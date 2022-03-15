Jonas Rönnbro/iStock via Getty Images

Ahead of its analyst day on March 31, 2022, leading solar and energy services provider, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) plans to update investors on investments intended to upgrade customer services at the company, especially in the home solar front. Companies like Sunrun Inc. (RUN) and Sunnova Energy (NOVA) reportedly lost a combined figure of $500 million in the first nine months of 2021. They used about $1.3 billion in cash in their operations due to the rapid growth of solar installations. By the end of 2021, home solar installations in the US were supposed to grow by more than 7% as the effect of the pandemic continued to subside. Additionally, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has made the price of both crude and Brent oil to jump more than 40% in the past 3 months.

Thesis

SunPower is still a buy despite the weather and COVID-19 challenges from 2020 and 2021 that caused the stock to decline by 43.53% in the one-year price return analysis. For me, the company's exit from the light commercial business including the manufacturing of solar panels by splitting with Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) is an add-on for business reintegration. Further, SunPower's transformation to a residential customer-focused renewable energy company will be strategic for its long-term growth.

The Maxeon Split

It came as no surprise that SunPower dissociated from the manufacture of solar panels and instead focused on distributing solar energy. Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor (TZS) made the split with Maxeon Solar possible in Q2 2020 by investing $298 million in the deal.

Since January 2021, (after the spin-off with Maxeon in August 2020), SunPower's revenue has grown by $198.7 million or 17.67%. Gross profit has also increased by 32.14% while cash is up by more than 111.77%. These fundamentals are impressive but the solar energy company is yet to recover its dominance witnessed in the prior years. Cash levels as of January 2014 hit a high of $956.2 million while December 2014 had seen revenues record the highest rise at $3.027 billion.

US solar panel manufacturers have had a rough patch, especially after semiconductor supply challenges hit the market at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ormat Technologies (ORA) is down 6.78% since March 2021 while revenues have declined 5.98% in the year leading to December 2021.

In my list of top five solar panel manufacturers in the US, First Solar Inc. (FSLR) reduced 8.65% over the past year while SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) was up 6.97% and NextEra Energy (NEE) gained 5.01% at the same time.

With Maxeon, the supply challenges in the solar industry may be minimized in the long term, especially with the entry of market leaders; TotalEnergies (TTE) and Tianjin Zhonghuan as majority shareholders. Total owns a 51.7% stake in SunPower and a 36.4% position in Maxeon.

SunPower's intention while effecting this spin-off is to develop its position in North America distributed generation and storage market. In its Q4 2022 earnings report, SunPower upgraded its 2022 EBITDA guidance to the range of $90 million to $110 million. The company has, however, hinted at a $15 million reduction to the guidance after selling its light commercial business to Total.

SunPower's agreement to sell its commercial & Industrial Solutions business to TotalEnergies for $250 million was a mouth-watering venture. As of Q3 2021, SPWR lost $8 million due to C&I, and holding on to this market would also prevent the company from fully divesting and focusing on the residential business.

Eyes will now be on TotalEnergies which is seeking to grow its distributed generation operations in the US. Overall, Total aims to support its B2B clientele and support its (green energy) sustainable development goals. Speaking of this acquisition, Vincent Stoquart- TotalEnergies Senior Vice President stated,

It is a new milestone in our renewable development in the country, where we are targeting 4 gigawatts of solar capacity by 2025.

Currently, TotalEnergies holds nearly 500 MW of distributed energy generation. This acquisition will increase Total's US footprint and aid the company to extends its annual capacity to more than 100 MW. With the deal expected to close in Q2 2022, SunPower will use the proceeds to increase its digital offerings and reach more homeowners. The company was optimistic that it will increase its investment in digital products to improve customer experience and operational efficiency.

Suffice it to say, TotalEnergies has reaped big from this deal and more. Over the past year, its net income has risen more than 500% while Maxeon's has declined 18.73% while SPWR is down 108.73%.

Residential Business Upside

The Russian invasion of Ukraine also forced the Biden Administration to ban the importation of oil from Russia. Both crude WTI and Brent oil prices have gained more than 40% in the past 3 months. Approximately 700,000 barrels per day were imported from Russia by the US in 2021, and this ban will deprive Russia billions. Nonetheless, the rising energy costs among American families will force the integration of renewables among residential areas.

SunPower underscored its plan of increasing residential origination financing from 35% in 2021 to 45% in 2022. By doing this the company aims to capture a new fee income that was absent in previous transactions. Customers will now qualify for quicker financing while helping dealers and salespeople to close deals faster.

This initiative is imperative seeing the industry is growing at a modest rate. The residential solar market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.68% from 2021 to 2025. It is expected to reach $5.99 billion by 2025.

The US market is projected to make a 100% contribution with an incremental growth rate of almost 6%. In 2021, Houston-based solar giant, Sunnova Energy grew its customer base by more than 81% to 195,400. This number was spread across 25 US States. The company's residential solar power hit 1.14 GW in generation capacity as it plans on hitting 400,000 homes by the end of 2023.

After adding 13,000 customers in Q3 2021, SunPower currently holds a customer base of up to 427,000 after posting a 42% increase in Q4 2021. Residential gross margins are at a high of 20% indicating this market's strength. As the company enters 2022, its new home segment recorded an increase of 66,000 new customers, +40% YoY. With the digital investment expected in 2022, the adjusted EBITDA per customer (before the investment) was $2,200.

SunPower's management is also very confident with the success of the Blue Raven wing of its business. At the beginning of 2021, this retailer hit a 3-year revenue growth of 268%. It is after acquiring Blue Raven in October 2021, that SunPower redirected its business focus towards residential customers. It was established that over 90% of Blue Raven's customers are in 14 US states where SunPower only had 5% of sales as of Q3 2021. In essence, SPWR seeks to increase its footprint in areas where the company had a minimal market share.

In my view, the transactional value of $165 million to acquire Blue Raven is affordable as compared to its sale with TotalEnergies (at $250 million), the two are miles apart. Up to 1 million shares of Enphase Energy (ENPH) were used to finance this acquisition indicating the strength of the solar market. Even after spending this amount, SunPower still had $127 million in unrestricted cash with another 2.5 million shares of Enphase to be used for future acquisitions and purposes.

Investors have reaped big from Enphase Energy with the share price rising to a high of +2,800% in the 3 years leading to November 2021.

SunPower's price return over the three years has risen to a high of 380.96% outperforming the S&P 500 at 59%. SunPower's CEO confirmed that the company is in a partnership agreement with Enphase through Q1 2024.

The industry has other avenues of growth including battery storage. SunPower announced it had restarted sales of its SunVault storage systems by Q3 2021. The systems will provide distributed storage that could work to offset distribution upgrades. The upgrades become necessary even among non-solar customers such as electric vehicle owners.

As of Q3 2021, the clean power pipeline saw solar energy account for the largest share at 54%, land-based wind systems are next at 23%, offshore wind is at 13% and battery storage is last at 9%.

Risk

SunPower's revenues since it dissociated with Maxeon are yet to reach their pre-pandemic levels. The company's net losses as of January 2022 increased by 107.87% at $37.4 million from a net profit of $475 million recorded in January 2021.

On the legal front, SunPower is embroiled in a class action securities lawsuit. The company's investors reportedly lost their funds between August 3, 2021, and January 20, 2022, as a result of an alleged securities fraud. A negative outcome, against SPWR, may adversely affect the share price although we project it will be a short-term venture.

Bottom Line

The alluring power of solar technology has increased the price return for stocks such as Enphase and SunPower over the last couple of years. The decision by SunPower to focus on the residential market will help the company develop its digital and financial products towards customer growth. The company's acquisition of Blue Raven is fundamental in establishing dominance in other markets as SunPower seeks to augment its revenues in the long term. For these reasons, we propose a buy rating for the stock.