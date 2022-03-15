shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

In this article, we catch up on Q4 results of the Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS). The company has delivered very strong results, helped by both realized and unrealized gains as well as a high level of prepayment fees. FDUS is well set up to drive income gains due to its underinvested stance, expected rotation into income producing assets, and falling debt costs. We continue to hold FDUS in our High Income Portfolio.

Quick Intro

FDUS runs a $720m investment portfolio which puts it not far from the middle-of-the-pack in the broader BDC sector. Its portfolio spans 70 companies which are on the lower end vs. a median of 115. The company plays in the lower-middle market space, targeting companies with EBITDA of $5-30 million. Its top sectors include Tech, Business Services, and Aerospace/Defense.

Fidus

Q4 Update

FDUS raised its Q1 total dividend to $0.53 from $0.41 in Q4 or by over 29%. This is in part driven by a 12.5% increase in the regular dividend from $0.32 to $0.36 and an increase in the special + supplemental dividend to $0.17 due to a revision of the supplemental dividend formula.

Prior to this revision, 50% of the surplus in adjusted NII over the base dividend from the prior quarter was distributed to shareholders. This fraction has now been raised to 100%. The Q1 supplemental dividend math is the Q4 $0.49 Adjusted NII less Q4 regular dividend of $0.32 which gets us to the declared Q1 supplemental of $0.17. This dividend policy has the effect of not taking capital gains fees into account for the dividend payout at all which would sustainably boost the company's yield and very likely lead to 1) a mild drag on the NAV over time and 2) a sustainable increase in the company's valuation. By our count, the company's total dividend yield is now the 6th highest in our coverage universe at 10.62%. The increase in the dividend yield from 8.22% to 10.62% is likely to attract investor attention.

As the following longer-term chart shows, FDUS used to pay out a $0.39 regular dividend along with an annual $0.04 special. In 2020, the company cut the regular dividend $0.30 but has since surpassed its pre-COVID dividend level two quarters ago with Q1 seeing a big increase to $0.53.

The NAV rose by just over 9% to $19.96 - the second-best result in the sector. This was driven in part by unrealized gains as well as a sale of Mesa Line Services, LLC.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Q4 investment income rose by 14% with a big boost from fee income. The chart below shows that fee income tends to be somewhat seasonal - rising by the end of the year as exits (i.e. M&A and IPOs) close and then falling over the year. This seasonal dynamic as well as increasingly nervous risk sentiment suggests we should see a pullback in fee income over the coming quarters and possibly for investment income in aggregate.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Net investment income presents a mixed picture. GAAP NII (blue bars below) was cut in half to $0.10; however, this was due to the rise in capital gains incentive fee accruals. FDUS has to accrue incentive fees related to any unrealized capital appreciation; however, they only receive fees linked to cumulative realized capital gains if those realized gains exceed realized and unrealized losses. The key point here is that GAAP NII is going to understate the company's NII. To clarify this FDUS also show Adjusted NII which excludes any capital gains incentive fees. However, this overcorrects to the other side since some capital gains incentive fees are very likely to be paid out, especially for FDUS, which has enjoyed net realized gains. So, the real NII is somewhere in between the two. However, the Adjusted NII is very useful in showing the trend of underlying income which is positive.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Another potential headwind for income is the fact that net new investments have been running at a negative pace. This metric measures the total number of new funded investments less sales and prepayments and is a rough guide to the change in income-producing assets. What it shows is that the company's new fundings have not kept pace with portfolio exits.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

It is no surprise then that the company's leverage has continued to fall - now at a 0.7x GAAP figure. Regulatory leverage is lower due to SIBC debt. By our count, the company's leverage is the 5th lowest in our coverage universe of 29 companies.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The silver lining here is that public loan discount margins have continued to widen over the last few months and this is likely to have some carryover into private debt markets as well. In short, today is a much better time to add assets than it has been over the last 6 months or so. This suggests that FDUS is much more likely to generate higher all-in yields on new assets than they could have in the last few quarters. Management said on the call that they were underinvested at the start of Q4, so a further drop in leverage over Q4 will make the portfolio even more underinvested. The expected drop off on exits in Q1 should make it easier for the company to lift leverage and lock in new assets at attractive yields.

Non-accruals have remained at zero on a fair-value basis though at-cost non-accruals rose to 0.8%. The at-cost figure refers to the residual US Green Fiber debt. FDUS facilitated a merger of the company into Applegate Green Fiber Intermediate focused on cellulose insulation under new private equity sponsorship. In exchange for 81% of its second-lien debt, FDUS received a new $9.6 million subordinated loan and $12.8 million of equity in the new company.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

The company's Q4 investments were nearly all in secured debt ($97.9 out of $101.2), a ratio that is well above its current secured debt allocation profile of 72%. Over the last couple of years, the company's portfolio has become increasingly barbelled with greater allocations to both first-lien debt and equity/warrants. The increase in the first-lien position has been due to prepayments being concentrated primarily in second-lien and subordinated debt while the equity position has grown organically to double its cost as the at-cost equity allocation has not moved much above 10%. The company targets 10% of its portfolio in equity and will likely continue to realize gains there over time. This will allow it to continue to increase its base of income-producing assets.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

What is interesting is that the up-in-quality rotation into first-lien loans has not come at the expense of portfolio yield. The chart below shows that the weighted-average yield on debt has actually increased over the last year and a half. The company also has no floating-rate debt and will receive the full uplift in the increase in LIBOR as the Fed gets going with its first hike in March.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

Takeaways

FDUS is well positioned to grow its income over the coming quarters. It has maintained a low level of non-accruals, its leverage is very low and expected to grow, its equity allocations are likely to be recycled into additional income-generating assets, its debt cost has continued to fall and its income will get a strong uplift from the expected Fed hiking trajectory.

We also expect the company's valuation to move higher in response to the new dividend policy of paying 100% of the gap between Adjusted NII and the regular dividend.

The company has put up very impressive total NAV returns over the last 3 and 5 years - only behind two other BDCs in our coverage over these periods. Despite this fact, it continues to trade at a fairly middling valuation of around 100% or 8% below the average and 1% below the median valuation.

Systematic Income BDC Tool

We have held FDUS in our High Income Portfolio since the middle of October. And despite the fact that the stock has generated a return of over 16% since then in less than five months, we continue to find value in the position and consider it attractive to add at a sub-100% valuation or roughly below the price of $20.

The two risks to the stock are the likely drop in NII over Q1 due to the slowing of prepayment fees (a function of lower risk sentiment and seasonality) as well as its higher equity allocation in an environment of weak equity prices.