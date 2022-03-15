da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Since my last article on UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR), the stock has plummeted along with other Chinese tech companies following news of greater regulatory scrutiny and negative investor sentiment towards Chinese equities.

In this article, I will discuss the unique regulatory risks associated with Tiger's operations, as well as why they pose a significant risk to investors. I will also be discussing the growth opportunities for Tiger and some of the catalysts I'm keeping a lookout for. Finally, I will attempt to value Tiger using 3 different scenarios to determine a range of outcomes.

It is my opinion that Tiger appears to be undervalued and presents an attractive buying opportunity with its current risk/reward profile. However, the road ahead is riddled with headwinds and uncertainty.

For a quick primer on Tiger Brokers' business, you can check out my previous article here. I will be reiterating some of the key risks that are most relevant given today's market environment and investor sentiment.

Volatility in Chinese companies

The past year has no doubt been painful for many investors in Chinese equities. I fear it's not over yet. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index (HXC), focused on tracking U.S.-listed Chinese companies declined 10% on Thursday. This was the biggest one-day decline since the global financial crisis in 2008.

The downward pressure came from the SEC saying on Thursday that it has named five companies for failing to hire an auditor that could be inspected by U.S. regulators. Under legislation passed in 2020, they could be delisted if U.S. regulators can't review their audits for three consecutive years.

The accounting dispute is nothing new. China has deemed some information too sensitive to be passed over to the U.S. on national security concerns, particularly for consumer tech companies whose bread and butter is Big Data. Meanwhile, the U.S. wants complete access to the books of U.S.-listed Chinese companies, leading to a stand-off with hundreds of billions of dollars at stake. However, China's securities regulator said earlier on Friday that it was confident it will reach an agreement with its U.S. counterparts.

Let me be clear, Tiger is cheap for a reason. The road ahead is riddled with headwinds and uncertainty. I have written extensively on the various risks and uncertainty around Tiger's operations. However, there are many others that I'm still missing out on.

An investment that "everyone" knows to be undervalued is an oxymoron. If everyone knows it's undervalued, why haven't they bought it and driven up its price? And if they have bought, how can the price still be low?

Yogi Berra said, "nobody goes to that restaurant; it's too popular."

The equally oxy-moronic investment version is "Everybody likes that security because it's so cheap."

However, if everyone is too scared of Chinese equities to buy them, it creates opportunities to buy them at a price that not only compensates for the regulatory risks but sets the stage for high returns.

Key risks

China's crackdown and regulatory issues

News of fresh regulatory risks in October last year sent Tiger's shares down 20% after an article on the People's Daily site said U.S-listed Chinese online brokerages Futu Holdings (FUTU) and Tiger Brokers face regulatory risks as China's new personal data privacy law takes effect in November.

"Cross-border online brokerages are driving in China without a driver's license. They're conducting illegal financial activities,"

Sun Tianqi, head of the Financial Stability Department of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), said in a speech, according to a transcript released in Oct.

In response to the regulatory deals and news in the media, this is what CEO Tianhua Wu had to say:

"Our business model is no different than overseas broker servicing domestic investors. We follow the same KYC, AML procedures and are regulated by relevant security regulators in different regions. "Our innovation is not on business model but more on R&D, which brings some parallel user experience so we can bring more customers. We have always attached great importance to business compliance since our first inception and we have conducted several rounds of self-examination of our business units and business lines with the support from external experts to ensure we are in compliance." "If there will be policy coming out from the regulators, Tiger, as one of the leading players in the industry, definitely we will develop the resource to make sure we are in compliance. And we definitely will keep monitoring the situation and make sure we can - we will be in compliance when such policies put into effect."

Regulatory concerns and the risk of further crackdowns from the Chinese government will always be there but it's great to see Tiger preparing by hiring top industry experts and lawyers to examine its operations and ensure that it remains fully compliant with the relevant authorities.

Following the crackdown on Chinese internet giants such as DiDi Global (DIDI), Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), and Alibaba (BABA), the risks of a potentially widening regulatory crackdown on the nation's tech sector in the future and the potential of Chinese ADRs delisting have been more apparent than ever before.

In Tiger's filing, there is an entire section dedicated to risk related to doing business in China. The Chinese government has the power and authority to influence and alter the future of many companies. Tiger currently does not have licenses to operate in mainland China and instead uses foreign entities and licenses to trade. Should the regulators clamp down on its "illegal" operations, the adverse effects will be significant. The Chinese government may even declare that trading stocks can be considered as a form of gambling.

Turbulent times ahead: If you don't have the stomach for volatility, this is not one for you. Currently, there is a lot of uncertainty around Chinese equities and any news of further crackdowns from Chinese regulators may whipsaw its stock price.

The bottom line is, prepare to see double digits up and downswings.

Near-Term Headwinds

Tiger's underwriting business may be affected in the near term due to a weaker IPO market, especially in the Chinese ADR listing market in the third quarter. We can already see this effect from the 19% decline in underwriting revenue YoY and -30% QoQ. The silver lining here is its newly obtained HK license which can possibly offset some of the effects of a weaker IPO market in the U.S. Hopefully, by sometime next year, we will see more Chinese ADR listings returning to the market.

Major market corrections, such as the current environment, will adversely affect the business of online brokerages like Tiger. Since a large portion of its revenue is generated from brokerage commission and interest fees, fluctuations in trading volume are directly correlated to Tiger's ARPU and resulting revenue. Subdued market conditions have led to a decline in total client assets and poor market sentiment will continue to be a major headwind for trading volume and the growth of new paying users.

Lack of a strong moat

When it comes to business moats, the online brokerage business is not very differentiated in terms of products and business model. However, Tiger can remain competitive and retain some pricing power through investing in R&D, enhancing user experience, growing its community, and building strong network effects.

Based on Tiger's quarterly retention rate of ~98%, I believe its platform and products can be considered sticky as clients would not simply switch brokers on a whim. Perhaps due to high switching costs, a huge hassle, or simply a strong trust in Tiger's services and platform, I think there is still some stickiness to its platform and products.

Sure, some clients may consider switching to another competitor offering lower commissions rates or perhaps even commission-free trades but I doubt many will go through the hassle of transferring or liquidating their entire portfolio to save a few dollars on their trades. However, its customer loyalty has not yet been truly tested as there are no huge competitors (aside from FUTU) coming for their lunch at this point.

Ultimately, the regulatory risks and threats are very real, significant, and probable. Many investors I know refuse to invest anywhere other than in the U.S., which is completely understandable. I've said it before and I'll say it again - Tiger is a high-risk, high-reward play. It is a game of probabilities.

The bears can argue that Tiger is completely done for, since a full crackdown is virtually guaranteed - Chinese ADRs will be delisted and we may even see the stock go to zero.

That is all within the realm of possibility but anyone who says they know for sure should go and short the stock immediately. We should all acknowledge the fact that the offshore brokerage industry is very complicated and risky as it operates in a legal grey area.

There are even some people who hold strong opinions about Xi Jinping and how he is a "real communist". These investors consider China uninvestable but I shall not discuss politics here as I'm nowhere near qualified enough to discuss China's policies and the vision of Xi. However, what I do know is that depressed share prices create attractive buying opportunities.

The bottom line is, aside from Xi himself, nobody knows for sure. The world is too unpredictable. For all we know, China may launch a full-scale invasion on Taiwan after seeing Russia invade Ukraine. However, the risk/reward profile for Tiger is simply too attractive to ignore.

Silver Lining

Next, I would like to discuss the diverging central banking practices that are happening between China and the rest of the world right now.

U.S Monetary Policy:

A growing consensus calling for a minimum of 3 rate hikes in 2022

Ongoing discussion for balance sheet runoff

Likely to tighten QE

China Monetary Policy:

Keeping monetary policy accommodative and flexible

Increase support for "key areas" and "weak links"

Still in easing mode with potential cuts in reserve requirement ratio in coming months

Why does this matter? The diverging central banking practices and the message sent across might signal an inflection point in investor sentiment.

With everything going on in the U.S market right now - Inflation, interest rate hikes, supply chain issues, Russian-Ukraine conflict, etc., investors might look to Chinese companies to diversify their portfolios.

While the broad contours of Xi Jinping's vision are clearer than they were last November, the world is still in the dark on policy details that could prove crucial to the future of Chinese equities. Continued economic support by the Chinese government might signal an inflection point in the government's crackdown.

Next, I would like to highlight some of the key takeaways from China's 14th five-year plan:

Beijing remains committed to liberalizing and reforming domestic capital markets

China has taken several steps to promote cross-border capital flows.

The plan reiterates China's commitment to opening up its economy and attracting foreign trade and investment while encouraging innovation and digitalization.

China stated that it will steadily expand the size of its bond market.

Over time, more people are expected to invest in stocks and bonds.

China will enhance its financial regulatory and supervisory framework, including strengthening the regulation of related party transactions.

China emphasizes improving financial regulation to ensure financial stability in their financial markets.

The way I see it, China is not trying to isolate itself from the rest of the world. Instead, it plans to open up its capital markets and promote cross-border capital flows. While it seems like regulators are not totally against offshore investing, the risk of sweeping regulatory reforms still remains a major concern. We should expect to see major changes over the next few years as China reform its financial markets. While there is currently no mainland license for online brokerages specializing in cross-border trades, Tiger might still be able to secure one in the future given that it has been in full compliance with all other privacy data regulations for many years.

As noted in my previous article on Tiger, historically the Chinese have allocated their assets differently from their Western counterparts, mainly investing in real estate. However, with the Chinese property sector in a state of crisis due to over construction, Chinese investors might pivot towards wealth building in the capital markets. At present, more than 60% of China's urban household wealth is concentrated in real estate. Most of the remaining 40% is held in cash and bank deposits. Over time, more people are expected to invest in stocks and bonds. A key factor is stronger demand from domestic investors as China's expanding middle class invests more of their savings into the capital markets.

In the event that offshore accounts get banned, Tiger has its international operations to fall back to. With the rapid expansion in Singapore (New dual headquarters) and Hong Kong, Tiger can continue growing without the need for future mainland investors. Not to mention the potential future expansion into the U.S, South East Asia, and other markets.

Growth Opportunities

Tiger's ability to continue to effectively maintain and expand its customer base will affect the growth of its business and revenues going forward. Its total customer accounts increased from 502k in 2018 to over 1.1m in 2020.

Tiger operates in a rapidly growing industry with tremendous upsizing potential, which presents significant opportunities for it to attract new customers. As they continue to expand into new geographies and verticals, Tiger can expand its customer base through strengthening brand equity, word-of-mouth referrals, and an effective marketing strategy.

To achieve this, Tiger will have to continuously enhance user experience and grow its online investor community with high-quality, differentiated content. Furthermore, Tiger is looking to grow its corporate clientele which is highly synergetic to a number of its businesses such as brokerage and margin financing. Tiger offers an array of holistic, differentiated corporate offerings across ESOP management, IPO distribution, and other value-added services.

During its Q3 investor presentation, Tiger announced an important milestone after obtaining the Hong Kong broker-dealer license. Similar to Singapore, HK is a global financial center with a substantial number of high-quality retail and institutional investors. This license will have a big impact on Tiger's business going forward as they look to expand its user base in HK and generate more income from margin loans, HK IPOs, and commissions, further increasing ARPU.

Furthermore, Tiger is now part of the Securities Association of Singapore, being the first online broker to be admitted as a trading member of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading, Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading Limited, and a clearing member of The Central Depository. Tiger has also set up global dual headquarters in Singapore to expedite its international expansion, further consolidating its position in the Singapore market.

International Expansion

In total, Tiger has obtained 46 licenses and qualifications in 36 categories in Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, the U.S, and Australia. Of the 83k funded accounts added in Q3, it's important to note that 80% of those new accounts came from outside Mainland China. Despite launching its international expansion strategy for only a little over a year, Tiger has displayed its ability to execute well and acquire so many international users in such a short period of time.

Management has expressed its plan to focus on Singapore and Hong Kong in the near term and they are planning on devoting more resources to ramp up trading infrastructure in HK. Currently, Tiger has not launched a big marketing campaign in the U.S yet. I believe Tiger still has lots of room to expand internationally, not just in the U.S but also in other markets.

Several catalysts to look out for

Some catalysts we should be looking out for on our radar are data related to:

Growth in the number of paying users

Any increased regulations

Sentiment regarding U.S-China relations

Monetary easing and stimulus

Crypto licenses

Given Tiger's reputation and ability to execute well on its expansion strategy to acquire new clients rapidly, I expect them to find the same level of success in HK as they did in Singapore with the newly acquired HK license.

I'm also going to be keeping a close lookout for any news regarding China's regulatory crackdowns. Should there be news of a favorable decision by regulators and we see regulatory headwinds ease markedly within the next year or two, we might see Tiger rally back to > $10 a share. It will be interesting to see how investor sentiment regarding U.S-China relations develops as later this year there could be a resurfacing of debates around the delisting issues.

If Tiger is able to secure cryptocurrency trading licenses (pending application in the U.S and Singapore), it will be a big opportunity for it to expand its product offerings and provide its users access to the crypto market. There is no debate regarding the huge TAM in the crypto space. If Tiger is able to replicate even a sliver of Robinhood's (HOOD) success, we can expect to see another stream of revenue added to Tiger's topline growth.

In the U.S, Tiger has recently received approval as a money transmitter from the State of New Jersey, enabling them to provide crypto trading from NJ residents. Given Tiger's reputation and market position in Singapore, I believe they will be able to secure a crypto license soon.

It's also worth noting that there is substantial short interest betting on a complete ban of mainland China accounts. We may see a potential short squeeze if sentiment reverses, creating an opportunity for a substantial rally.

Valuation

Many investors want pristine companies with strong economic moats, better products, managements, balance sheets, and prospects. I am less concerned with the absolute quality of the companies than with the price I pay for whatever it is I'm getting. Tiger might not be the greatest company, in fact far from so, especially since it operates in a country with lots of uncertainty, but I think it can still be a great investment at the right price.

I will be going through the DCF and providing a breakdown of the key drivers and assumptions before arriving at a range of fair values. I have created 3 main scenarios: Base case, Bear case, and Bull case. Within each of the cases, I varied the annual growth rates in paying users, growth rates in ESOP clients, ARPU, and its cost structure. Lastly, I will be sensitizing the fair value/share against a range of discount rates and terminal growth rates.

It's important to note that the values are only as good as the inputs used in my assumptions. Just to be clear, I am going to be wrong 100% of the time. I don't have a crystal ball to predict the future. I use DCF models mostly as a gut check to see if the valuation pencils out. I will be providing a link below for those interested in downloading the model.

Growth Drivers

Before we dive into the valuation, it's imperative to understand the key drivers behind Tiger's growth. Aside from "Other income", Tiger generates the majority of its revenue from commission fees and interest/financing fees. Thus, I will be driving future revenues by multiplying the number of paying users and the Average Revenue Per User [ARPU].

Tiger has grown its total customer accounts from 502,000 in 2018 to over 1.7 million in 2021 (Q3), and the number of paying users has increased from 81,000 to over 610,000 over the same period.

Historically, ARPU figures can be a bit volatile and hard to predict as they are mainly driven by arbitrary factors such as trading volume, investor sentiment, client account balance, and Tiger's commission take rate. Tiger's take rate is currently 3.6 basis points in Q3, up from 3.0 bps from the previous quarter.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) releases monthly brokerage metrics on its investor relations page. I find its Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTS) metric particularly useful as a proxy for trading volume in any given month. As you can see from the snapshot below, DARTs, or trading volume, have declined precipitously since the end of Q1 2021. Obviously, the 2020 - early 2021 boom in trading volume is unsustainable over the long run as it was largely driven by the effects of the pandemic. Since market trading volumes directly correlate with ARPU, I'm expecting Tiger to report minimal revenue growth QoQ in its Q4 report later this month, unless they are able to acquire more new paying users than expected.

Interactive Brokers monthly brokerage metrics (IBKR Investor Relations)

Anyways just for reference, IBKR's ARPU is roughly $930 if we exclude interest income. Total ARPU would be in the $1,600 range if we factor in interest income.

Base Case:

In my base case, I have them growing the total number of funded accounts from 685,000 in 2021 to 2.5 million in 2030, representing a CAGR of 15.7%. I have ARPU tapering off from ~$390 in 2021 to ~$310 in 2030, assuming that commission revenue still exists, albeit at a lower take rate as competition intensifies in the future. Finally, EBITDA margins increase to 37.5% in 2030, up from 18.5% in 2021.

Created by author

Bear Case:

In my bear case, new additions to funded accounts are lower compared to the other two scenarios, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% to 1.8 million in 2030. This case assumes Tiger struggles to add new users in the later years and growth tapers off significantly. ARPU is stepped down gradually to $250, implying reduced pricing power as competition intensifies. Finally, EBITDA margins decline to single digits in the earlier years as Tiger continues to invest in its infrastructure and expansion plans, before recovering and holding around the high-teens.

Bull Case:

In my bull case, I have Tiger growing its number of funded accounts to 3.6 million in 2030, representing a CAGR of 19.5%. This assumes that Tiger's growth decelerates but still holds steady, adding over 300,000 new paying users to its platform every year.

ARPU slowly tapers off to $410 in 2030. This case assumes that commission revenue is not removed, and Tiger is able to maintain pricing power and implies higher pricing power due to strong network effects and increased product offerings. Finally, EBITDA margins increase significantly to over 50% as they achieve and maintain high operating leverage.

Below is a chart to illustrate the growth in the number of paying users for the 3 different scenarios from 2019 to 2028.

At $2.80 a share, Tiger is trading at a $283 million enterprise value, 0.8x fwd EV/Sales, 0.9x Gross Profit, and 4.1x EBITDA.

It's interesting to note that Tiger has over $300 million in cash and term deposits, representing over 70% of its market cap. I would not be surprised to see Tiger use some of this cash to buy back shares at current depressed price levels.

The Bottom Line

Tiger might be a good company, but it is far from being a great one. At the end of the day, there are no free lunches. Investing in Tiger comes with a lot of risks and regulatory uncertainty. However, if you have the stomach for the volatility and you're looking for some exposure to Chinese companies, Tiger might be a potential play with an attractive risk/reward profile.

While Tiger is not necessarily a "turnaround story", buying in at depressed price levels not only provides a margin of safety but leaves room for significant upside. I would like to reiterate once again that investing in Tiger now is a high-risk, high-reward play.

Footnotes:

Here is the link for those who wish to download the model. You're more than welcome to take issues with my assumptions and valuation. Kindly leave your feedback in the comments, I'm always open to learning more! Please do share any information you think I'm missing out on in the comment section as well.