KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

It’s time for a walk down memory lane, dear readers. Fully 44 months ago, I wrote a bullish piece on Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS), and in that time, the shares have returned about 182% against a 52% return for the S&P 500. It's now time to revisit the name again as they recently posted earnings. I look forward to this article for a few reasons. If I’m honest, the fact that I’ll be able to brag is chief among these. Secondly, I’ll introduce some of you to something called a “Valuation Allowance”, which will be enjoyable because these may not be very well understood by the wider audience. In this article I want to consider whether it would be wise to continue to hold shares, sell them, or add more. I’ll make that determination by looking at the recent financial history here, and by looking at the stock itself as a thing distinct from the underlying business. I also can't not write about put options, so I'll be doing that, too.

I know that my writing can be a bit tough to take. People come to this site to read professional sounding people writing seriously about stocks. If those are your expectations, I understand that the ramblings of a delinuent like me might be a bit jarring. Add to that the bragging, and my obvious pretentiousness as evidenced by words like “onomatopoeically” and “zeitgeist”, and it's enough to drive you to throw your phone or computer at the wall in disgust. I get it. Since my life wouldn't be complete if I wasn’t trying to make the lives of my readers as pleasant as possible, I always offer up the gist of my argument in a “thesis statement.” This is designed for the people who ignore titles and bullet points, and who can’t stand the thought of reading an entire article. Here goes. I think the valuation allowance sends a signal that management is of the view that profit expectations are too high. I think it’s silly that management is about to buy back shares when the contractual obligations are through the roof this year. It’s also not a great time to do this when the stock is trading near multi year high valuations. Normally I like to sell put options on stocks I perceive to be overpriced, but the valuation is so egregious at the moment that that’s not possible at this time. There you have it. That’s the thesis statement. So, any trauma you suffer from reading further is on you.

Financial History

This is as much a growth company now as it was when I first wrote about them almost four years ago. Specifically, from last year to this, revenue is up just under 40%, and net income is up by over 97% (!) Additionally, the share count has fallen by about 2.5%, which is quite a rare thing for a growth business such as this. Additionally, the capital structure has improved dramatically because cash is up about 45% and long term finance lease obligations have dropped nicely, down by about 1.5%. That said, you may remember that something made the wheels fall off the economic wagon in 2020. That year saw a global pandemic called "Covid", and it caused, among many other horrible things, the global economy to stall. Thus, any comparison to 2020 might make the results of 2021 look artificially rosy. For that reason, I also like to compare to the most recent period to 2019. Thankfully, things look similarly good when compared to the pre-Covid era. Specifically, in 2021 revenue was about 93% higher than it was in 2019, and net income was up an eye popping 479%. The balance sheet also improved dramatically in 2021 relative to 2019. On the surface, there seems to be absolutely nothing financially wrong with this business.

Small Fly in the Soup: Buybacks When Cash Needs are This Great Make No Sense

I think it’s worth noting that much of the cash hoard is going to be drawn down this year, suggesting the company may need to return to public markets. In terms of specifics, I’ve plucked the following from page 27 of the latest 10-K for your enjoyment and edification.

Axcelis Technologies Contractual Obligations (Axcelis latest 10-K)

So, the company is on the hook to spend about $235 million of their $294 million cash hoard this year, most of which are purchase order commitments. I don’t mind this so much. I’ll confess that I’m irritated by the fact that they’re also starting a $100 million stock buyback, funded by “available working capital.” In my view, this may not be the most shareholder friendly move in the world. It may be okay if the shares are sufficiently cheap. If management goes into debt to buy expensive shares, it’ll be wealth destroying.

We’ve seen this sort of thing often, though. More distressing still is the valuation allowance.

Large Fly in the Soup: Valuation Allowance

In order to understand valuation allowances, you need to first understand what a deferred tax asset is. A deferred tax asset represents a future reduction in income tax and it can come about in a few ways. For instance, it may be the result of the difference in rates of depreciation allowed under standard GAAP versus tax code requirements. Alternatively, a company may be entitled to reduce future income tax because they can carry losses forward. The point is not how the deferred tax asset comes about, but that it represents a reduction of future tax expenses.

Now, let’s say management determines that in the future, the company won’t realise enough profit to take advantage of a given deferred tax asset? After all, if a company isn’t sufficiently profitable, the company isn’t going to pay much tax anyway, and people don’t really care too much about the deferral of non-existent tax. In that circumstance, the company can’t simply write down the value of the deferred tax asset. They establish something called a “valuation allowance” which is one type of “contra account.” The valuation allowance reduces the value of the deferred tax asset.

Here’s where it (finally) gets interesting. If management determines that the value of a deferred tax asset should have a valuation allowance associated with it, that is the equivalent of management saying “hey, we don’t think we’ll be as profitable in the future as we once did.” I pay attention when people who know the business best buy shares. I also pay attention when people who know the business best say with their actions: “we won’t be as profitable in the future.”

With all of that out of the way, I’d like to point out that the company maintains a valuation allowance of ~$7.7 million. This figure is down from 2020, but it’s still noteworthy in my view.

Nothing in the above disqualifies the company, though. For example, I’ve paid bar bills that have drained all of my available cash so that I needed to pull out the credit card, and I’ve survived, and I expect the same regarding purchase obligations and stock buybacks. The buybacks may be great if the shares are cheap. Additionally, I think we should put this $7.7 million valuation allowance into some kind of context. The firm made $98 million over the past year, so it isn’t the end of the world in my view. As long as investors are compensated for the risks of the valuation allowance, for instance, this could continue to be a great investment. If the shares are sufficiently cheap relative to their earning power, it may be worth buying more.

Axcelis Financial History (Axcelis Investor Relations)

The Stock

Some of you who follow me regularly know that it's at this point in the article where I turn into a real sour puss because I start yammering on about how a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. Phrases like "compensated for the risk of the valuation allowance” make me sound like exactly what I am: a downer. The idea that the stock is distinct from the business is challenging for some people, because they don't see much of a difference between the company, and the stock. The fact is, though, the stock is often a poor representative of the business because it moves up and down relative to the mood of the crowd. Rather than try to demonstrate this point abstractly, I'll use Axcelis itself to demonstrate. The company released earnings on February 25th. If you bought this stock the next trading day, you're sitting on a 14.3% loss. If you waited a week before buying, you’re basically at breakeven. Obviously not much changed at the firm over this short span of time to warrant a 14% swing in returns. The investors who bought virtually identical shares more cheaply did better. This is why I try to avoid overpaying for stocks.

Those who read my stuff regularly for some reason know that I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. To refresh your memories in case my 44-month old writing doesn’t leap instantly to mind, in my previous note on this business, I lamented the fact that Axcelis was trading at a price to free cash flow of ~11. It’s now about 30% more expensive on that basis, up to 14.3. More distressing to me is the fact that price to sales is sitting very near a multi year high, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Given all of the above, I must recommend selling the shares at this point. I would also suggest that the management buyback at current levels, especially given the huge cash obligations this year, is troublesome. It’s made more troublesome in my estimation given that none of them seem interested in putting their own money into the stock at this point.

Options Market Closed

My regulars know that when I come across a company that is overpriced by a few dollars, I sell put options with strike prices that line up to great entry prices. Unfortunately, that’s not possible in this case I’m afraid. I’d be willing to buy back into this business at prices between $30-$35, and the premium on offer for such strike prices is currently too thin in my estimation. For instance, the June puts with a strike of $30 are currently bid at $0, and last traded hands for $0.30.

I’ll certainly pay attention to the stock, and would be happy to buy back in and/or sell puts if the price and/or premium makes sense. For now, though, I must take my Axcelis chips off the table.

Conclusion

I think this is an excellent business in many ways. The company continues to grow nicely, and, unlike many growth businesses, the capital structure is in great shape. My problem relates to the fact that the capital structure is about to deteriorate dramatically as management buys what I think are overpriced shares with shareholder money. In addition, the ongoing valuation allowance gives me pause. I think “price” and “value” are distinctly different, and they can remain detached from each other for some time, but will eventually meet. In my view, there’s more downside than upside at current levels, so I would strongly recommend avoiding the shares until the price falls to match the value. I think the shares will drop in price, and when that happens I’d be happy to sell puts with a strike of $30 or $35. In the meantime, though, there’s nothing for me to do but sell the stock and wait.