Global Tech Index 11.32 17.68 0.66 -23.37 24.95 MSCI EM 3.24 15.96 0.24 -29.77 13.38 MSCI EAFE 6.15 14.09 0.45 -22.83 15.86

Time period 3/1/2012 – 2/28/2022.*Price to earnings ratio as of 2/28/2022.Source: Morningstar Past performance is not indicative of future results.

MVIS BlueStar Israel Global Index

Source: MVIS. As of 2/28/2022.

Disclosures:

1 As defined by MSCI Indices excluding Israel and using China as proxy for Hong Kong.

2 As defined by OECD, working age population is those aged between 15 to 64.

3 As defined by OECD, elderly population consists of people aged over 65.

4 Education attainment - Population with tertiary education - OECD Data

5 UAE and Israel edge closer to finalising trade and economic co-operation agreement

6 Ukraine conflict: Turkey and Israel eye co-operation in Central Asia - Qantara.de

7 https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-01-19/tiger-global-insight-lead-gold-rush-for-tech-startups-in-israel?sref=wyMYZNQq

8 MVIS Israel Equity Outlook Q1 2022.

9 MVIS Israel Equity Outlook Q1 2022.

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of the date of this communication and subject to change without notice. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(S), but not necessarily those of VanEck.

The BlueStar Israel Global Index® is the exclusive property and a trademark of BlueStar Global Investors LLC and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by Van Eck Associates Corporation for VanEck Israel ETF (the "Fund") based on the BlueStar Israel Global Index®. The Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by BlueStar Global Investors LLC, and BlueStar Global Investors LLC makes no representation regarding the advisability of trading in the Fund.

The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and/or its affiliates and has been licensed for use by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Copyright © 2021 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global, Inc., and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Redistribution or reproduction in whole or in part are prohibited without written permission of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. For more information on any of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC’s indices please visit www.spdji.com. S&P® is a registered trademark of S&P Global and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the ability of any index to accurately represent the asset class or market sector that it purports to represent and neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors shall have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index or the data included therein.

Index returns are not Fund returns and do not reflect any management fees or brokerage expenses. Certain indices may take into account withholding taxes. Investors cannot invest directly in the Index. Returns for actual Fund investors may differ from what is shown because of differences in timing, the amount invested and fees and expenses. Index returns assume that dividends have been reinvested.

An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, investing in Israeli issuers, foreign securities, foreign currency, depositary receipts, financials sector, health care sector, information technology sector, small-, medium- and micro-capitalization companies, equity securities, market, operational, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, passive management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified and concentration risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. Foreign investments are subject to risks, which include changes in economic and political conditions, foreign currency fluctuations, changes in foreign regulations, and changes in currency exchange rates which may negatively impact the Fund's return. Small-, medium- and micro-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com/etfs. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.