Right back where we started. Snap, Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has had an eventful few months to say the least, with Meta Platforms (FB) disastrous Q4 earnings report sending the stock plunging down all the way to $24, only to rebound back up to $39 a day later when Snap reported its own, far stronger earnings. It held up there pretty well until the end of February, but since the opening of March, the stock has slowly trended back down again, now sitting in the low $30s as of this writing - exactly where it was before the Meta report started all the commotion.

The big bounce in Snap stock after its earnings report did not strike me as entirely unreasonable. The report was strong, pretty much across the board, and certainly refuted the suggestion that Snap was suffering the same difficulties as Meta. Half of the Snap “bounce” then, was just retracing the plunge from the day before. It is the other half of the bounce that has since been given back.

Five Years Of Treading Water

It is, in some ways, appropriate that we have ended up back at the $30 mark, in keeping with the theme of coming full circle. It is just over five years to the day since Snap, Inc. went public with its IPO. Initially priced at $14-$16, Snap was considering going as high as $18 as demand proved strong. It ultimately settled on $17, which valued the company at $24 billion.

But the stock spiked as high as $26 before settling at $24.50 the day it went public, a valuation of $33 billion. Snapchat’s two founders, CEO Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, were then worth almost $6 billion apiece. It certainly validated Spiegel’s decision to turn down Facebook’s offer of a $3 billion buyout in 2013.

And the stock kept going, hitting an intraday high of almost $30 the very next day. A turn downward started shortly thereafter and it’s been a pretty wild ride ever since, with the stock bottoming at $5 and at one point shooting all the way up to $83. Now its back at $30 again.

In other words, if you bought the stock the day after its red-hot IPO (which is almost never a good idea) you’ve got a gain of about 2% to show for almost five years to the day of holding the stock. So while the chatter around Snap has been mostly positive lately as it rebounds from its Zuckerberg-induced swoon, its important to remember that Snap’s stock simply hasn’t generated alpha in five years of trying.

Diverging Use Cases

This lack of stock appreciation has little to do with any lack of customer appreciation. For years, surveys have shown Snapchat has consistently been indispensable to Generation Z teenagers, and their top social media app. But this way of phrasing the question, analyzing Z teenagers social media use at large to simply identify their “top app,” ignores increasingly sophisticated distinctions being drawn by the target population.

This is not to gainsay Snapchat’s continuing relevance to the Generation Z community. Snapchat by all appearances has remained near and dear to its users, despite Instagram increasingly duplicating much of what used to make Snapchat unique. But rather than a competition with a single winner, Generation Z teenagers have been reporting for a while now that they distinguish between the two services according to who they are attempting to communicate with.

Instagram, and more recently TikTok, has become the go-to option for mass communication, something celebrities, community leaders, activists and others use to communicate with large groups of followers at once. Snapchat, meanwhile, has become the standard for communications amongst small groups of friends and collaborators or one-on-one communication.

Monetization Challenge

For years now, this bifurcation of purpose for different apps has been a blessing and a curse. As early as 2017, as Instagram began copying Snapchat functionalities and poaching Snapchat customers, the stock began plunging and the drumbeats of doom for Snapchat began. But market data always showed that the Snapchat/Instagram picture was mixed.

On the one hand, Snapchat remains the clear personal favorite of Gen Z teens, with 46% calling Snapchat their favorite social media platform compared to 35% for Instagram. Instagram’s sister platform Facebook was a distant third. However, brand engagement numbers didn’t match up with this stated preference, with 85% engaging regularly with the Instagram platform, considerably more than Snapchat.

Perhaps more importantly, teens also expressed that they considered Instagram the preferred route for advertisers to reach them, with a clear majority saying they preferred brands advertise to them through Instagram than through Snapchat. Snapchat, again, was for more personal connections that users didn’t necessarily want interrupted with corporate communications. Snapchat remained a staple of the Generation Z mobile experience - right around this time was when Facebook began its descent to “old people’s app” that culminated in that massive plunge after earnings last month - but a lot of Snapchat’s ads were not going down well with those same Generation Z users.

Rise Of The Influencers

Apologies for the long-winded retrospective, but its important to bear this history in mind when looking at the strategy Snap has adopted over the last few years, and how it came to be. Snap is in the somewhat paradoxical position of having built, and retained against considerable competitive pressure from much larger competitors, a commanding position in a field which is both very important to users - communication with close friends and family - but also one where they are the least likely to tolerate ad interruptions.

It was this which led Snap to increase its investment in professionally-produced content, which it refers to as “premium” content, as well as opening the door wider to celebrities and other influencers to use their platform to promote brand partnerships, much as Instagram has become famous for.

This second group was only ever welcomed begrudgingly, however. Even after Snap began to allow its influencers to create Shows of their own, effectively making Snapchat a direct reality-TV program of sorts, a la YouTube, Spiegel continued to put the emphasis on the other two prongs of Snap’s content strategy, premium and close communications. In Snap’s 2018 Q3 earnings call, Spiegel referred to “premium content” sixteen times and “influencers” only twice. That was more or less par for the course in other calls and settings as well.

But the results speak for themselves. Even now, with Snap admitting that close communications remain well below pre-COVID levels, Snap revenues, EBITDA, growth and engagement all continue to trend broadly positively. Premium and influencer content has more than filled the gap. But Spiegel has not forgotten Snap’s original mission, insisting on the earnings call that

The core of Snapchat is really about friends and family. --Q4 2021 earnings call

Snapchat's Greatest Strength

While analysts have welcomed Snap’s continued strength, there is still a tacit feeling in many quarters that Snap, and Spiegel in particular, are too quick to bite, or at least mock, the hand that feeds them. Where, after all, would Snapchat be without those influencers, especially now that COVID has put a damper on our tendency to do the kind of activities worth Snapchatting? Even setting “influencer” content against “premium” content is an insult, of sorts.

I have to say, I’ve always thought Spiegel’s emphasis on close communications and family/close friends Snapchatting was one of his biggest strengths. Some may say it’s wrong to de-emphasize influencers in favor of family, but Snap is not completely off base here. Independent, third-party research has shown that celebrities and influencers sit right in the middle of the friends/non-friends divide in terms of recommending brands. That is, while Non-Friends can influence 23% of consumers and Friends can influence 39%, Influencers sit right in the middle at 31%.

Nothing compares to Close Friends and Family (Business Insider website)

But these are all distant seconds. Close Friends and Family Members have the power to influence a staggering 86% of consumers. And Snapchat is the one platform that people prefer to send those communications over.

The challenge for Snap, therefore, is to find a way to monetize this unique leadership position in a way that won’t aggravate its user base the way early advertising efforts too often did. Perhaps just through better, less obtrusive ads, perhaps with something that doesn’t feel like advertising at all. But so far, there doesn’t seem to have been much progress in innovating a solution to this, admittedly unique and vexing, challenge.

Innovation And Setbacks

This is not to say that Snap hasn’t been innovating over the last few years. It most certainly, has, almost in spades.

Snap Map was one of the more exciting product launches since Snap went public, even if Map launched with fewer privacy protections than other Snapchat products. To try to head off the challenge from TikTok, Snap concluded deals with various music labels in the US and internationally to have the right to add songs to its Snaps, as well. Snapchat has also integrated new gaming capabilities into its lenses feature, and Snap’s continuing to innovate around new ad formats and targeting refinements, as well.

But most of these efforts have limits or overhangs attached. On targeting, Apple (AAPL) has hobbled such efforts recently with its tracking transparency initiative and Google’s (GOOGL) (GOOG) Android will soon follow. Even Snap Map is not really unique, at least as far as advertisers are concerned. Uber (UBER) also has a pretty good idea of your location at any given time, since it’s probably the one that brought you there. As for copying TikTok, well, the problem there is people don’t need Snapchat to be TikTok when they have … TikTok.

It’s not clear that any of these initiatives address what seems to me to be Snap’s core challenge: harnessing its commanding position in Close Friends and Family communications. While these initiatives certainly don’t hurt anything, I question how much they help.

Snapchatting Not Snapping Back

To be sure, Snap's existing initiatives in regards to close communication monetization are not wholly without merit as is. Lenses and Filters already represent innovative ways of integrating advertising into the close communications message service without being too obtrusive.

But these are not new initiatives - Lenses and Filters are early innovations of Snapchat that have been around for years. And even these revenue sources depend on a rebound in personal Snapchatting, as opposed to premium/influencer content, which hasn't happened yet.

Snapchat's Prospects

As I approach the end of this article, I worry that readers will interpret my take on the stock too negatively. I don’t deny that Snap has made substantial progress, and I don’t consider it a poor investment. While it is basically flat to the post-IPO bounce price, that is a somewhat arbitrary selection of timeline - it is also up roughly six times over its $5 low. Engagement, revenue, and profit are all trending very positively.

But its current success seems to be built largely on influencer and premium content, and the problem there is that there are a lot of competitors who can copy Snapchat’s playbook. Consumers have already made clear that they prefer Instagram for brand outreach campaigns. They largely prefer TikTok or YouTube for entertainment. Snapchat, to them, is a communications app, not a content app, and that is where Snap’s long-term advantage almost certainly lies because that’s what competitors may have a hard time replicating on their own platforms.

But that advantage is only meaningful if Snapchat sees a return to pre-COVID levels of personal communication activity, and if Snap can find a way to monetize close communications in a more unique way. In the long-run, any excess monetization profit in premium/influencer is likely to be competed away by other apps which also offer influencers and production companies outlets for their content.

Class A Is Not Exactly Class A

One final note to those considering opening a new position in Snap: Snap’s class A shares carry no voting power, a fact which has given pause to some investors. Apparently not enough to stop the stock from going to $30 a day after the $17 IPO, but this too is part of the consideration for any buyer of Snap’s stock. According to the most recent 10-K, Snapchat’s two founders control 99.5% of the voting stock of Snapchat - a staggering number considering that the company’s market capitalization is near $50 billion.

Investment Summary

I am most certainly not bearish on Snap. I consider it no worse than a Hold. But is it a Buy? I would call it a very strong Buy if I thought its growth was coming predominantly from close communications, but Spiegel admits those are not recovered from COVID. This seems to be an influencer/premium growth spurt Snap is having, and I’m not sure how sustainable leads in those categories are for an app that most users do not consider to be, first and foremost, an entertainment app.

For now, I give Snapchat only a Hold rating, not a Buy rating.