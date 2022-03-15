Scharfsinn86/iStock via Getty Images

Note: I have covered Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Monday, leading Canadian fuel cell systems developer Ballard Power Systems ("Ballard" or "Ballard Power") reported mixed fourth quarter results.

Revenues of $36.7 million came in well ahead of consensus estimates but this was solely due to Ballard recognizing remaining revenues from a $44 million fuel cell module components order placed by its key Chinese joint venture Weichai Ballard Hy-Energy Technologies Co. ("the Weichai JV") back in 2019.

Despite the order having been fulfilled a couple of quarters ago, the company was prevented from recognizing the full value until the Weichai JV ultimately sold the products.

While there's certainly nothing wrong with the Weichai JV finally succeeding in lowering inventory levels, MEA consumption remained underwhelming. At the current pace, the Weichai JV wouldn't be required to place a new MEA order with Ballard for another two years.

Q4 bottom line results missed consensus expectations due to weak margins, higher operating expenses and a $10.5 million loss recognized on the company's recent investment in Forsee Power SA.

Cash outflows for the quarter amounted to a record $98.1 million due to operating losses, higher working capital levels, capital expenditures, the company's investment in Forsee Power, the acquisition of Arcola Energy and additional funding of the Weichai JV.

That said, the company's balance sheet remains in great shape with $1.1 billion in cash and no debt.

For this year, management projects a massive step-up in operating expenses and capital expenditures as "Ballard plans to increase investments in the business ahead of the hydrogen growth curve, including expanding product offering and capabilities across the value chain".

In layman's terms: Demand for the company's fuel cell products and engineering services remains underwhelming as also evidenced by the weak Q4 book-to-bill ratio of 0.58 and 21% year-over-year backlog decrease to $93.1 million.

The company's twelve-month backlog was a meager $67.3 million, down from $83.5 million at the end of last year.

On the conference call, management provided a highly disappointing near-term outloook:

Rather guarded commentary regarding the cooperation with MAHLE as the company is waiting for guidance on the next steps from MAHLE's new CEO. No expectations for a near-term revenue ramp-up in China due to limited visibility amid a persistent lack of clarity on potential subsidies. Massive projected increases in opex and capex without new product offerings. No expectations for near-term orders from the recently proposed "Repower EU" plan. Anticipated pressure on gross margins due to higher raw materials and shipping costs as well as lower technology solutions revenue. No intent to enter the red hot electrolyzer space. Stated expectations for "some potential volatility in revenues and orders in the near term".

Given these issues, FY2022 revenues are unlikely to be anywhere near the current analyst consenus of $145 million. Based on the very weak 12-month-backlog, I would expect the company taking a year-over-year top-line hit in the range of 15% to 25%.

Assuming FY2022 revenues of $85 million, Ballard's EV/Revenue multiple calculates to an eye-watering 25 despite the stock trading near 52-week-lows.

Bottom Line

No light at the end of the tunnel for Ballard Power shareholders as FY2022 will likely be an ugly combination of negative top-line growth and record cash usage of up to $200 million.

Investors need to prepare for a new round of estimate and price target reductions as analysts reset their models.

With no near-term prospects of achieving commercial scale, the company is basically back to what it has been for most of its existence, a provider of engineering solutions and custom-made fuel cell systems for all kinds of pilot projects.

While Ballard Power has sufficient liquidity for the next couple of years, near- and even medium-term business prospects appear far weaker than previously anticipated by market participants.

Given these issues, investors should abstain from chasing the shares and rather wait for the Chinese overhang to lift.

Even a short sale might yield decent results given the combination of very poor near-term business prospects and elevated valuation.