Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Management Presents at Bank of America Global Industrials Conference 2022 (Transcript)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bank of America Global Industrials Conference 2022 Call March 15, 2022 5:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Vimal Kapur - President and Chief Executive Officer, Performance Materials and Technologies

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Obin - Bank of America

Andrew Obin

Hi, everyone. So welcome to the next session of our global industrial conference. And as I said, it’s so refreshing to be in person. And next fireside chat is with Honeywell. And we have Vimal Kapur, President and CEO of Performance Materials and Technologies, which is at the heart of Honeywell. Clearly, one of the company’s crown jewels. And with that, I think Vimal has couple of slides. I will let him speak and then we’ll go to fireside chat. Thank you so much and so happy to have you here.

Vimal Kapur

Thanks, Andrew. Okay, good morning, everyone. Good to be back here, like what Andrew said. So I am going to have maybe just 5 minutes and open up for Q&A. Just want to make sure that there is a little bit of context you have of PMT for those who are not aware.

So last year, we finished our business at $10 billion with margin rates of little over 21%. And if you see our business on the right hand side, there are three splits of the business. First is in the market. Our business is about 40% oil and gas and 60% is non-oil and gas. And that’s the first point I wanted to clarify. There is generally PMT equals to oil and gas, which is true. That’s 40% of our exposure. But upstream within that, it’s just about 9%. So, we are quite downstream petrochemical centric business. And then we have exposure to segments like utilities, construction and manufacturing and that’s because of our play in automation business, which is very widely spread and also, our Specialty Chemicals business, which serves several segments.

We are very global. As you can see, only one-third of our revenue is North America, two-third is global. That comes with lot of benefit, but also challenges like Russia-Ukraine challenge. Right now, it’s a small portion of our business, thankfully. But generally, the spread gave us lot of opportunities to benefit from ups and downs of the planet. And then it’s about half and half our business short cycle and long cycle. And as you could see, 2021, our results recovered very rapidly and that’s because our short cycle business really recovered very fast in ’21 and we – but at the same time, we built our backlog for long cycle and that’s going to help us in 2022 and 2023. It’s a kind of a nice mix so that we can benefit from short cycle recovery, but also the long cycle build out.

So that’s kind of little bit overlay of our business. We feel pretty confident about our – we had Honeywell Investor Day couple of days back and Honeywell upped its guidance both on organic growth and margin expansion and PMT is part of it. We upped our guidance on revenue from MSD to MSC to HSD. And margin rate, we have set our new goal to nearly 25% on a long-term period.

Now on the question would be what makes us go on the upper end of the revenue expansion, what changed? And I think the foundational change is the two mega vectors happening in the planet, which is ESG and digitization and we play in the heart of both of them. We have very strong offering in the space of ESG, and I will spend a minute and talk about that. And we think that business is going to grow at a very rapid pace as our customers are looking to develop their climate change-related strategy and net zero plan for their businesses. And of course, digitization goes heart in heart with our automation business. We continue to see benefit of that as customers are investing more in digitization.

And the third area we are investing a lot is life sciences. Honeywell is intentionally pivoting its business, PMT in particular, to licenses end market. We made two acquisitions in 2021 in my business. And we are already $0.5 billion in that space and we are rapidly accelerating that. So, when you add those three growth vectors, sustainability, digitization and life sciences and you take the base, that gives us the confidence that we are going to grow at MSD to HSD base. And of course, on margin side, it’s a Honeywell playbook. We keep improving our mix, more software, more productivity. And we think we are going to constantly expand our margins every year for the next few years and get to 25%.

So minute on sustainability and then open it up for Andrew for questions. We launched the business on sustainability. We call it Sustainable Technology Solutions right at the start of COVID. That’s when we said customers really started launching their ESG plans and companies started making public their commitment for climate – net carbon zero. That included Honeywell. We made a commitment to be carbon neutral by 2035 and we are on a pathway to do that. That’s for Scope 1 and 2. And we turn into a full-time business early 2021 last year. And you should see the bottom of the chart we launched several new offerings last year, whether they are around bio-fuels, hydrogen, carbon capture, battery storage. And the questions everybody asked me that how come you – came with so many new offerings in such a short period of time and that’s because of heritage of UOP business, which is part of our portfolio and they had lot of these foundational technologies for many years. There are foundational technologies on hydrogen, foundational technologies on membranes, which really enables us to launch these offerings at a very rapid pace. And we are now playing in almost $12 billion of space of market, which is evolving very rapidly.

This market size will change very fast due to two reasons. One is technology will just keep reinventing itself to expand the market and second is, as regulation comes in, more and more customer adoption will get accelerated. So we feel pretty good about that. And we had a pretty good start last year, $300 million of orders. It’s a long cycle business, so $200 million conversion of revenue. We think that base is going to grow and we have a very, very strong aspiration. We feel pretty good about $700 million revenue in this business, which is all incremental. This is not displacing our core business in any which way. This is not that our base business is going to contract and this $500 million is going to subtract that and that’s – it’s not a net equation negative. It’s a net positive equation. So, ESG is certainly helping us a lot in these offerings.

And the last one I want to leave with you is I know every company is talking about ESG offering, but what’s unique about is our success in the marketplace. If you see on the left hand side, our offerings are really into four buckets. We have net zero solution, which are quite relevant for heavy industries like refining, oil and gas, steel, power, cement, which are hard to decarbonize industry. And that’s where we have a solution like hydrogen, carbon capture and renewable fuels. And you can see the success we are having across the board in that sector with number of customer acquisitions we have done. Then we have solution and energy storage, which causes electrification, because the word is electrifying, you are putting more flow in solar, you need to store the energy. The battery storage is an important part. So we have both flow battery technology which we will launch sometime in 2024 from commercial standpoint. But we are already in the business of low battery controls, which is a part of our controls business. So, we are playing in the electrification while we have the net zero solution. And the last one, which differentiates also us is we have plastic circularity solution, essentially take the waste, separate the plastic and convert it back to a productive product, which can be used to make petrochemicals.

We already formed two joint ventures to prove the industry. Because we are partnering with the waste collection company so that we can take the plastic waste and convert into a product. And one joint venture is announced in Spain, company called Sacyr. You can see in the chart in the middle, one in the U.S., Avant Garde which is a Houston-based company, where we are headquartered. And pretty much all our product is being – off-take agreements are being signed like Total announced off-take from our Sacyr unit and we are doing similar agreement for our U.S. plant. These will all come up in next about 2 years as we go through the formal process of approvals of these plants. So that kind of gives you little bit of overview and of the solutions we have. And that kind of gives me a confidence that the sustainability is going to drive a big part of our business and going to enable our growth.

So, I want to leave with that and open it up, Andrew, for you for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Andrew Obin

Yes, no, I just – this last slide is pretty amazing just to show how much contribution you guys can make to making the world more efficient and better. So, maybe we can start out get it out of the way. You did host the Analyst Day, but still Russia-Ukraine exposure, any updates you can share with us on the Russia-Ukraine conflict? What are you hearing from your customers and how should we think about your Russia exposure?

Vimal Kapur

Yes, it’s pretty unfortunate what’s going on there, Russia overall for Honeywell is 1% of revenue for all of Honeywell. So thankfully, exposure is not materially large. A large part of that plays in my business due to oil and gas. So I think short-term, probably it will have some revenue-related impact, but nothing material, which really should have any large impact from a Honeywell standpoint. So, we have suspended our operations there. We publicly announced that, like most companies have done and we’ll find another place to get 1% of our revenue.

Andrew Obin

Got it. Can we talk about sort of sustainable technology solutions? So from a big picture perspective, can you please talk more in depth about the opportunities in sustainable technology solutions? And how should we be thinking about the offset for more traditional businesses going forward, right? Because I would imagine it is taking CapEx from – or does it?

Vimal Kapur

It’s very interesting time, yesterday, myself and Tina, who is our CEO. We were with customers all day, we saw several customers and it’s interesting all customers are really looking at their portfolio as, I would say, in two buckets. They want to protect their core business and decarbonize it. So they are looking for solutions by which they can have pathway to have minimum carbon exposure for their existing assets. Now, those assets could be upstream and those could be refining petrochemical assets. So we have play in that by having solutions in that space. Then incrementally, many customers are creating new businesses like business or being in clean hydrogen production or many of energy companies are moving into renewables, so they need energy storage. So for us, it’s actually generally a favorable trend, because existing assets need to be protected, because we all still need fuels for a while. We all still need petrochemicals. But they have to be decarbonized. The energy storage has to be added on to it. So net-net, we see it’s a favorable trend and that’s a point I was making. We think it’s playing out as we speak right now. We see huge uptake on renewable fuels in particular. We have licensed close to 25 units in last couple of years, 2 years or so. All majors have licensed our technology. And we think that wave is it’s just first wave how this technology adoption is happening. We expect the similar thing to happen in the hydrogen space. We will expect a similar thing to happen in the carbon capture space. So I am very optimistic on how this is shaping up and going to help our business a lot in the next couple of years.

Andrew Obin

And maybe the next question, I will modify it just a little bit, in terms of hydrocarbon CapEx. How do you think about CapEx for hydrocarbons over the next 3 to 5 years? And then just a follow-up to this question, given that overall energy prices are up how does that impact viability or sort of these green/alternative energy projects as well?

Vimal Kapur

So, most of our exposure is in the downstream refining petrochemicals and then in the midstream. We see the downstream CapEx is kind of pretty stable. The numbers show a number close to $200 billion, 190 and change, for next few years. And that’s going to get either spent on some product mix change because more and more customers are moving into petrochemical mix, because petrochemicals is not Scope 3. We all have to learn this language of Scope 1, 2 and 3, right. Petrochemical edition is non-Scope 3. So many customers are changing their units towards that or they are investing in decarbonization efforts. And we clearly see downstream CapEx, which came down in 2020, pick back up in the second half of 2021, and we see that momentum to continue.

Other space, we see a lot of capital being spent, which should not surprise anybody is anything called gas, a number of projects happening on LNG. I’m not aware of any of our customers, which is not expanding their LNG capacity. I mean everybody is going to take every capacity in their infrastructure. So there, again, we have play on the UOP side because UOP does the cleaning part of the gas in the front end. And then our automation business plays into the controls. Also LNG ship carriers, we have a very large share in that, regasification plant. I think when you take the midstream, it’s gas, LNG in the downstream, it’s either decarbonization or petrochemicals move. Those are really the big drivers there.

Andrew Obin

Got it. And we will talk a little bit more about LNG going forward. But I think another sort of longer term outlook on hydrocarbon, how does the current geopolitical situation change your outlook, both in terms of demand for traditional hydrocarbons right? And once again, do you think – what happens to ESG in this environment, right? When we think about sort of national security concerns what kind of conversations are emerging there? How do people balance it out?

Vimal Kapur

I think the net energy output of the planet, the way we look at it, is that there is an input and there is an output. So the sources of energy have to increase, but where it goes can change. So take an example of Russia oil and gas. So the source is available for supply, customers are gone for. So I think essentially, what’s going to play out in the next 3 years is a lot of shift of customer base mix of where the energy is produced and how it is consumed, that’s likely going to create more opportunity for. I’ll make a simple case in point. The Russia business, we talked about as a percentage of Honeywell revenue exposure is lost for us given we suspended our operation. But Russia exported not only oil and gas, it exported a lot of fuels. They use our technology in refinery. So somebody has to replace those fuels. They just now I’m going to say, okay, I’m not going to drive my car today. So that capacity addition will come depending on who raises their hand first. Could be Middle East customers, could be Eastern European customers. So I think what we need to watch in next 3 months is how the energy balance is going to reoccur. And national security is going to play a part of it, project economics, viability of the projects is going to play a part of it. And we see very ferocious activity, how things are shaping up since last few days around that.

Andrew Obin

And maybe we can shift then. As I said, you sort of highlighted these key growth end markets. And there really is a lot of stuff there, right? So first, and I know it’s going to be a long question, but first, new battery technology seems to be very exciting. So I don’t think people think of Honeywell as a player in battery storage solutions. So can you talk about your position in battery storage solutions, renewable fuels as an emerging growth driver? And just maybe I think it would help to sort of explain where does your now – why are you well positioned in these markets? Where does your knowledge base come from?

Vimal Kapur

Sure. So typically, we explain our sustainable solution in three buckets. Electrification is well understood by most people and electrification our play is in energy storage. Because the more capacity you will put for renewables more storage you need to stabilize the grid. And our play right now is in controls related to the battery storage because you cannot just buy a battery and it does not going to work by itself. You need to manage it. You need to charge it very accurately and you need to synchronize with the grid. So that’s our control system. That’s our business. Right now, we are doing several projects we are battery storage capacity is in excess of 100-megawatt already just to give you a sense. And this will become hundreds – these projects have expanded very rapidly.

In addition, Honeywell is developing a new technology called flow battery, which is long-term battery storage. So typically, the lithium-ion battery which are stored, which are used today, they are good for about 4 hours of storage. But there are two problems with lithium-ion battery. One, it’s a rare metal. So it’s available in a very finite capacity in the planet. So we have to look for sources which are abundantly available. And second, the lithium batteries can catch fire as we hear the phones catch fire. So just imagine it in a bigger scale, the risk exists. So what is looking for alternative storage, specifically when the storage is of the longer term, 8 hours, 10 hours. That’s where we are developing a new technology called flow battery. So flow battery is think of a large tank in which you can store the energy and discharge it again. We are testing that technology with several customers. Publicly, we have announced with Duke Energy, one of the large U.S. utilities, and we have an agreement with several other customers. So that technology should get commercialized in about 18 to 24 months from now, then that adds another product line in the energy storage area. So energy storage, we will be doing the battery as well as the controls work. And therefore, we participate in a big way in the electrification of the world.

On other side, electrification cannot solve entire climate change issue. We have to remember the second part of it. You cannot run a plane still with a battery. It’s not possible. So you need renewable fuels. It means you produce fuel from non-fossil feedstock. And that’s a technology we provide to upgrade refineries so that customers can produce fuel using sources like vegetable oil, fatty acid, animal fat. And those are 25 units we have licensed. Or if you think about an industry like steel, which we all need to make this hotel, you still need steel, you still need concrete. They emit a lot of carbon. So you need to do carbon capture of a high-concentration CO2 so that you can decarbonize those industries. So we call them the net-zero solution. You require them if you want to commit to your ESG goal to be net-zero. And we’re having a unique play both in electrification and in the net-zero solution in Honeywell. And that’s kind of – and by the way, the third leg of the stool is circularity. We all need to learn how to deal with waste. And plastic waste is first step towards that. We all feel good that we put our waste into green versus not green, and we do our jobs diligently. But I was also surprised to learn only about 10% of the plastic is circulated at the end of the day. So be does a balance 90% goal another discussion.

The most of the plastic, which is circulated is mechanically recycled. So you basically compress it and make some other application, but we chemically recycle plastic. So we have a process technology which can take waste plastic and convert it to what is called virgin oil, which can be used by a steam cracker to again make petrochemicals. And those are the two joint ventures we have formed with waste management companies who will separate plastic from the waste, give the plastic to our unit and the unit will convert back into a product which is very valuable and an extremely high demand because if consumer good companies are committing, they are using green plastic. That’s a fuel with product which has to come from our unit. So the consumer good companies are pressurizing converters who are pressurizing petrochemical companies who are coming to us. It’s like a chain moving back in how do we solve the circularity solution. So pretty exciting on all the legs of the stool we are playing in the ESG space.

Andrew Obin

And maybe we can talk. So I think the growth end markets at the Analyst Day, you highlighted that’s 20% of the business. But there is also remaining 80% of the business that you highlighted. So what were the key trends going to ‘22? And you – I think you also highlighted it clearly, it goes beyond petrochemicals. But how has the dialogue changed between supply chain constraints and also oil prices have gone up quite a bit. Can you describe that dynamic for the core business?

Vimal Kapur

So for the core business, there are three legs of PMT’s business, the Automation business, Process Solutions, UOP, which is in refining, and then advanced materials, which is specialty chemicals. We see huge tailwinds in advanced materials space because the end applications are using our refrigerant for cooling the cars, for refrigerants for retail stores to refrigerants for construction. And that segment is really doing extremely well. We had a strong 2021 because it’s all driven to retail demand, the general growth in the world. So those segments are performing extremely well, whether it is construction, whether it is auto, that resurgence has started. In the automation business, we generally see strong recovery in all sectors, specifically in general manufacturing. And we see strong orders uptakes in second half of the year. Given the long cycle, they should play out in second half of this year. And even in the core UOP business, we see much more activity on licensing new units. So yes, so compared to new units around ESG-related activity and petrochemicals, we really talk. So I do see compared to 2020, the things look much more the way they were in 2019. It looks pretty normal across the business segments we are playing right now.

Andrew Obin

Got it. And can we talk about LNG, you highlighted and everybody is talking to you about LNG. So how should we talk about LNG opportunity? And a couple of things, how long would it take for something to materialize? And maybe LNG is a weird market, it’s sort of local, but it’s also global. Maybe you can take us around the world and sort of describe to us what are you seeing in LNG by geography.

Vimal Kapur

Sure. So maybe I’ll take the later part of the question. Activity is primarily U.S., maybe a little in Canada, followed by Middle East, primarily Qatar and then Australia. They are the three big sources of LNG, and we have customers in all the three locations. Activity levels in the U.S. are way higher given the opportunity in U.S. is probably the largest to generate more gas and liquefy that. Our businesses plays in that from two parts. Historically, UOP only license the technology to clean the gas, but since 2 years back, we decided to be in the business of doing modular plants for LNG. So customers can buy a prepackaged unit and just literally stick it in, connect gas and they can buy liquefication from companies like GE and others. And we recently announced the first unit commissioned by Venture Global using our modular equipment. So that gives us much higher share of demand, because we are not only giving the technology, but we’re also giving our pre-design equipment. Why they buy from us? The question is why will it not go to EPC? Because the pre-designed approach is much risk-free and it saves a lot of time. You don’t have to do stick building, you are not really reliant on labor shortages and others. So we prefabricate it and ship the whole module to the site, and you literally install and start it working. So that’s giving us a lot of upside. We, of course, anticipate more business than that.

On the control side, we see a lot of capacity expansion. So a lot of projects have been announced to add more trains to the existing facilities. So it’s a good opportunity for our controls business because you add to the existing control system more capabilities. So that’s certainly playing a lot. And then LNG ships. I think there was excess capacity. And like any other ships, they will also be in more demand. We have a very strong play in controls LNG ships. And we expect more activity there. And finally, regasification, some of you may have read, Germany has announced more regasification plants. So again, that’s an opportunity for us from a controls perspective. And then pipelines, gas has to be taken. So this is a significant opportunity for us near-term, the whole midstream segment, how it’s opening up, and it’s going to benefit both UOP as well as our process solutions business.

Andrew Obin

And what’s the timeline when you say near-term, how long, because I have heard somebody sort of talk about the fact that it may take as little as 60 days to 120 days for some of the projects in the U.S. that sort of will put on hold to come back, given how much FEED work has been done?

Vimal Kapur

Correct. I would say most of the work from a revenue perspective should be really showing up in 2023 timeframe or even some in 2024. That’s the nature of our industry, everything is long cycle. To build a full unit can take 18 months to 24 months. If somebody sends us a purchase order even today, it’s just going to show up in revenue much later.

Andrew Obin

But in terms of backlog, maybe a little bit better.

Vimal Kapur

Backlog, I would say, we did have a good backlog in the space already. So, activity when we met this – some of the customers I met in August last year, there was a strong belief in the LNG industry that boom is coming back. And it’s a brisk technology because word cannot ramp enough of wind and solar. Even though we want to do as much, there is only so much of capacity. And this was the most clean technology in absence of wind and solar. And we already saw activity ramping up again. But with the recent announcement of Russian gas-related decision, we anticipate that more such work will come, but that’s not really shown up in anybody’s books because it’s a matter of days those decisions were made. It will have its counter effect in next probably three months to six months. That should show up as additional body of work for us.

Andrew Obin

Great. And maybe we can talk about UOP, and I think I was reading a book by one of Coke Brothers and the history of that business is just – it’s one of the most amazing businesses you have ever heard of. But how should we think about the UOP opportunity going forward? What are the big areas of growth product and geography? And I think it’s also interesting, I know you guys have made capacity additions. I believe, I think China and Louisiana are the two key areas. But where are you in terms of capacity? And given what’s happening in the world, how should we think about capacity relations at UOP?

Vimal Kapur

So, UOP business is in two parts. We always talk about projects and link it with the capital cycle, which is an important part of the business where more than half of the revenue come from catalysts because the units have to run, they need to replenish the catalyst at a cycle depending upon the unit. Some a couple of years, some are longer. And we actually are rapidly expanding capacity even as we speak, for a different type of catalyst. And we see the demand specifically growing for petrochemical catalysts a lot because petrochemicals continue to be used quite extensively. Now for renewable catalysts, as we are putting more renewable units, those catalysts will be required. We also expanded that business into some new product lines, which are not oil and gas-related, like medical oxygen. That’s become one of our largest product lines because we repurposed our absorbent, which was used for medical oxygen during COVID. And the world’s largest oxygen concentrator manufacturer Yuwell is in China is our customer and very large customer. So, the overall catalyst business is going to remain strong even if the capacity of the refining petrochemical is constant, because you have to run those units even harder so that you can fulfill the demand of the word for different products. And we are actively looking, as we speak, for more capacity expansion into our existing capacity, seeing the demand. We are constrained at this point of time. We can feel it, and we don’t want to miss the opportunity for the market demand.

Andrew Obin

Yes, I think when I was in China a couple of years ago, you were already capacity constrained there. So, that was that.

Vimal Kapur

We have expanded our China plant. We have a big plant in Zhangjiang. We have manufacturing facilities in the United States for a catalyst, also in Europe. So, it’s a pretty comprehensive supply chain network which we are fully leveraging.

Andrew Obin

And you are expanding capacity across the network.

Vimal Kapur

Across the network, absolutely.

Andrew Obin

No, that’s – great business. Maybe we can talk about sort of petrochemicals for a second here. Maybe we can talk about batch hybrid and market opportunity. Look, I know a couple of years ago, when I went to user group meeting, that was a huge, huge focus. So, what are adjacency sort of acceleration opportunities in batch hybrids? I think people should be thinking pharma, specialty chem. But I know it’s a big – it’s something that gets people inside Honeywell excited, so.

Vimal Kapur

So we – our automation business, the benefit of our automation business is it can re-pivot very quickly because an underlying value creation happens to software. And we move the pivot towards batch like manufacturing, specifically pharmaceutical in 2018. And we made tremendous progress in that, and that led us to make through acquisitions because we have a strong believability in the cement. We made an acquisition in the quality management system space. We spend a little over $1 billion to acquire Sparta. That’s giving us a lot of tailwinds in pharmaceutical. And then we acquired another business last year, which is in the manufacturing execution system software. So we see – we are going to be an important participant in automation and everything, which is batch manufacturing, far specialty chemicals. Those two in particular, and that’s helping us to change the mix of process solutions business from very centric on oil and gas, also spec chem and then battery control, which is renewable. That’s how we are reshaping the business into three very distinct segments, process manufacturing, batch manufacturing and renewables, so that the business is heavily diversified and we can play in all the cycles.

Andrew Obin

And maybe we can talk about sort of you did highlight advanced materials. So, what else is happening? So, it sort of seems things are going well, but what are the things we should be focusing – so we think about it.

Vimal Kapur

One best kept secret is that the biggest part of PMT portfolio is not advanced materials, it’s not understood that way, while we talk a lot about European HPS, which are – actually all three legs are equally important, but they are pretty equal. But PM business have grown a lot. Capacity investments, Honeywell made in 2016, 2017, ‘18 timeframe, they are really playing out right now. More and more regulations have been put in place not to allow use of a refrigerant like CFCs and HFCs. And HFOs are becoming mandatory in U.S. and also in Europe. So, that’s driven our capacity demand for applications in mobile cooling, which is cars in a space of stationary, which are all the units we use in our homes, refrigeration in retail stores. We also launched new application. We announced a new application with AstraZeneca, where medical device inhalers now use Solstice molecules. And why they do that? Because previous molecule had a very high GGG, global greenhouse gas emission. The Solstice’s becomes practically zero. So, their Scope 3 emissions go dramatically down when they switch to Solstice. So, that business is seeing huge expansion because applications just keep growing. I will give you another interesting examples. Move to EV vehicles is probably one of the best news for our advanced materials business because you still need cooling you need to use heat pumps in the car. Heat pump use slightly more refrigerant than the traditional cars. So, more EV adoption means even more volume for that business. So, we see absolutely great – the regulation is driving a lot of adoption and application expansion which we are doing the combination of those continue to see expansion of our specialty chemicals business. Out of demand, again, we are expanding capacity. We announced some new capacity with one of our partners in India. We are expanding some – taking some more actions. And we are very bullish about our advanced materials business.

Andrew Obin

In the remaining time, maybe just sort of – exciting software strategy at PMT. So, how should we think about the future of software at PMT? And it was at the heart of your service offering, right, the way you used to talk about life cycle service solutions, connected plant, industrial cyber. So, how does the forward strategy, right, because it sort of has been repackaged. How should we think about that driving the PMT software strategy going forward?

Vimal Kapur

So, we are an automation business for – since 1975. We have seen software becoming more and more central part of our automation business. About $1 billion out of our automation business is related to software or heavily influenced by software. A big component to that is Forge related applications, which is part of our HCI business. Quickly, we see a lot of new trends which are driving more adoption, specifically what we call autonomous plants. We all hear about autonomous cars, which means when their car will run by itself. Hopefully, we will all have it one day. But autonomous plant is how you run a plant but where you have less dependent on humans and make less error and drive more productivity, same concept like car. And that requires a heavy amount of digitization on how the plants are run, including they can be run remotely. And our customers are actively moving their control center from distributed asset, think of an oil and gas upstream or a pipeline or a renewable asset. That’s being made more and more autonomous using more and more software. So, we see our old business of making plants more operational efficient, continue to grow with the demand for more and more operational efficiency. But autonomous is only adding more tailwinds to that part of the business. And the third vector we see there is modernizing old systems. And COVID made everybody realize that connectivity is very important, and you cannot connect a system if you bought from us in 1990. It’s just old knowledge. You need to upgrade like you can’t run an app on an XP machine, right. You need to have a newer version of Windows. So, same concept analogy will apply there. So, digitization is helping us a lot more migration business of our core platform and then you – then you have our software on top of it. So, there is a good virtuous cycle, which is happening around software in our automation business.

Andrew Obin

And I probably have time for one more question, but let’s see – yes. Just how should we think about sort of adjacent end market opportunities? And maybe talk about the industry verticals that were particularly attractive to HPS. And outside, I think we definitely talked about technologies, but maybe things that are different. And then how should we think about – there is always conversation about PMT and discrete. So, how should we think about you guys becoming a bigger dispute player on the line if you become a bit…?

Vimal Kapur

Sure, I think we made – when we acquired Elster, Honeywell acquired Elster, we acquired an asset which was primarily in the discrete space, and that became part of process solution. So, we do what’s called burner management control. So, whenever you have to use heat to make anything from food to printing presses to textile, you need to – you burn gas, but it has to be done in a controlled manner.

Andrew Obin

Yes, I think you…

Vimal Kapur

Yes, so we make that product line, it’s burner management system, which is the controls product and the burners and that all exposure is discrete of them. So, that’s part of HPS. Now there is obvious question, can we move our controls business into discrete. We have made a lot of slow moves, small moves in that organically, and we continue to look at inorganic opportunity, which make businesses for us as long as it has good ROI for our shareholders. We will continue to investigate and see if we can have them play in the discrete side beyond what we do today.

Andrew Obin

It actually sounds a lot of exciting things.

Vimal Kapur

Absolutely.

Andrew Obin

And you are at the center of it. So, thanks so much for being here. It’s been a pleasure. Thank you, everybody, for being here.

Vimal Kapur

Yes. Thank you.