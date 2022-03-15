chaiyapruek2520/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis and Background

Now is an interesting and challenging time for investors. Equity valuation is near a historical record high, inflation is surging, and treasury rate changes are unfolding. To top it off, we also have a war undergoing in the Ukraine region. As mentioned in our newly launched market service, we feel urged to remind investors that at times like this, it is especially important to stay disciplined and stay with simple and proven methods that you truly understand.

Under this backdrop, hedging should be a priority for most investors. And this article discusses a few risks and corresponding hedging strategies surrounding New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). In particular,

The yield spread between NRZ and the 10-year treasury rate is currently near a historical low. And we will discuss its implications.

Simple diversification works effectively both as a hedge and as an alpha generation strategy. Holding small amounts of other assets together with NRZ, especially precious metals and treasury bonds, can dramatically reduce the volatility risks.

More sophisticated investors may also consider a dynamic allocation strategy to provide further protection and alpha potential.

Diversification is simple yet effective

Most of the detailed information about the business has been covered in my earlier article and won't be the focus today. In brief, NRZ invests in and manages residential mortgage-related assets in the U.S. Its operations are mainly in five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. It is one of the major players in the U.S mREIT space.

I assume most readers are familiar with the mREIT business and the impact of the macro credit cycle on mREIT stocks. Due to such credit cycles, mREIT stocks (and NRZ is no exception) are closely correlated with the overall market (as you can see from the following correlation matrix). However, they are negatively correlated with other “safe-haven” assets such as gold and treasury bonds.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

As a result, holding/trading an asset like NRZ together with these other assets (such as treasury bonds) is in general a sound hedging idea. The following example illustrates it by three example portfolios as a more general illustration:

Portfolio 1: 100% NRZ

Portfolio 2: 100% IEF (iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF)

Portfolio 3: 80% NRZ + 20% IEF with a quarterly rebalance.

As can be seen in the next chart in this section, with the addition of 20% IEF, the combined portfolio achieved a better total return than holding either asset alone. It delivered a 9.8% CAGR vs. 8.11% from NRZ itself, an alpha of more than 1.7%. The reason is that the quarterly rebalance systematically took advantage of the negative correlation between NRZ and IEF to generate extra alpha.

Still, even better, the combined portfolio not only achieved a better total return than holding either asset alone, but it also achieved it with significantly reduced volatility, in terms of the standard deviation, the worst year performance, and the maximum drawdown as you can see from the following chart. Particularly as seen, the worst year performance and maximum drawdown have been improved by more than 20% and 15%, respectively, by the addition of 20% of treasury bond. Seeing a 34% to 70% shrink of your TOTAL asset shrink can be very stressful, and a 15 to 20% improvement is a LOT – both in economic and emotional terms.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Dynamic allocation strategy

More sophisticated investors may also consider a dynamic allocation strategy to provide further protection and alpha potentials. For readers familiar with our writing, you already know that our view is that the valuation of any asset (and NRZ is no exception) always needs to be interpreted under the context of something. The risk-free rates and the yield spread against the risk-free rates serve as one such timeless context. Details of the calculation and application of the yield spread have been provided in our earlier article. The yield spread is an indicator we first check before we make investment decisions. We’ve fortunately had very good success with this indicator because of:

Its simplicity – it only relies on the most simple and reliable data points (treasury rates and dividends). In investing, we always prefer a simpler method that relies on fewer and unambiguous data points rather than a more complicated method that depends on more ambiguous data points.

Its timeless intuition – no matter how times change, the risk-free rate serves as the gravity on all asset valuations and consequently, the spread ALWAYS provides a measurement of the risk premium investors are paying relative to risk-free rates. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety and vice versa.

And as you can see from the chart below, the yield spread between NRZ (calculated as its TTM dividend yield) and 10-year treasury rates is currently below 7%, near a historical low. To us, such a narrow yield spread heightened the need for more advanced hedging.

Author

With the above background of yield spread, it is pretty straightforward to design a dynamic allocation strategy. Let me clarify - we do not own any NRZ positions and have not applied this strategy on NRZ. But we have been applying this strategy on other stocks and assets for many years with good success. The idea is very simple. When the yield spared is significantly above the historical average, we would sell bonds to buy the target equity more aggressively, and vice versa. The following example illustrates a simple dynamic allocation and the benefits of such a dynamic strategy on NRZ.

As an example, the above chart shows that during the end of 2018, the yield spread is far below the historical average. And therefore, if our only two investment choices were NRZ and treasury bonds, we would hold bonds more aggressively than NRZ (e.g., more than the 20% used above in the simple strategy).

With this insight, the next chart compares two simple portfolios for illustrative purposes,

Portfolio 1: 80% NRZ + 20% IEF portfolio used above

Portfolio 2: only 60% NRZ + 40% IEF

Now as you can see, portfolio 2 (the red line) consistently outperformed the simple diversification strategy. And if you follow this strategy, in early 2021, you would switch and bet on more NRZ more aggressively when the yield spread exceeded 14% to harvest more alpha.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Risks

First, macroscopic risks. The Ukraine/Russian conflict is a big near-term uncertainty. The pace and degree of the post-COVID economy recovery are also uncertain. The pandemic is far from over yet and uncertainties like the delta and omicron variants still exist.

Second, the Fed’s rate decisions create another uncertainty for NRZ. Businesses like NRZ heavily depend on leveraging and are therefore sensitive to interest rate change. As mentioned, NRZ’s leverage is conservative compared to the overall sector and it is well diversified should interest rates indeed rise. Nevertheless, rising interest rates will like increases its cost to access funds, and also the interest rates might increase more than currently expected.

Lastly, the hedging method discussed above is based on historical data over a reasonably long period. The prices of different assets such as gold and treasury bonds do not always move in opposite directions as NRZ all the time and can create short-term volatilities.

Conclusion and final thoughts

