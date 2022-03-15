4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) needs to add services that can move the needle for the already massive valuation of the company. One of the key services which the company is exploring will be in grocery and food delivery. Prior to the recent slide in valuation, DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) had reached a market cap of over $80 billion. Even in international regions, there are players in delivery services with a very high valuation. One of the biggest is Meituan in China which had a valuation of over $300 billion before regulatory headwinds caused a correction. Even emerging economies like India have seen growth of companies like Zomato and Swiggy with stock valuation hitting over $15 billion each.

Amazon is already ramping up its grocery delivery business. It would not be too difficult for the company to expand to other retailers. Amazon has tried and failed in food delivery with its Amazon Restaurants service. However, as the market matures with better unit economics, the management could make a better play at this service. The biggest boost will be to the subscription revenue of Amazon which has reported over $30 billion in trailing twelve-month revenue. Even a good enough grocery and food delivery service by Amazon across important regions could provide a massive jump in bullish sentiment to the stock.

Maturity and unit economics

Within last-mile delivery services, unit economics is the key to growth. If the overall network is dense enough, delivery drivers can be more productive lowering the cost of service to customers. This forms a virtuous cycle where more orders lead to lower service costs which lead to greater orders. Many companies across the globe have tried these services. The market seems to be maturing now and even emerging economies have shown massive growth in delivery services.

DoorDash has seen its stock valuation swing a lot since its IPO. It reached a peak market cap of $80 billion before showing a big correction. The biggest delivery giant is Meituan in China which has built a vast range of services around its delivery platform. Within India, the recent IPO of delivery giant Zomato had received valuation of $15 billion. Its rival Swiggy is also being valued at close to $15 billion. Europe is another lucrative region. Amazon already has a close partnership with Deliveroo in the UK where Prime members automatically get a discount on Deliveroo service.

As the market matures, Amazon could make a big play for this service. It has a strong last-mile delivery service. By expanding its grocery and food delivery service, the company will densify its own delivery network which will lead to better unit economics for the company.

Benefits to subscription segment

The biggest benefit for a strong grocery and food delivery service will be in the subscription segment of the company. This segment is already reporting over $30 billion in revenue in the last twelve months. The year-on-year growth rate of subscription business is very strong despite concerns over market saturation of Prime membership.

Amazon Filings

Figure 1: Strong and steady growth in subscription business.

Amazon has over 200 million Prime members. By expanding delivery service the company will be able to reduce the churn rate to its Prime membership. If the company can maintain a growth rate of 25% within its subscription segment, the annualized revenue rate in this business should cross $100 billion in the next five years. This will be a major bullish tailwind for Amazon stock.

Competition is good

The maturity in the delivery service industry will be a big boon for Amazon. More and more customers have got used to ordering food and grocery through various service providers. The unit economics and business model are already proven. Hence, Amazon would only need to modify its own delivery network to add these services in different regions. New customer acquisition should be easy in regions where Prime membership penetration is high.

DoorDash reported quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion in the December-ending quarter. On an annualized revenue basis, the stock is P/S multiple of 5.

DoorDash Filings

Figure 2: Food and grocery market.

It should be noted that Amazon does not need to be a market leader in this category to improve its long-term growth runway. This segment can be similar to the streaming video and music business where Amazon is at third or fourth place and still gain a massive tailwind for its subscription business.

Impact on Amazon stock

As mentioned above, the delivery service companies in US have already proved the business model. Even in emerging economies like India, the combined valuation of the two biggest delivery platforms was over $30 billion at its peak. This should increase in the future as the platforms mature and more customers are attracted to these services. By 2025, the combined valuation of all the delivery platforms in regions served by Amazon could cross $1 trillion based on overall market size and future growth options.

By gaining even 20% to 30% of the delivery business, Amazon can add another bullish tailwind for its stock. The halo effect of Prime membership and flywheel effect on other services should allow Amazon to gain a higher valuation multiple for its delivery business compared to standalone businesses like DoorDash, Instacart, etc.

Ycharts

Figure 3: Low margins of DoorDash can be a positive for Amazon in food delivery.

Amazon is known to play the long game and has the resources to wait for new business segments to mature. We have already seen this in the massive investment scale within video streaming. Amazon's investment in video streaming will be a major positive impact for Prime membership. Despite short-term losses, Amazon can end up as a key streaming player which will improve the long-term moat for the company. A similar strategy could be seen in food delivery which usually has wafer-thin margins. Other smaller players might not be able to sustain these losses which gives Amazon a key advantage.

While delivery service is a "low-tech" business compared to cloud or advertising, the long-term scalability of this business is immense. The positive impact it can have on subscription revenue is clearly visible. Most importantly, it will be able to move the needle for Amazon stock and provide a long term bullish factor. It is likely that we will soon see further investment by Amazon's management in expanding their own grocery and food delivery business which will have long-term positive impact on the stock trajectory.

Investor takeaway

Amazon could replicate the business model of Instacart in US. It is likely that the company will start similar services in other regions. As the delivery market matures, the unit economics of this business will improve. Amazon does not have to be a market leader. Even a good enough service will provide a strong tailwind to its Prime membership and subscription segment.

This segment will move the needle for Amazon's valuation. It is closely linked to Amazon's current delivery platform. A higher density of last-mile delivery drivers will improve the margins for Amazon's ecommerce business. It is likely that this will be one of the key drivers which will push the subscription segment revenue over $100 billion within the next five years. This should improve the bullish sentiment towards the stock and also build a strong moat around other services provided by the company.