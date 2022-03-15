Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Chinese EV startup XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) cratered more than 14% on the first day of the new trading week after new crackdown measures related to Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) were announced. Delisting fears also resurfaced and are irritating investors. The market has lost all appreciation for XPeng's delivery results and growth prospects, and the stock can be expected to trade purely on fear in the short term. However, due to the massive ramp in production and deliveries, I believe XPeng is an attractive long-term investment in the Chinese EV industry!

A new crackdown, delisting fears are back

Investors had to put up with a lot lately including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, waves of sanctions on Russian companies that are also set to hurt those countries that impose them, soaring inflation, anticipated increases in interest rates and now new regulatory crackdowns in China. The key reasons behind XPeng's 14% crash on Monday were Beijing's crackdown on Chinese tech company Tencent, which is facing a record fine for allegedly failing to prevent money-laundering, and renewed delisting fears that affect Chinese tech stocks in general.

The SEC recently identified 5 Chinese companies that may be in violation of the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. The HFCAA act became law in 2020 to ensure that investors can rely on the financials from Chinese companies that have listed their securities on a U.S. exchange. While XPeng was not named as a potential delisting candidate, investors are increasingly anxious about owning Chinese stocks, especially those that are listed as ADRs in the U.S.

Chinese EV stocks have sold off dramatically in 2022 and now trade largely based on fear. Shares of XPeng are down more than 60% so far this year...

Impressive delivery growth for the month of February... but investors don't care

While the market is distracted by delisting concerns and new regulatory measures that are about to be imposed on Tencent, XPeng is executing on its electric vehicle production and delivery strategy very well. In February - the last month for which delivery numbers are available - XPeng delivered 6,225 electric vehicles, showing an increase of 180% year over year. XPeng delivered 3,537 P7s, 2,059 P5s and 629 G3 & G3i compact SUVs. Including February deliveries, the P5 has seen 13,953 cumulative deliveries since September 2021 when production and deliveries to customers commenced.

However, deliveries declined 52% month over month due to Chinese holidays and a lower number of trading days in February. XPeng also beat NIO by a large margin in February.

Deliveries December Dec Y/Y Growth January Jan Y/Y Growth February Feb Y/Y Growth XPEV 16,000 181.0% 12,922 115.0% 6,225 180.0% LI 14,087 130.0% 12,268 128.1% 8,414 265.8% NIO 10,489 49.7% 9,652 33.6% 6,131 9.9%

Like NIO and Li Auto, XPeng saw a drop-off in deliveries in February for the two reasons just mentioned. For March 2022, I expect a large rebound in P7 and P5 production and XPeng will likely be able to deliver more than 10 thousand EVs on a monthly basis.

Trading disconnected from fundamentals

XPeng and other EV startups - all Chinese tech stocks really - are trading based on fear right now, not based on delivery accomplishments, sales prospects or new product launches. Investors, at least right now, don't care about these factors.

Unfortunately, the market's view on companies like XPeng is distorted and could deteriorate further in the short term. In the longer term, however, I believe the current sell-off presents a great opportunity to buy underpriced, yet fast growing bargains in the EV industry. Shares of XPeng are such a bargain.

XPeng is a multi-billion market cap EV company with considerable revenues and a proven product that is selling. Estimates for revenues are rising at a rapid pace which is because the startup just recently launched a new model (the P5). While XPeng is not profitable yet, it is only a question of time until it will be. XPeng's revenue potential - valued at just 1.7 X next year's sales - is currently greatly underpriced.

Risks with XPeng

There are numerous risks for XPeng, but regulatory intervention on the part of Beijing is likely not going to be one of them. Beijing is hugely supportive of the domestic EV sector and the industry itself has no monopolistic structure… making regulatory measures unlikely. What is a problem for XPeng, from a commercial perspective, is the supply chain crisis which could limit factory output and delivery volumes in 2022. A delisting, although possible, does not affect XPeng's growth prospects in the EV industry. Rumors about a delisting or an actual delisting may affect pricing short term, but longer term XPeng will be priced based on its prospects for production and delivery growth.

Final thoughts

My opinion on XPeng hasn't changed in the last couple of weeks, even though my position on the EV company has become a little bit harder to defend due to growing pressure on Chinese tech valuations. The market is currently not rational about anything that has a connection to China. While EV startups like XPeng have sold off dramatically in 2022, the stock is widely undervalued relative to its potential in China's rapidly growing EV market!