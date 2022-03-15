Eloi_Omella/E+ via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Growth stocks, especially those that are not profitable yet, have come under a lot of pressure in recent months. This also holds true for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN). The residential solar energy systems company operates in an industry with a lot of growth potential, but lacking profits and cash flows presents questions about the company's future path. I do believe that there are lower-risk solar investments available that might be favorable versus Sunrun in the current environment.

RUN Stock Key Metrics

Sunrun Inc. has seen its shares drop by more than two-thirds from the highs that were hit during the peak of the renewables and EV bubble in early 2021. But compared to where shares traded five years ago, $5 per share, the performance has been quite strong, with gains of more than 400% in that time frame.

This was partially driven by the business growth that Sunrun experienced in recent years:

Data by YCharts

Over the last five years, Sunrun's revenue rose by more than 230%, to slightly above $1.61 billion in the trailing twelve-month period. Investors should note that revenue per share did not grow nearly as fast, however. Instead, due to a massive increase in Sunrun's share count, the company saw its revenue per share grow by around 70% over the last five years. That's still not bad at all, as this pencils out to a mid-teens annual growth rate. If maintained for a long period of time, and if Sunrun were to generate solid margins, that would make for a highly appealing business model.

On the margin side, Sunrun doesn't look strong at all, however. According to its 10-K filing, the company generated gross profits of $245 million in its last fiscal year (2021). That pencils out to a gross margin of just 15%, relative to the revenue of $1.61 billion that Sunrun recorded over the same time frame. For comparison, some other solar companies are generating higher margins:

Data by YCharts

First Solar (FSLR) has a compelling 25% gross margin for the last four quarters, while JinkoSolar (JKS), SunPower (SPWR), and Canadian Solar (CSIQ) have gross margins that are marginally ahead of Sunrun's margins. Margins in this industry aren't overly high in general, which can be explained by the fact that it's not easy for solar companies to really differentiate themselves from competitors. Low-cost providers, e.g. from China, do thus pressure sales prices and margins for all players in this field.

Due to having high operating costs, primarily for sales and marketing ($620 million in 2021), Sunrun Inc. isn't able to break even. In fact, the company has lost a pretty huge $670 million from its operations last year. Add in interest expenses of $330 million, and Sunrun lost around $1 billion last year. This makes for a quite outlandishly low net profit margin of -60% -- for every dollar in revenue, Sunrun lost $0.60.

Notably, the situation hasn't really gotten better over the last couple of years. In 2019, Sunrun's net margin stood at -45%, in 2020, Sunrun's net margin stood at -68%. There thus is no clear trend of improving margins. Instead, it looks like the company is growing its business at a strong pace, but its losses are growing at a strong pace as well. If a growth company isn't profitable, that is not necessarily a major problem. But there should be a clear trend of improving margins, thanks to operating leverage as revenue is scaled up. In Sunrun's case, that doesn't seem to be the case. At least so far, the company was not able to improve its margins or narrow down its losses. Instead, net losses exploded upwards at the same time the company experienced solid business growth momentum.

Delving into Sunrun's cash flow statement, things don't really look better. The company burned through $820 million of cash with its operations, prior to paying for any investments. Capital expenditures required another $1.68 billion of spending, primarily for payments for solar systems. In total, that makes for $2.5 billion of free cash burn. Sunrun naturally has to pay for these heavy cash outlays somehow. In 2021, that was primarily done through the issuance of debt, which explains why Sunrun's interest expenses rose by a hefty 42% between 2020 and 2021.

It seems doubtful whether this can go on forever. Debt levels have been rising, and since Sunrun is not profitable and not generating any positive cash flows (not even before growth capital expenditures), Sunrun could run into problems when it comes to maintaining its current growth spending rate. Financial conditions are tightening in many markets, and the Fed will likely raise rates meaningfully this year. For a not-yet-profitable company like Sunrun, with around $6 billion of net debt, getting new capital could become more complicated. It should be noted that the majority of Sunrun's debt is non-recourse, but that likely doesn't change the fact that rising interest rates and tighter debt markets could be a headwind for the company going forward.

What Is Sunrun Stock's Forecast For 2022?

The outlook for the solar industry as a whole is very positive -- at least when it comes to revenue growth. It seems pretty clear that solar will continue to experience rapid growth, both in the utility-scale space and in the residential space (Sunrun's market).

Sunrun shows the following industry growth projections for the US in its most recent investor presentation:

Residential solar market outlook (Sunrun presentation)

The company is forecasting that the number of homes with solar will grow by 370% between 2021 and 2031, which pencils out to a highly attractive annual growth rate of 17%. Average sales price per panel could trend down over time if projections by many industry analysts are correct. But even in that case, it seems pretty clear that there is a lot of growth potential for the solar industry as a whole. That does not necessarily mean that Sunrun will grow at a similar pace, however. It is at least possible that Sunrun's indebtedness and its huge cash burn will pose headwinds when it comes to growing the company in the coming years.

On top of that, obvious growth prospects for an industry or a company should not be mistaken for guaranteed equity price gains. With many solar companies not being profitable, investors do not necessarily participate when these companies experience business growth. Valuations should also be considered. As an example, Sunrun grew its revenue by more than 60% in 2021 -- and yet, those that bought RUN at the beginning of 2021 have lost the majority of their investment already.

The current Russia-Ukraine war, high energy and commodity prices, global supply chain issues (e.g. due to new lockdowns in China) could pose headwinds for many industries this year. This includes the solar industry, which is energy-intense and which depends on materials such as arsenic, gallium, etc. China is the world's second-largest arsenic producer, with Russia being a major producer as well, showcasing the solar industry's reliance on global supply chains. Add in the Fed's tightening and a risk-off sentiment in global markets, and the outlook for the solar industry isn't too great, I believe.

Analysts currently have a consensus price target of just above $50 for RUN, which would make for an upside potential of almost 100%. But on the other hand, the price target was north of $80 not too long ago, which means that the relevance of the price target is somewhat questionable.

Is RUN Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

The solar industry will continue to experience significant growth. Solar can be decentralized, has a low CO2 intensity, and with prices for oil, nat gas, and coal high in many parts of the world, economies are scrambling for alternatives. On top of that, trends such as the electrification of vehicles will drive electricity demand in the coming years.

But industry growth potential does not necessarily mean that every company in this industry will be a good investment. Sunrun isn't profitable at all. Quite the contrary -- its net losses have actually risen dramatically in recent years. The company burns through massive amounts of cash and has a pretty high debt load already. Add in commodity price headwinds and supply issues, and 2022 could be a complicated year for Sunrun.

Due to the market's risk-off sentiment and headwinds from rising interest rates, solar may not be a great industry to invest in this year overall. But if I had to make an investment, I'd favor something like Canadian Solar, which is profitable and trading at a very reasonable valuation of slightly less than 20x this year's expected net profits. Sunrun is too risky for my taste, as there are many question marks about its future growth, margins, cash flows, etc. For me, Sunrun is an avoid for now.