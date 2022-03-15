no_limit_pictures/E+ via Getty Images

A few months ago, I wrote an optimistic article about British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), hereafter referred to as BAT. In that article I stated, among other things:

In this difficult environment, investors should look realistically at the (few) remaining options, favoring inflation companies that are able to generate ample cash flow to reward their shareholders with share buybacks and/or dividend payouts. This will act like a safety net in case a market correction does occur and inflationary pressures do not subside.

These words seem even more meaningful today because the black swan of a dangerous war in which major nuclear countries have conflicting interests has unfortunately occurred. This could have catastrophic effects on the stock markets, as the specter of an inflationary scenario, accompanied by widespread recession, is rapidly becoming visible throughout the World.

And all this is happening at a time when equity market valuations (at least in Western countries) are very high (to say the least): It looks like a perfect storm.

BAT is a solid choice

BAT recently reported its full-year 2021 results, which exceeded previous estimates. Sales increased 7% at constant exchange rates to £25.7 billion, driven by strong growth in new categories (vapor, heated tobacco and advanced oral products), up more than 50% year-over-year at constant exchange rates. Incredible operating margin of over 40% and strong cash conversion drove FCF, which exceeded £2.5 billion (excluding dividends). This has led BAT management to initiate a 2022 buyback program in addition to its rich dividend policy. The good news is that they have already started to aggressively buy back their shares while the share price is steadily declining.

The following image summarizes the excellent results achieved by the company in 2021.It is worth highlighting for this discussion the abundant free cash flow, which last year was £7.4 billion, or about 10% of BAT's capitalization. The cash flow generation is set to continue as management targets a cumulative FCF of £40 billion over the next five years.

This is the basis of BAT's investment thesis: with such a level of liquidity, the company can perfectly weather the storm that will eventually hit the global economy. In particular, given the strong position of its brands and exposure to fixed coupon bonds (with an average maturity of around 6 years), it should successfully weather any inflationary pressures.

Medium-term risks

Talking about risks, we should start with the current geopolitical issues, whose future developments cannot be foreseen at present. However, a few days ago BAT helped us to better understand the impact of the Russian crisis on the company's business: the British firm stated that it intends to relinquish ownership of its business in Russia, although it is not clear exactly what that means, or how it will eventually achieve that.

Russia and Ukraine, however, account for about 3% of the company's total sales: certainly the business will be affected somehow, but not in a significant way. Among the risks, I would like to mention the new category products' business. BAT probably has the best diversified NTP offer among the big tobacco groups.

However, the segment currently requires huge investments and, in fact, it is still making losses and is not expected to become profitable until 2025.

It is not clear how competition (which is and will be fierce) might erode BAT's emerging leadership position in the new categories and, more importantly, how profitable this business will be once the rapid growth phase is over. If profit margins are not comparable to the traditional cigarette business, then the value proposition of BAT will inevitably be undermined.

Finally, BAT has a high level of debt, although the company recently met its Net Debt/EBITDA < 3 target. If interest rates rise steadily, the UK-based company could find itself in a difficult position when it will need to refinance its obligations. However, the high cash generation should help BAT to overcome this problem. Recall that the average maturity of debt is about 6 years and that management is targeting FCF of £40 billion over the next 5 years: This is exactly the level of net debt of BAT.

Your takeaway

The last few weeks have catapulted us into a time of uncertainty and risk, not only in economic terms, but also in terms of our own security and social integrity. Of course, it is of paramount importance that we seek to protect our investments from major disruptions. One simple way to do this is to stick with companies that have defensive businesses capable of producing substantial cash flows and paying remarkable dividends. British American Tobacco should therefore be on investors' radar now. The company was very cheap 3 months ago before, in marked contrast to the downward trend of the rest of the stock market, it started a steep rally that resulted in a share price increase of about 30% in U.S. dollar terms. In the last two weeks, however, the stock has fallen 15%, underperforming even the broader U.S. stock market. Meanwhile, BAT management has begun aggressively executing its share buyback program, which will provide ever greater value to shareholders if the stock continues to fall. If we consider that there are no viable options for investors right now, with government bonds offering sharply negative yields in real terms and the technology sector bonanza that has propped up the market over the past decade rapidly fading, British American Tobacco appears to be an opportunity that long-term investors should seriously consider.