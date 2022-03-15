metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is an advertising technology company. It has a strong balance sheet with a net cash position, high free cash flow conversion, and a strong growth outlook. I believe it's cheaply valued for its growth prospects and could yield outstanding returns.

The Israeli company has three advertising routes: ad search, social media, and display/video/CTV. The company has a long history in the stock market with varying results. Since Doron Gerstel became CEO in 2017, he orchestrated a turnaround.

He diversified the business from a slow-growing search ad company towards broader adtech solutions. The faster growth of display advertising revenues made it a more critical segment.

This trend is set to continue. Perion invests in new advertising possibilities for CTV (connected television) and video advertising. It's essential for the company to diversify its revenues. Search is lumpy in revenue and profitability. The increased display advertising makes it more attractive for investors as it grows faster.

The company isn't dependable on cookies. Only 14% of revenue is cookie-dependent. It has a solution with double the clickthrough rates better than cookie-based advertisements. SORT protects users' privacy and delivers ROI with AI modeling. Perion expects strong growth from this proposition.

Share Price Evolution

The new CEO's strategy worked and put the company on a growth path. The company has recovered since 2019. The market appreciates the diversification and sends the share price higher. The recent fallback offers a possibility to get in at a low price.

Growth Prospects: 30% Increase In 2022

Perion just published its Q4 results. The company managed to beat and raise guidance every quarter over the past year. It even raised guidance on December 8 and still beat the high end by 1.8%. The company delivered 34% YoY growth and almost doubled its GAAP net income. Fourth-quarter free cash flow grew even faster with 124%.

Growth in 2022 looks good as well. It expects 30% revenue growth and a 29% adjusted EBITDA increase. Its history of beating guidance makes this optimistic outlook even more attractive.

The company increased its outstanding shares as well to fund acquisitions. Perion's growth still looks good over the past three years after correcting for these share offerings:

The balance sheet improved due to these share offerings. Perion went from $43M net debt in 2016 to a $320M net cash position today. The company has a significant war chest for further acquisitions that could accelerate the growth pace.

It forecasted a 15% CAGR until 2024 on its investor day in March. This trajectory accelerated due to recent acquisitions. A decent growth rate is to be expected beyond 2022.

Margins

Perion's faster net income and free cash flow growth come from improved margins. The company had a record EBITDA margin from revenue excluding TAC (traffic acquisition cost) of 45% in Q4. The company expects more or less stable margins in its recent outlook.

The company has a free cash flow conversion of about 15% of revenue. An excellent ratio that I assume to be relatively stable in the future. Except for the 2020 drop, the company shows good improvement in its cash generation over time.

Strong Balance Sheet

Perion boasts a strong balance sheet. In December, the share offering raised $100M in cash and increased Perion's net cash position to ~$300M. The offering was surprising since the company already had a strong balance sheet and had enough cash flow to take on debt. The downside is the dilution of existing stockholders. The company intends to acquire more complementary companies.

Two offerings in 2021 almost doubled shares outstanding from 27M to 43.6M. I don't mind the dilution, as it comes with solid growth and increasing margins. The company puts the raised cash to good use and will do so again with the latest offering.

Valuation

Perion has the valuation of a value company while growing fast. The company almost doubled its revenue in three years:

Revenue per share increase is also decent. The share offerings make it less impressive than the total revenue increase. Looking forward, the 30% growth in 2022 should happen without further dilution. There is an upside to this growth target if Perion acquires another company.

Free cash flow grew even faster as the company increased its margins. As we advance, I expect the free cash flow to grow in line with the revenue.

Perion looks cheaply valued on every valuation metric. These metrics don't match with a growth stock.

Comparison To Peers

I compared Perion to other ad tech companies, including The Trade Desk (TTD), Magnite (MGNI), Digitale Turbine (APPS), and Criteo (CRTO).

There is a vast difference in valuation for these ad tech companies. Perion trades at a low PS and EV to FCF ratio in comparison. I don't expect the company to catch up entirely as there are other differences. A look at the revenue per share evolution over the past three years shows a lot:

Digital Turbine and The Trade Desk grew much faster per share (accounting for dilution). In the future, I expect Perion to catch up slightly as its recently raised cash will be used for acquisitions. The slower growth from Perion comes at a reasonable valuation.

Risks

Perion depends on Microsoft (MSFT) for its search advertising solutions. The partnership for Microsoft Bing was extended for four years by Perion in November 2020. It ends on December 31, 2024. The recent ad technology acquisition of Xandr by Microsoft could threaten further extension of the partnership. Perion's CodeFuel won the Microsoft Advertising Supply Partner of the Year Award.

Increased privacy protection by companies like Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) is both a risk and an opportunity. A risk because targeted ads are the bread and butter of every advertising company. More privacy protection could hit every advertising company, as shown recently by the hit Meta (FB) took. The ample opportunity is in Perion's cookie-less advertising solution, SORT (Smart Optimization of Relevant Traits). Cookies are the first target of these privacy rules, and SORT offers a better-performing alternative.

Perion's SORT sees double the clickthrough rates more than cookie-based ads. The AI-driven ads decrease the cost per visit by 14%.

The current war in Ukraine is a possible macro risk for Perion. The direct exposure to Russia and Ukraine is probably close to zero as the company gets most of its revenue from the U.S.

Conclusion

Perion matches my focus on growth stocks with positive free cash flows. The valuation leaves plenty of upside of potential.

Perion has the ingredients to be a fruitful investment. Its management proves it can grow the business profitably. It operates in a growing market. Perion uses smart acquisitions to expand its offering. This strategy works. It performs better than ever and remains relatively unrecognized by the stock market. The combination of a low valuation and strong growth makes the upside potential enormous.