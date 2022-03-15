pcess609/iStock via Getty Images

By Stephen H. Dover, CFA, Chief Market Strategist and Head of Franklin Templeton Investment Institute; Mary Jane McQuillen, Portfolio Manager and Head of ESG, ClearBridge Investments; Michael Hasenstab, Ph.D., Chief Investment Officer, Templeton Global Macro; Robin Freeman, Director of ESG Education, ClearBridge Investments; Vivian Guo, Portfolio Manager and co-Head of Global Macro ESG, Templeton Global Macro.

I recently hosted a sustainable investing roundtable with Templeton Global Macro’s Chief Investment Officer Dr. Michael Hasenstab and Vivian Guo, Portfolio Manager and co-Head of Global Macro ESG, as well as ClearBridge Investments’ Mary Jane McQuillen, Portfolio Manager and Head of ESG, and Robin Freeman, Director of ESG Education.

I was particularly fortunate to be able to host this majority-female roundtable on International Women’s Day, for which the UN-designated theme for 2022 is “gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.” Here are some key insights from our conversation:

ESG alpha is a quantifiable result of improvements. We have found that improvements in ESG ratings correlate with higher economic growth for countries and earnings growth for companies. An ESG evaluation process focused on an increasing rate of ESG adoption provides more insight and better returns than using standardized ratings or exclusions.

We have found that improvements in ESG ratings correlate with higher economic growth for countries and earnings growth for companies. An ESG evaluation process focused on an increasing rate of ESG adoption provides more insight and better returns than using standardized ratings or exclusions. Energy transition is a significant driver in terms of “E.” As the war in Ukraine highlights, diversifying energy sources can improve global economic stability. As higher prices for carbon-based energy sources fuel inflation, acceleration toward renewable energy becomes more likely.

As the war in Ukraine highlights, diversifying energy sources can improve global economic stability. As higher prices for carbon-based energy sources fuel inflation, acceleration toward renewable energy becomes more likely. The impact of “S” is becoming more clearly defined. Addressing issues like the gender pay gap, through better reporting and improving family-friendly policies, provides incentives for women to join or remain in the workforce and can cause a rise in the labor participation rate. The added diversity of a broader set of perspectives also improves the depth of investment analysis.

Addressing issues like the gender pay gap, through better reporting and improving family-friendly policies, provides incentives for women to join or remain in the workforce and can cause a rise in the labor participation rate. The added diversity of a broader set of perspectives also improves the depth of investment analysis. Engagement can have a large impact on the “G.” Companies’ responsiveness to the importance of ESG factors is enhanced when expressed by large shareholders. Active, engaged asset managers can encourage company management to improve ESG factors.

Companies’ responsiveness to the importance of ESG factors is enhanced when expressed by large shareholders. Active, engaged asset managers can encourage company management to improve ESG factors. Millennials and women will control an increasing portion of total assets. Over the next 20 years, US Millennials will inherit some $68 trillion of wealth.1 Surveys indicate that 95% of this group is interested in sustainable investing. In addition, 70% of women typically change advisors after the death of a spouse.2

Currently only 4.4% of S&P 500 companies provide transparency on diversity,3 and 93% of US companies do not disclose gender pay gaps.4 This is a reminder that there is still a long way to go in the measurement of ESG factors, and there is room for continued growth.

What Are the Risks?

All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal. The value of investments can go down as well as up, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Stock prices fluctuate, sometimes rapidly and dramatically, due to factors affecting individual companies, particular industries or sectors, or general market conditions. Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, as the prices of bonds adjust to a rise in interest rates, the share price may decline. Special risks are associated with investing in foreign securities, including risks associated with political and economic developments, trading practices, availability of information, limited markets and currency exchange rate fluctuations and policies.

Impact investing and/or Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) managers may take into consideration factors beyond traditional financial information to select securities, which could result in relative investment performance deviating from other strategies or broad market benchmarks, depending on whether such sectors or investments are in or out of favor in the market. Further, ESG strategies may rely on certain values-based criteria to eliminate exposures found in similar strategies or broad market benchmarks, which could also result in relative investment performance deviating.

Important Legal Information

This material is intended to be of general interest only and should not be construed as individual investment advice or a recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell or hold any security or to adopt any investment strategy. It does not constitute legal or tax advice.

The views expressed are those of the investment manager and the comments, opinions and analyses are rendered as at publication date and may change without notice. The information provided in this material is not intended as a complete analysis of every material fact regarding any country, region or market. All investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal.

Data from third party sources may have been used in the preparation of this material and Franklin Templeton (“FT”) has not independently verified, validated or audited such data. FT accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss arising from use of this information and reliance upon the comments opinions and analyses in the material is at the sole discretion of the user. ​

Products, services and information may not be available in all jurisdictions and are offered outside the U.S. by other FT affiliates and/or their distributors as local laws and regulation permits. Please consult your own financial professional or Franklin Templeton institutional contact for further information on availability of products and services in your jurisdiction.​

Issued in the U.S. by Franklin Templeton Distributors, Inc., One Franklin Parkway, San Mateo, California 94403-1906, (800) DIAL BEN/342-5236, franklintempleton.com – Franklin Templeton Distributors, Inc. is the principal distributor of Franklin Templeton U.S. registered products, which are not FDIC insured; may lose value; and are not bank guaranteed and are available only in jurisdictions where an offer or solicitation of such products is permitted under applicable laws and regulation.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

