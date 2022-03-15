Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) CEO Joseph Kim Presents at Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference March 15, 2022 8:00 AM ET

Joseph Kim - President and Chief Executive Officer

Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Hartaj Singh

Good morning, everybody. My name is Hartaj Singh. I'm one of the biotech analysts at Oppenheimer & Company. And this is our first presentation at our Oppenheimer healthcare conference for today. We have the CEO of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Joseph Kemp, who I've known for a while now joining us for essentially what amounts to a fireside chat. We'll be going through the business. He'll be presenting. We'll be asking Q&A. And then, I see there's already some questions on the Internet kind of portal that we have. I'll ask those towards the end. We've got about 5 or 10 minutes for Q&A right at the end of the 30 minutes. So, Joseph, thank you for joining us this morning.

Joseph Kim

Yeah, Hartaj. Great to be here, leading off your conference with a fireside chat.

Hartaj Singh

Great, Joseph. Thank you very much. And hopefully that's a great leading indicator. We'll keep our fingers crossed. Joseph, maybe you can give us a quick three to five minute update on the state of the business and then we'll go right from there.

Joseph Kim

Yeah, great. Inovio, as you know, is a DNA medicines company. We are mature biotech company with two programs in Phase III trials. In fact, we have four separate Phase III trials going for our lead products, INO-4800 And VGX-3100, two Phase IIIs each. We have about 350 people in our company and we have a strong financial and human resources to execute what amounts to be a very important year in 2022.

Obviously, we have an INNOVATE Phase III trial for INO-4800. Our collaborator, WHO, is also conducting a Solidarity vaccine trial. In fact, INO-4800 is the only DNA vaccine that was chosen to be part of this global Phase III trial. Of course, I'm sure we will talk about more. Our other Phase III program, VGX-3100, is currently in a confirmatory Phase III trial in REVEAL 2 where we were able to fully enroll the participants in that trial. We look forward to having the data later in this year in the fourth quarter. And of course, we're very excited about the biomarker work that's getting done with VGX-3100.

In 2022, you could see Inovio bringing a third Phase III program. We're currently finishing a Phase I/II trial for our orphan drug indication against recurrent respiratory papillomatosis in INO-3107. We received the orphan designation in 2020. We look forward to having that data in 2022 from this Phase I/II trial, safety, immunogenicity and efficacy, and we're looking to push that into a Phase III trial before the year-end this year. So, we really have a lot going on. So, I think 2022 will be a very eventful year for Inovio.

Hartaj Singh

Got it. Joseph, thank you very much for that update. For a company that is primarily known as the COVID-19 vaccine, maybe VGX-3100, you've actually got a lot going on in the pipeline. So, what we'll do is maybe just focus on that area today. I just want to ask a couple of questions on 4800. And then we can go right to the pipeline. One is, can you just give us an idea on the pause, how you're amending the protocol to make, I guess, severe disease the primary, which is a secondary endpoint currently. And then, what could be potential timing on the readout for that?

Joseph Kim

So, we announced during our 10-K conference call that we've been dealing with the Omicron emergence as the dominant COVID variant around the globe. Obviously, that has significant impact on all COVID vaccine developers, really shifting the paradigm from trying to prevent directly infection to a paradigm of preventing using a vaccine, a person from having a severe disease reactions from COVID-19 infection. So, ultimately, preventing hospitalization and death.

In this regard, we have discovered that our INO-4800, vaccinated individuals maintain very strong T cell responses at a very similar level against Omicron variant as we have seen against the previous variants – Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and also the ancestral strain. And T cells, as you know, are thought to be the most important component in the immune system in preventing severe disease. So, in first quarter, we took the tough decision of changing – following the science and data from our primary endpoint of INNOVATE Phase III trial from prevention of symptomatic disease to prevention of severe disease. So, we think this will give us the best probability of success in meeting the stated endpoint for this trial and we have begun the process of amending the protocol and starting the submission to the regulatory agencies.

Now, this won't happen overnight. We have a global trial. We have seven different countries that are authorized to have INNOVATE trial to draw in the participants around the globe. So, we're taking the proper steps to getting the amendment in. But we think we have a very strong strategy and execution plan to achieve this.

In terms of the timeline, as we stated in the call, this will delay our data points from around the midyear to probably by the end of the year, but we haven't given a firm projection of the timeline. So, we think it's going to depend on the time it takes to amend and getting the approvals through the regulators and various ethics committees, which it's not trivial, but it's something that we are very confident that we can execute.

Hartaj Singh

Yep. It's interesting, Joseph, I think that Sanofi-GSK, their vaccine efficacy in their large trial was down in the 50s, but they had almost 100% prevention, 90% to 100% prevention of severe disease and death. So, I think what you're doing is thoughtful. Also, it seems like we're just seeing the initial reports, right, of now a Deltacron variant, so a variant that potentially combines Delta and Omicron in Europe. Let's see. It's very early days. So, I think it's very thoughtful that Inovio is kind of adjusting on the fly.

Joseph Kim

There will be other variants, as you know, Hartaj. And Omicron or Deltacron or Omicron Beta won't be the only ones. Every few months, there will be emergence of new variants. Where our T cell responses are going to be very important is, as I mentioned, this maintenance of strong CD8 and CD4 T cell responses should give us a real confidence in our ability – of our vaccine's ability to provide protection against severe disease, even in the changing landscape from newly emerging variants. So, I think our strategy is a solid one, and we'll look forward to executing it.

Hartaj Singh

Joseph, one last question here, which is that you had mentioned you're thinking about doing another heterologous boost. So, heterologous boost is you get, for example, a prime boost with, let's say, Pfizer and then the initial series prime and second with Pfizer, let's say, BioNTech, and then the third shot with, let's say, Moderna or a third shot with J&J or a third shot with Inovio assuming you get approved. And in today's world, with all these variants and a fear of getting the same vaccine over and over again, right, fifth, sixth, seventh shot because the immune system adjusts, how important do you think that is to Inovio, heterologous boost trial, because you as a DNA plasmid vaccine become another option essentially to physicians and patients?

Joseph Kim

Yeah. Real attractive option at that. The Pfizer CEO made some news earlier this week saying that the fourth dose of booster will be needed against the current variant. And it could be, as you said, sixth, seventh or nth time you may need to be boosted to jump charge your immune system against the circulating strain of the COVID virus.

Our strategy of heterologous boost is there's a lot of science supporting that when you mix and match various vaccines, some of these parts are better than just homologous boosting or just sticking with Pfizer or Moderna or J&J. And some of the vaccines cannot be boosted because of the – like the viral vectors, adenovirus vector vaccines are going to have a trouble boosting because of the anti-vector responses you generate. Because of the formulations, some people may start to have more severe reactions to additional shots of boosters and such. This is where I think DNA vaccines like INO-4800 will come to play an important role in this ever-boosting environment of COVID pandemic and subsequently endemic. Our vaccines have been shown to be able to be readministered without any anti-vector responses. We have a very favorable tolerability and safety profile between all the trials that we've done for 4800, but for our other vaccines in our pipeline as well.

And lastly, as I mentioned earlier, the T cell responses can be boosted. So, again, the paradigm of trying to protect us from getting severe disease or severe symptoms where T cells play this critical role, I do believe that our DNA vaccine, INO-4800, will excel in this regard.

And then, looking at the vaccine usage globally, there are about 8 billion vaccines administered across the world. About two-thirds of them were done with inactivated or killed vaccines or using a viral vector like adenovirus, J&J adeno, like AZ and Sino and Sputnik. And we think being able to show, in a direct comparison in a heterologous booster trial against these two important platforms and positioning Inovio's vaccine as an alternative to this in a booster setting gives us tremendous advantage and ability to really showcase our vaccine's ability to be boosted the third time, fourth time and seventh or eighth time as well. So, we think this provides a long-term durable, ability to provide the vaccine to the world.

And, of course, there are other advantages like temperature stability. DNA vaccines are one of the most stable vaccine platforms out there. One-year stability at room temperature, five year at normal refrigeration, even at tropical temperature to be just out there in ambient temperature for over a month gives us a huge advantage to deploy around the globe.

Hartaj Singh

Yep. Joseph, I think your points are very well taken. I myself got Pfizer for the initial two series and then I actually decided – chose to get Moderna as my third for my booster in November of last year because the heterologous booster data was already starting to become pretty compelling. So, I think other people are probably doing a similar kind of math in their head as they go ahead and think about a fourth or fifth booster. So, really looking forward to hopefully getting 4800 as an option going forward with the data.

Now, maybe we can just switch real quick. Before we talk about VGX-3100, let's just talk a little bit about INO-3107 RRP. It seems that the speed of your development, clinical development now is increasing. First of all, you're well-funded, right, which is always great. And then, secondly, VGX-3100 to get to Phase III took you a few years. INO-4800, of course, with the pandemic, you're already in Phase III two years later. But it seems like INO-3107 in this condition of RRP, you could be in a pivotal trial by the end of this year, next year. Can you just walk us through what are some of the things that are going on that are helping you speed up your clinical trials, which is part of our thesis, right? You're not just DNA plasmid vaccine which are scalable kind of platform technologies?

Joseph Kim

Yeah, absolutely, Hartaj. Our ability to move faster each time, I think, is the credit to our people and our platform and our technology. So, as you know, platform takes some time to put together and really events and really fortify through data, safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy, and there are resources that need to be deployed, both financially and human wise. And we've been able to achieve that even in the headwinds – in the midst of the headwinds of the three-year plus long pandemic. So, you're right, 3107 also has the advantage of building from the VGX-3100 program. Both programs are an immunotherapy against the HPV caused diseases. 3100 is caused by HPV16 and 18 and causes diseases of the cervical, anovulvar and head and neck. 3107 targets orphan disease. It's a horrible disease called recurrent respiratory papillomatosis. It's a mouthful, but it's a rare and debilitating disease in kids and also in adults, which the HPV infection of HPV6 and 11 causes a small tumors called papillomas to grow in the respiratory tract. And they never go away and you have to surgically remove them, oftentimes multiple times a year, and it creates a lifelong dealing in these patients of this disease through repeated surgical procedures.

What we have seen with INO-3107 and its predecessor program is that we have – by using the patient's own immune system, particularly the CD8 T cells, it's the same CD8 T cells that we're talking about with our other, more advanced programs. You can target these CD8 T cells to seek out and kill those small tumors. So, we have seen that in our early Phase I pilot trials and we currently have a 32-patient Phase I/II trial that was fully enrolled in the fourth quarter and we should have some data later this year. And if we're successful because this is an orphan disease and we received our orphan designation for 3107 in 2020, we should be able to move very rapidly into Phase III pivotal trials, hopefully, by the end of this year. And really, it's the force of our platform. I believe we can bring in new products to our pipeline, utilizing our platform abilities much, much more quickly each time. And there are reasons around this. Our scalable manufacturing has been really devoted to scale up for INO-4800, but same manufacturing process. And facilities can be used to manufacture products for 3100 and 3107 and every other pipeline programs we have in our deep and rich pipeline.

So, our devices, both CELLECTRA intramuscular device, as well as CELLECTRA 3PSP intradermal device, they can be utilized to deliver the immunotherapies and vaccines respectively. So we don't have to reinvent the wheel.

The investments of the last several years to advance these commercial devices and advance the manufacturing scale up and advance the clinical trials allows us to execute on these programs much more rapidly.

Hartaj Singh

That's fantastic. And it's something that I've noticed and, actually, it's the analog, in some ways, [indiscernible] which we've covered for a while, that as regulators, clinicians, patients get more familiar with these technologies, the speed of product number 2, 3, 4, 5 kind of increases. So, that's great to see.

Maybe we can just touch upon VGX-3100, leave some time for some of the questions that have just come over. And also, by the way, any other pipeline project that you think is very important. For VGX-3100, readout one, you've read it out last year, there's a one-year follow up, REVEAL 3 you said is fully enrolled. We should get that sometime late this year. Can you just talk a little bit about the biomarker strategy you're doing with QIAGEN? I think that's very important because you're already starting to see statistically significant and clinically significant response in the Phase III? How could the biomarker strategy kind of help you enrich patients to get better responses, Joseph?

Joseph Kim

Thank you. So, REVEAL 1 readout earlier in 2021. And we were able to complete the one-year follow-up and no big surprises. Safety was very good and 52-week follow-up. And we maintained – people who were cleared of HPV16 or 18 viruses also remain without the virus for one year at least within the follow-up. So that was that was a big hit for us.

REVEAL 2 is a confirmatory trial to REVEAL 1. So, what we're looking for is making sure that the efficacy endpoints and safety endpoints that we hit are repeatable in an identically designed trial. REVEAL 2 only also has a one-month follow up in safety instead of one year. So, it's really a much more rapid trial.

Both for REVEAL 1 and 2, we've always thought that we can treat all comers for HPV16 and 18 related high grade cervical precancerous conditions called HSIL or dysplasia. But we also knew that, from our Phase II trial data, that we could select, identify and validate some biomarkers that as a pretreatment biomarker can help us to identify and down-select the patients who could – more likely to benefit from our immunotherapy VGX-3100 treatment.

So, what this would mean is similar to Herceptin, right. the Herceptin has higher rate of efficacy in HER2+ women. That's the same philosophy. And we haven't detailed a lot into the biomarker for, but we're very excited about what we have found thus far. And because Inovio is not a diagnostics company or a biomarker driven company, we decided to partner with one of the best companies in the field in QIAGEN. So, QIAGEN and Inovio are working together to have a companion diagnostic that can be utilized. Once VGX-3100 passes all of the regulatory approvals, we look forward to having a pretreatment biomarker kit developed by QIAGEN that can help us to select the patients whose overall efficacy or overall clinical benefit can have higher probability of success.

And we're very excited about this. This is a more precision medicine. We're combining both the power of using the patient's own immune system in our immunotherapy, VGX-3100, along with the power of the precision medicine that can select out patients who can better benefit. And we think, overall, this will result in better treatment for these women.

And, Hartaj, I couldn't be any more excited about VGX-3100 because this will be one of the most important medical advancements in women's health in many decades. Our ability of 3100 to give women the choice of avoiding surgery, but still be able to treat the disease of cervical HSIL, but not only that, being able to clear the virus that caused the disease in the first place, I think is a powerful choice and powerful option for women to have who are looking at this precancer, if left untreated, could turn into a full blown cervical cancer. So, it's been many years in development. And we're really excited about completing the second confirmatory REVEAL 2 trial this year, being able to present more on our biomarker advancement later this year as well. So more to come. But this is really important.

Because of COVID work that we were doing for last couple of years, a lot of these other important pipeline programs had been flying under the radar. But I think as we execute on our 4800 COVID vaccine through Phase III and hopefully emergency approval and full approval, we also look forward to bringing these other important programs to the market.

Hartaj Singh

That's great. Joseph, it's interesting because I think if your biomarker strategy works, historically, payers have really appreciated that because that means that they have to treat less patients in order to get a response, right, with the biomarkers. So, if that works, you're going to get much happier reimbursement authorities in whichever country you're hoping to market VGX-3100.

Also, it's always puzzling to me sometimes the pushback I get on Inovio. And yet, you've got WHO as a partner in a large Phase II trial. You've got QIAGEN, one of the best companies out there as a partner in biomarker-driven strategy. You've got Thermo Fisher, one of the best manufacturers out there helping you manufacture. You've got Regeneron, one the best biotech companies out there with your GBM vaccine. So, I always kind of scratch my head – of course, it's really I scratch my forehead and not really my head, which is why all this snark on Inovio. But anyways, that's a different conversation.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Hartaj Singh

We've got some questions here, Joseph. Maybe we can just go through them very quickly. Let's call this Final Jeopardy. One is what is the current manufacturing inventory status for CELLECTRA?

Joseph Kim

Well, we have CELLECTRA 2000 that we're using for our clinical trials. We have extensive inventory to execute all of our trials, including COVID-19. We have a CELLECTRA 5PSP that's currently being used in REVEAL 1 and REVEAL 2. We have also used them in some of our vulvar trial as well for Phase II. And we have plenty of inventory. We're actually gearing up the commercial inventory, studying that as we prepare to wrap up REVEAL 2 and potentially have the package in preparation for our feature commercialization.

And, of course, we're gearing up our CELLECTRA 3PSP both for regulatory approvals, but also for our potential emergency use. Once our INNOVATE and SOLIDARITY trials, once we can demonstrate efficacy and safety, of course, our end game is to apply for emergency approval and then the full approval.

So, we have been solving the scaling up of device manufacturing. It's one of those platform things. It does slow us down of our clinical device from going from Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3 for COVID vaccine. But we have solved for these issues. And the beauty of this platform is that once you solve for them, you don't have to deal with the same issues again. So, our inventories are very strong.

Hartaj Singh

Joseph, another. I'll just aggregate a couple of questions. One is, any updates on 4802 timeline? And the second is, any updates on the South Korea trial? I believe the South Korea trial is 4800 or is it another…?

Joseph Kim

That was the 48100 Phase I. Those were completed. And they were Phase 1 trials. So, both Phase 1 trials in South Korea. And China had results similar to our US trial. Of course, people – it was a similarly or identically designed trial. So, we published under US. We would also look to publish those results along with our collaborators IVI in South Korea and the vaccine in China to publish them. Of course, we're in Phase III, so a lot more interest in the later stage program.

And, of course, for 4802, 4803, we have a pan COVID program that we have published, completed the preclinical trials. We put the pause on 4802 in the clinic, just because 4800 was so cost effective, both in the animal testing and clinical sample testing compared to 4802. Of course, the Omicron changed – it was a big shift until Omicron. And we now have an Omicron match constructs that's being tested preclinically.

So, there are many different research constructs that we have designed. But our lead horse is INO-4800. We think we have a vaccine that can provide protection across all of the different variants in protecting against severe disease. And we look forward to testing that thesis from our INO-4800 INNOVATE trial, but also demonstrating 4800's ability to serve as a booster.

And then as we develop out the COVID-19 platform, once we get our first product approved, we would be able to utilize the bridging strategy that many of the regulators have been deploying to bridge into the new variants as necessary, but our current focus really is in getting 4800 tested and approved through emergency and full approval where appropriate.

Hartaj Singh

No, that's great. We run out of time, Joseph. Slow and steady wins the race. That's one of my favorite models, even including for myself. So, Inovio is getting closer and closer and we're looking forward to keeping the conversation going.

Joseph Kim

Yeah, absolutely.

Hartaj Singh

Great. Thank you, Joseph. Everybody, stay safe.