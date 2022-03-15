Matteo Colombo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

A newer investment I have made while attempting to capitalize on the recent market declines is Redfin. Unfortunately, if I had the foresight to wait another couple weeks, I could’ve built our positions in the company at a 30%+ discount to our cost basis. While I don’t think there is much of a lesson to take away from short term market gyrations, it has made me reconsider how quickly I attempt to build an entire position. Patience is key. Based on my track record however, I half-jokingly have concluded my base assumption should be that if I’m buying stock, shares will continue lower and if I not buying stock, shares will immediately march upwards!

In line with their stated mission, Redfin redefines the residential real estate experience in the consumer’s favor. They do this by utilizing a technology stack that helps removes legacy transaction costs and benefits from the high visibility of their popular online portal. The Redfin website provides incredibly low-cost lead generation. This in turn enables the company to offer a compelling customer value proposition as a full-suite brokerage at significantly reduced commissions. The typical real estate brokerage earns 5-6% on a real estate transaction whereas Redfin earns 4% on a transaction if both ends of the sale (listing and buyside) are handled by them. Listing fees are only 1.5%, as low as 1% in some cases.

1-2% commission reductions may not sound like much, but that’s meaningful savings when it comes to a high-priced item like a home! Real estate remains an isolated industry where far too much of the economics are still siphoned off by middlemen hiding behind archaic practices. It would be one thing to forgo the savings if the Redfin service level were vastly inferior (and in fact competition will claim it is), but I believe Redfin to be a far better, easier, more efficient, and cheaper solution for consumers. With just a ~1.2% market share in the massive $2 trillion (by volume) / $100 billion (assuming 5% commission) US residential real brokerage industry, Redfin has plenty of room to rapidly expand operations and take market share in its core service for many years to come.

Competitors often criticize the company for being a “discount broker”. While they are correct in their assessment that Redfin offers brokerage services at lower costs, they are extremely off base in their implication that Redfin cannot match the value provided by a traditional real estate agent/brokerage. In fact, Redfin hires full-time agents who, free from having to drum up business via prospecting and marketing (one of a traditional agent’s largest time commitments/costs), can specialize in the highest value-add roles in the transaction process. These include listing consultations, accurately pricing homes for sale, writing offers, negotiating contracts, and providing general support/advice to eager clients throughout the process. Other roles such as marketing, coordinating, and showing homes are delegated to siloed roles enabling Redfin lead agents to be extremely productive (3-4x more transactions per year than industry agents). As someone personally close to the company (I contract for Redfin), I’d wager Redfin always offers, equal if not far superior customer service when buying or selling a home.

Various Redfin offerings include guided video tours, in-person home tours (both guided and self-guided), 3D virtual tours, traditional brokerage services, i-buying options, mortgage financing, title services, and mountains of data (currently un-monetized). What’s more though, Redfin is the only company committed to lowering transaction costs across the industry. Over time, I expect this model to win over customers. Who doesn’t like a better service at a lower price?

At this point, you may be wondering, can’t any real estate firm use technology to lower transaction costs and increase their agent’s productivity? My answer would be no. All competitors utilize an agent-first model as opposed to the consumer-first model at Redfin. Obviously, these traditional agents have a conflicting interest with what is best for consumers in the form of lowering transaction commissions. I don’t expect it to be a widespread priority for agent-first business models to voluntarily cut their commissions much below 5%. One primary reason is that it would damage their existing way of doing business and serve as a culture shock. And if widespread pricing was in fact lowered, agents would have to make it up on volume to maintain their same income levels. That will be a near impossible task for most given the time and financial obligations associated with traditional marketing and lead prospecting. The average real estate agent does ~10 transactions per year and makes ~$50,000. This will not be feasible competition to Redfin’s lead agents who do 30+ transactions/year and tend to make well over $100,000 after their first full year with the company.

Second, the Redfin website will reinforce the company’s relative strength vs. competition as it only becomes more popular over time. Redfin’s high website traffic enables low-cost customer acquisition (home buyers and sellers), reinforcing the agent productivity advantage of Redfin agents. I expect there will only be one or two online portals that emerge as winners and establish themselves as “go-to” real estate websites. What would smaller and newer portals offer over the established ones? What experience would they bring that doesn’t already exist?

Redfin’s online portal is currently ranked #3 for real estate. I expect this will jump to #2 in short order, passing Realtor.com once rental listings are added this coming March. Redfin already has a much higher share of direct traffic (viewers who go straight to the site as opposed to finding it via paid search results). Meanwhile, #1 ranked site Zillow also employs an agent-first model where agents pay for advertisements that place them as local zip code experts. There is no innovation occurring to lower real estate industry transaction costs, nor a culture of trying to do so. Note however, that Zillow does have far higher website traffic and Redfin has plenty of catching up to do in this regard. In my mind though, Redfin is extremely well positioned against the incumbent competitors. Any attempt to replicate Redfin’s model would likely run up against severe friction, both operational and cultural.

Now in an ideal world, an investment with a long-growth runway benefits from a competitive advantage that helps protect their excess profits for extended periods. I believe Redfin is still in the building phase of theirs, but that it is in fact being built and strengthening over time. In other words, it’s trending in the right direction and compelling returns should ultimately bear themselves out as a result. Here are a few areas I expect competitive advantages to ultimately emerge for Redfin:

Brand

Many folks have an agent referred to them by a friend or family member and find themselves underwhelmed by the experience. Even more find the overall home buying/selling process frustrating and question the merits of paying up to 6% per transaction. Redfin has positioned themselves counter to the incumbent brokerages with an offering that emphasizes superior customer experience (in fact agents are measured by it) at a much better price. And because agents are employees, Redfin has more control over the way things are done vs. regular real estate agents who are actually independent contractors. Customers know Redfin agents get the same training and have the same tools at their disposal no matter the location across the US (other brokerages are very local). This builds trust in the customer experience and with the Redfin brand. As word spreads about the value Redfin provides, I expect the company to increase its mindshare standing with the average consumer. Repeat transactions with the same consumer will likely become more common over time.

Scale

Redfin is also the only player in the real estate space committed to vertically integrating all aspects of a real estate transaction under one roof. These are complex and tough challenges to navigate and execute on. I’ve already outlined how Redfin’s technology stack and website portal are key to lower customer acquisition costs. This enables Redfin lead agents to be far more productive than traditional real estate agents and ultimately results in lower costs to consumers. In time, I also believe the incremental cost efficiencies that come from increased scale will be shared with consumers, creating a positive feedback loop that further entrenches customers to Redfin’s model.

Culture

You can’t teach customer obsession if it isn’t ingrained in the DNA of the company at an early development point or if employees don’t buy in. I believe Redfin leadership and employees have bought in on the tough challenges of finally disrupting the real estate industry. They are on a mission to build an ecosystem that will meet all the potential needs of buyers and sellers of residential real estate. CEO Glenn Kelman is not a “founder” in the truest sense of the word, but he’s about as close as they come having led Redfin since a year or two after its founding in 2004. His orientation is long-term and he seems to have a strong grasp that building a company is about people. My read of the situation is that Kelman is obsessed with 1) all things related to disrupting traditional real estate transactions, 2) providing superior customer service at lower prices, and 3) building a one-of-a kind company for employees and shareholders.

Because Redfin’s consolidated financials don’t show clear cash flows given the high reinvestment occurring, it’s even more important to view the business with a long-term time frame when thinking about its future potential and valuation. In short, I believe its superior customer value proposition, low market penetration, and its emerging/self-reinforcing advantages will enable the business to grow at high rates for years to come. Bear with me, but if we look out 5+ years, it will not shock me to see Redfin doing ~$3.5 billion in brokerage sales (excluding their I-buying operations). That breaks down to annual transactions of 225,000 (~25% growth for five years implying ~3% market share) combined with revenue/transaction of $15,000 (6% annual growth). It’s my belief Redfin should be able to increase the latter figure if they are successful increasing take rates via dual-sided transactions or increasing attachment rates of ancillary services such as mortgage and title, or both. Rising home prices also don’t hurt in that regard.

Assuming a 10-15% margin (it could be higher) on that revenue estimate at a 20x multiple equates to a rough valuation estimate of $6.75 billion to $10 billion. This only credits the company with its main brokerage business. That range compares to a market cap of ~$4 billion at our average purchase price.

I also expect there will be upside optionality in the various projects, or “shots on goal” that Redfin has in the pipeline. These include:

a high-margin rental listing business that should benefit immensely from the integration with the main Redfin portal beginning March 2022

product improvements such as Redfin Direct which could alter the industry landscape altogether

potential licensing deals for Redfin tools, tech, data, etc.

any other upside surprises that Redfin may provide if I am correct in my assessment about its qualitative strengths

It’s worth noting that the industry and addressable market are so large that Redfin likely wouldn’t be anywhere near maturity even in five years’ time. As such, it would probably still be heavily reinvesting if the opportunity presented itself. Redfin’s most established local markets have only gained market share rates in the mid-single digits. As Redfin becomes more of a household name, this should only accelerate and grow over time. Given their ability to service consumers essentially wherever they are located nationally, a market share upwards of 10% nationally does not seem unreasonable to me. With the position has been established, it is time for the company to execute and earns its place among our portfolios. As your investment manager, I look forward to monitoring Redfin’s progress and evaluating whether the investment case outlined here ultimately comes to fruition.

Redfin is not without risks:

Cyclicality / Competition – The real estate brokerage industry is highly fragmented, very competitive, and prone to market downturns. While I like the competitive positioning of Redfin vs. peers, I do not expect Redfin would be spared if macro-economic conditions deteriorated significantly.

– The real estate brokerage industry is highly fragmented, very competitive, and prone to market downturns. While I like the competitive positioning of Redfin vs. peers, I do not expect Redfin would be spared if macro-economic conditions deteriorated significantly. Execution – Redfin still has plenty to prove by growing their market share, scaling costs, and operating at a profit in perpetuity before it’ll become entrenched as a clear market winner. The bear case is that Redfin can’t scale because its agents aren’t productive enough or churn too often. I believe this misses the larger “under the hood” point that the brokerage is already profitable and consolidated losses come from other areas of growth reinvestment.

– Redfin still has plenty to prove by growing their market share, scaling costs, and operating at a profit in perpetuity before it’ll become entrenched as a clear market winner. The bear case is that Redfin can’t scale because its agents aren’t productive enough or churn too often. I believe this misses the larger “under the hood” point that the brokerage is already profitable and consolidated losses come from other areas of growth reinvestment. Balance Sheet – Redfin does not possess the best balance sheet among our portfolio companies. There is debt, preferred shares, as well as some dilution historically. Some of the debt is distorted by the company’s i-buying activity. Those who haven’t studied Redfin intimately enough assume this segment will go the way of Zillow’s i-buying operation. However, I’m not convinced. Redfin has always been much more apprehensive in its use of i-buying. In fact, it is offered as a complement to consumers who may need to liquidate quickly or prefer to have cash in advance of their next home purchase. The Redfin intent was never to build a massive operation for the sake of doing so.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.