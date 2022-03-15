IvelinRadkov/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

If we look at the daily chart of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) (Consulting firm), we can see that shares have lost their 200-day moving average of approximately $16.16. Many momentum investors use the 200-day moving average as a barometer on whether the fundamentals of the respective stock are bullish or bearish. Suffice it to say, when the stock drops below this noteworthy support level and short interest gains traction, shares begin to get liquidated as investors and traders alike look for more favorable trends. RGP's volume trend, as well as its money flow trend on the technical chart, demonstrate how capital has been leaving so it will be interesting to see where shares indeed finally find a bottom here.

We state this because even before the decline in the share price began in earnest this year, shares of RGP were definitely cheap from a valuation standpoint. Shares now trade with an earnings multiple of 10.3, a book multiple of 1.5, and an ultra-low sales multiple of 0.7. These types of numbers will attract value investors if indeed the move to the downside gains any type of traction. The 3.5%+ dividend yield is another strong calling card especially if the payout is sustainable. Therefore, to this effect, let's look at the key financial metrics which make up the dividend in Resources Connection at present. Strength in the dividend normally is a solid sign that downside risk is limited.

Shares break below 200 day average in RGP (Stockcharts.com)

Dividend Yield

As mentioned, RGP's dividend yield presently comes in at 3.51%. The firm's yield looks very favorable to the mean in this sector (1.42%). Straight from the outset, RGP's payout looks more than affordable as the company's current Non-GAAP earnings yield surpasses 11% over a trailing twelve-month average. RGP's average dividend yield over the past five years comes in a 3.85% so value investors may look for the yield to return to this level before entering long positions.

Dividend Growth

Growth of the payout is often overlooked but it shouldn't be for the following reasons. For one, an above-average payout does not always paint a healthy picture of the fundamentals. A company could be saddled with debt for example or the high yield could merely be a result of the stock in freefall. Suffice it to say, now more than ever, growth rates are imperative in dividend-paying companies to ensure one's purchasing power is maintained as we pass through this inflationary cycle. Although RGP's average annual dividend growth rate over the past five years surpasses 5%, there has been no growth in the quarterly payout of $0.14 per share for quite some time now. Therefore to see if this lack of growth is a symptom of weaker cash-flow generation, we go to the cash-flow statement.

Cash Flow / Payout Ratio

On the cash-flow statement, we see that only $14 million of operating cash flow was generated from a net profit tally of $51 million over the past four quarters. Although this on the surface may call the quality of RGP's earnings into question, we see that there was a sizeable change in working capital as well as accounts receivable in this time frame. This in effect is not normal for RGP as the firm's annual operating cash flow is usually higher than the net profit in that given year. Suffice it to say, given the mere $9 million of generated free cash flow over the past four quarters, management had to access the firm's balance sheet to payout the $18 million in dividends in this time frame. An increase in assets, as well as a drop in liabilities, strengthens the balance sheet as we see in the next section.

Balance Sheet

Shareholder equity increased to $354 million in the company's most recent quarter meaning it has increased by approximately $47 million alone over the past four quarters. Since the firm's long-term debt amounts to approximately $44 million, the company's debt to equity ratio comes in at approximately 0.13 at present. Suffice it to say, given these trends, we do not find an issue with the company's intentions of being able to allocate capital to organic investments as well as return capital to shareholders. The reason being is that debt is not a big issue for the firm at present as we can see from the lack of interest expense on the income statement. (Interest coverage ratio of 51.93 - TTM)

Conclusion

To sum up, although cash-flow generation has not matched previous years in recent quarters, book value and profitability continue to grow. Therefore, we may get a snapback turn above the 200 day moving average here in due course. If not, given the stock's dividend valuation and strong balance sheet, we expect value investors to step in here once more on elevated selling. We look forward to continued coverage.