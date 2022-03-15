India's ETF Market: The Changing Face Of Passive

deepak venkatesh/iStock via Getty Images

Though passive investing is galloping its way into some allocations, it's still not a significant percentage. Passive assets are concentrated in the developed markets, with the U.S. claiming a majority share, followed by Europe and Japan.

The use of core and satellite strategies based on passive vehicles can be a further catalyst to the growth in using indexing to attain investment objectives. Indexing - whose benefits can include low cost, diversification, flexibility, and transparency - offers a simple solution to gain exposure to a broad spectrum of investment strategies. The core-satellite strategy is useful not only for active versus passive allocation but can be used tactically to allocate among indexing areas, diversifying within asset classes, geographies, or themes.

Indian investors tend to have had a firm home bias, which has not changed over the last few decades. The pandemic shifted those dynamics, as the benefit of international diversification became evident. The assets in international schemes grew from INR 9,062 crores to INR 24,129 crores, a growth of 166%.1 While U.S. markets led the interest, allocations to emerging markets were also made. In 2021, the Securities and Exchange Board of India revised its limits to permit USD 1 billion per mutual fund, with a total cap of USD 7 billion for the industry. However, the industry has reached those limits and is now seeking a revision for them, as interest and assets are flowing into this segment.

The growth in assets, products, and investor interest compel passive product providers to offer a wider selection that covers diverse needs. In addition to country exposures, the demand has moved to broaden the scope beyond beta exposures. In addition to its broad offerings, S&P DJI has some more index series, such as the following.

The S&P MAESTRO 5 Index (Multi-Asset Equal Risk Factor Contribution) is designed to measure the performance of a multi-asset risk parity strategy with a 5% target volatility. It allocates risk equally among seven equity, fixed income, and commodities indices, and further mitigates equity market volatility by dynamically allocating to S&P VIX® futures indices.

(Multi-Asset Equal Risk Factor Contribution) is designed to measure the performance of a multi-asset risk parity strategy with a 5% target volatility. It allocates risk equally among seven equity, fixed income, and commodities indices, and further mitigates equity market volatility by dynamically allocating to S&P VIX® futures indices. Newer ideas like Growth at a Reasonable Price (GARP), a known and practiced fundamental-driven investment strategy, are also making their way into indexing. The S&P 500 GARP Index is a multi-factor framework with an objective of exposure to growth stocks with good quality and attractive valuation. It seeks a balance between pure growth and pure value.

is a multi-factor framework with an objective of exposure to growth stocks with good quality and attractive valuation. It seeks a balance between pure growth and pure value. Ideas focused on speculative returns have uncertain levels of risk over an uncertain period. This type of outcome-based investing encourages targeting a specifically defined payoff profile, with an allowance for a specific defined level of risk, at a specific point in time in the future. The CBOE S&P 500 Target Outcome Indexes work differently, by seeking to incorporate defined exposures into the S&P 500, where the downside protection levels, upside growth potential, and outcome period are all defined prior to investing.

work differently, by seeking to incorporate defined exposures into the S&P 500, where the downside protection levels, upside growth potential, and outcome period are all defined prior to investing. Social media has evolved to encompass commentary about stocks and financial markets. That, coupled with technological developments, has enabled these views to be analyzed, which results in the interpretation of online community dialogue on a specific company by aggregating an analysis of these messages. The S&P 500 Twitter Sentiment Index Series measures market sentiment using Twitter data, specifically Tweets containing $cashtags, which indicate that the Tweet is referring to a particular stock. Using artificial intelligence technology to analyze the sentiment around these stocks, a sentiment score is generated for the companies within the S&P 500.

The above indices reflect the change in interests and align to the new market demand for strategies.

