sefa ozel/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

After almost a decade of very few dividends, 2021 finally saw Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) able to begin rewarding their shareholders with the prospects to grab an insanely high 30%+ yield upon entering 2022, as my previous article discussed. Even though the otherwise tragic Russia-Ukraine war has subsequently sent oil prices rallying and lifted their prospects for 2022, in my view, these operating conditions are possibly too good with oil prices around $100 per barrel, as discussed within this follow-up analysis that also reviews their recently released fourth quarter of 2021 results.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Author

*Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

Author

Thanks to the continued strong oil prices throughout the fourth quarter of 2021, their cash flow performance also continued surging ahead following the first nine months with their operating cash flow ending the year at $37.791b. Apart from representing a solid improvement versus their result of $28.595b during the first nine months of 2021, this also saw their free cash flow continue powering higher to end the year at $24.062b and thus an impressive $6.165b higher than during the first nine months.

When looking ahead into 2022, the very strong outlook has recently seen oil prices trading for upwards of $130 per barrel, thereby lining up an even more profitable year on the horizon, although sadly part of this stems from the new possibility of lost Russian production following their invasion of Ukraine and the resulting humanitarian disaster. Despite technically being possible that oil prices plunge later in 2022, it seems unlikely with this geopolitical shock further tightening an already tight market that had previously seen many analysts talk of triple-digit prices well before the war. Not to forget the tragic loss of life but objectively speaking, this creates even more profitable operating conditions for oil and gas companies, although in this situation, it actually poses a proverbial double-edged sword.

On the first edge, this very strong outlook means that their variable dividend policy should see their dividends power even higher and further reinforce the prospects of receiving the insanely high circa 30%+ yield that was discussed within my previous analysis. Whereas on the opposite side, these operating conditions are actually almost too good from a medium to long-term perspective because they increase geopolitical risks.

When a publicly listed company tracks along with normal operating conditions, they tend to receive little attention, regardless of whether they are private or state-controlled. On the flip side, when a company enjoys very strong operating conditions with record profits, they often start receiving more attention, not just from investors but the general public and governments. This dynamic is amplified for oil and gas companies because virtually everyone purchases their products each week, which quickly enters the public debate and brings government attention. Whilst the risk of new government regulations aiming to inhibit their earnings within developed OECD nations is often minimal, sadly the same cannot be said in this situation as they reside within Brazil, which apart from being an emerging market country, also carries significantly higher political risk.

The current President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro has already been pushing for the company to reduce its profit to lessen the burden that consumers face from higher fuel prices, despite generally being considered more business-friendly. Even more concerning, Brazil faces an election in October that currently sees the former President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva leading the polls, who amongst other policies has been advocating for Petrobras to detach local fuel prices from global oil prices, thereby forcibly lowering the cost to consumers below market rates at the expense of shareholders. Whilst this alone may not completely derail the investment, it nevertheless marks an unfavorable direction for their shareholders that stands to cap the potential upside from these very strong oil prices and poses risks of being extended into other profit-sapping areas throughout the coming months. Even though the outcome of this election is obviously far too early to call, it still presents a risk on the horizon that in my view only grows larger the higher oil and thus fuel prices rise, which conversely actually means that in a way, these times are possibly too good.

Author

Despite seeing their free cash flow surge ahead during the fourth quarter of 2021, their massive dividend payment of $7.25b saw their net debt barely decrease, thereby ending the year at $25.233b versus its level of $25.797b when conducting the previous analysis following the third quarter. When looking elsewhere, their cash balance of $10.467b and equity of $69.812b are also barely changed and thus it would be rather redundant to reassess their leverage and liquidity in detail as neither could have materially changed since the previous analysis, although if any new readers are interested in further details, please refer to my previously linked article. The two relevant graphs have still been included below for reference, which shows that their leverage remains in the very low territory with a net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow of only 0.54 and 0.67 respectively, whilst their respective current and cash ratios of 1.79 and 0.13 show that their liquidity remains strong.

Author

Conclusion

Whilst emerging markets can often present very desirably priced investments with very high dividend yields, sadly they also carry significantly higher geopolitical risks that seemingly intensify whenever operating conditions become too favorable, thereby creating a double-edged sword that tarnishes their appeal. It remains to be seen whether the social and political situation in Brazil will intensify pressure to sacrifice profits, although the prospects are concerning with an election looming later in the year that could see new non-market-based price controls. Since they still have the potential to offer a massive double-digit yield during 2022, I believe that maintaining my buy rating is appropriate but at the same time with a cautionary warning to remain mindful of sudden political shocks on the horizon.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Petrobras' SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.