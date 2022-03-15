DarrelCamden-Smith/iStock via Getty Images

We're nearing the end of the Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the first companies to report its results was Nomad Royalty (NYSE:NSR). Overall, the company had a solid year, reporting 10% growth in annual attributable GEOs earned and a slight increase in sales growth year-over-year despite difficult comps. While FY2021 sales growth came in below that of other royalty/streaming peers, it's Nomad's future growth that's worth paying attention to, and it trades at a dirt-cheap valuation when factoring in this growth. I see Nomad Royalty as a Strong Buy at current levels with a fair value of more than US$10.00 per share.

Platreef PGM Mine (Ivanhoe Presentation)

Nomad Royalty ("Nomad") released its preliminary Q4 and FY2021 results last month, reporting quarterly sales of ~3,200 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], and annual sales of ~16,400 GEOs. This translated to 10% growth in annual GEO sales, while revenue was roughly flat year-over-year at $27.2 million [FY2020: $26.8 million]. While it was a mediocre year from a growth standpoint, it was a blow-out year from a progress standpoint, with several transactions completed. This included a New York Stock Exchange listing and an innovative ESG-linked financial commitment on its Greenstone Gold Stream. Let's take a closer look at the results and progress below:

Nomad Quarterly Revenue & Trailing-Twelve-Month Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Nomad Royalty - Quarterly GEOs per Asset (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at the charts above, we can see that Nomad saw limited growth in revenue in FY2021, with this partially attributed to a slower ramp-up than planned at the Blyvoor Gold Mine and having to lap no sales/revenue from Woodlawn in Australia. The latter is because the mine was placed on care & maintenance. However, the company did complete multiple transactions, with two being transformative, including acquiring a 0.63% NST royalty on the Caserones Copper Mine, which gave Nomad some copper exposure and acquiring a 0.21% NSR royalty on a portion of the Blackwater Gold Project.

The two more transformative deals, though, were the completion of streaming deals on two massive assets: Greenstone and Platreef. When it comes to Greenstone, it's one of the five largest gold mines in Canada from a production standpoint in its first five years, while Platreef is a mammoth-sized project, evidenced by it being the largest precious metals deposit under development currently. It's worth noting that Nomad has committed to ongoing cash payments to Greenstone Gold Mines LP of $30/oz over the life of mine to support ESG programs implemented by GGM at the project.

The unique ESG component at Greenstone differentiates Nomad from many of its smaller peers, while Nomad is also partnered on a very environmentally conscious project at Platreef as well. This is because Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) has secured options to use electricity generated from solar power and LNG to power its Platreef Project, with a 5-megawatt solar plant expected to be commissioned early next year combined with a battery-powered underground mining fleet.

Some investors may not care about the ESG focus. However, I believe that corporate sustainability is important, even for those companies that may not be operating the mines themselves (royalty/streamers). Among gold producers, Barrick Gold (GOLD) has shown that social governance is imperative, evidenced by its track record of sustainability and success operating in jurisdictions where many companies would not venture. Let's take a closer look at Platreef below, which is set to be one of Nomad's largest contributors post-2026 and truly a world-class asset.

Platreef

Under the new study, the project has an estimated After-Tax NPV (8% discount rate) of $1.7 billion at base case prices ($1,100/oz platinum, $1,600/oz gold, $3.50/lb copper), and an After-Tax NPV (8%) of ~$4.1 billion at spot prices. This After-Tax NPV (8%) is based on solely reserves - 125 million tonnes at 1.95 grams per tonne platinum, 2.01 grams per tonne palladium, 0.30 grams per tonne gold, 0.14 grams per tonne rhodium, 0.34% nickel, and 0.17% copper. This spot case is now slightly stale, with gold above $1,909/oz, nickel well above $11.31/lb, and palladium above $2,480/oz, hence the spot case is actually higher as of today's date.

Platreef Mine Economics - Base Case & Spot Price (Ivanhoe Mines News Release)

Nomad and its partner Orion Mine Finance have a gold streaming deal for 100% of payable gold production at Platreef, with Nomad's share expected to contribute over 2,000 GEOs per annum in Phase 1 (2025 to 2027). This will increase to more than 12,000 GEOs per annum on average in Phase 2, with a ramp-up to more than 3 million tonnes per annum. The mine is expected to ramp up further to 5.2 million tonnes per annum post-2030, pointing to significant growth in attributable GEOs for Nomad over the next decade.

To put the NPV (8%) of this project in perspective, the After-Tax NPV is nearly the same as that of Detour Lake, Canada's largest gold mine that has a near 30-year mine life, so this is an incredible asset to have a streaming deal on. As it stands, Platreef's mine life actually exceeds Detour Lake (22 years) at 28 years (Platreef), and costs are projected to come in below $600/oz after by-product credits, making it one of the highest-margin projects globally. Hence, Nomad investors have clear visibility regarding sustainable revenue from this asset looking out to 2050, making it one of the most attractive assets held by any royalty/streamer in the sector.

Platreef Estimated Costs vs. Global Primary PGM Producers (Ivanhoe Mines Presentation)

While this asset was already a game-changer for Nomad, given that royalties/streams on large-scale, long-life, and low-cost assets don't come along every day, the recent news has sweetened the outlook for Nomad. This is because the recent Feasibility Study completed by Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) has accelerated the sinking of Shaft #2, with Phase 2 (~3.0 million tonnes per annum) now expected to begin in 2027. This is 18 months earlier than the previous timeline (2030) and means that Nomad should see attributable production of ~2,500 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] beginning in 2025, ramping up to more than 7,000 GEOs by 2027 and ~12,000 GEOs by 2028.

The current plan at Platreef is to begin production with a 700,000 tonne per annum underground mine and a 770,000-tonne per annum capacity concentrator, with the first production expected in Q3 2024. Once Shaft 2 is ready for hoisting in 2027, two 2.2 million-tonne per annum concentrator modules will be commissioned, which, combined with the initial concentrator, will increase production to 5.2 million tonnes per annum.

Platreef Mine Plan (Ivanhoe Technical Report)

Sector-Leading Growth

To say the addition of this asset and Greenstone is a game-changer for Nomad would be an understatement, with these two assets expected to combine for over 10,000 GEOs per annum in 2025 and ~20,000 GEOs per annum in 2030. If we compare this to Nomad's FY2021 attributable production of ~16,400 GEOs, this translates to ~60% growth from these two assets alone in FY2025, and more than 120% growth from its current attributable production profile in 2030. However, as discussed in previous updates, Nomad has additional growth outside of these major assets.

Blyvoor Mine Plan - Production & All-in Sustaining Costs (Nomad Presentation, Blyvoor Mine Plan)

In addition to Greenstone and Platreef, Nomad should see attributable production of 4,000 GEOs per annum from Robertson in FY2025 per my estimates, and 5,000+ GEOs in FY2026. Meanwhile, Blyvoor is expected to ramp up to ~20,000 GEOs per annum in FY2026. It's also worth noting that Robertson's contribution will come in closer to 6,000 GEOs per annum if the gold price is above $2,000/oz, given that the sliding scale NSR royalty increases to 2.25% (2.00% NSR royalty at $1,800/oz - $2,000/oz).

Robertson Sliding Scale Royalty (Company Filings)

With the gold price already hovering near the $2,000/oz level and real rates deep in negative territory, I would argue that a $2,000/oz gold price assumption for 2025/2026 when Robertson ramps up to full production is conservative. Based on an estimated ~260,000-ounce production profile, this could provide an additional 650 GEOs per annum to Nomad. Finally, Nomad has further upside from Blackwater with a small royalty on this asset led by former Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) CEO Steven Dean, with Artemis (OTCPK:ARGTF) targeting construction later this year. If we add all this together, we get an unrivaled growth story sector-wide.

Nomad - Quarterly Attributable Gold-Equivalent Ounce Production & Forward Estimates (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

Looking at the chart above, we can see how production could progress over the next several years, with a high likelihood that Nomad GEO sales will double between FY2022 (~24,000) and FY2026 (~49,000 GEOs). I have purposely been conservative with these assumptions, assuming zero production from any assets where the path to production is less concrete based on current developments. This includes the Troilus Gold Project, a massive project in Quebec that could contribute close to 2,000 GEOs per annum by 2026.

Nomad Royalty - Attributable GEO Production Per Asset (Author's Chart & Estimates)

Based on the above profile, Nomad will enjoy an industry-leading compound annual attributable production growth rate of ~25% from FY2020 to FY2026. This is a higher attributable production growth rate than most royalty/streaming companies have on a total basis (not compound) in the same period, and it dwarfs the sector-wide compound annual production growth rate that is in the low single-digit levels. If we combine this recent strength in copper and gold prices, it's hard to find a better growth story out there currently.

Valuation

As the chart below shows, Nomad generated $27.2 million in revenue in FY2021 and should generate closer to $43 million in revenue in FY2023. However, with the significant growth from new assets coming online over the next several years (Robertson, Suruca, Gualcamayo, Woodlawn, Platreef, Blackwater, Greenstone), revenue should increase to just shy of $100 million FY2025 assuming similar metals prices. If we look ahead to FY2026, revenue should head above the $100 million mark.

Nomad Royalty - Forward Revenue Estimates & Estimated Revenue Multiple (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

For a small-cap company like Nomad with a market cap of ~$400 million, this is a significant amount of revenue and income based on its high-margin business model. So, while the stock may not look all that cheap, trading at ~9x FY2022 revenue estimates, I see zero value in using FY2022 or even FY2023 sales to value the company. This is because Nomad has a sector-leading growth rate, and its revenue multiple will plummet over the next few years, dipping to less than 4.3x in FY2025 if its partners can execute on their plans. With partners like Barrick Gold, Mineros SA, Equinox (EQX), Ivanhoe, and Artemis, I am quite confident that these teams will deliver.

Caserones Mine (Nomad Royalty Presentation)

From a P/NAV standpoint, which better captures the non-producing assets that are set to come online, Nomad is the cheapest name sector-wide, boasting a dirt-cheap P/NAV multiple of 0.70x. This is a more than 35% discount to the peer average in the junior royalty/streamer space (~1.15x P/NAV) and a more than 60% discount to the larger royalty/streamer space (~1.80x P/NAV). While Nomad is a long way from commanding a P/NAV multiple similar to the larger producers, I would argue that it could easily justify a multiple in line with its peers as it sees attributable production head north of the 40,000+ GEO mark.

Finally, it's important to point out that the current revenue assumptions and revenue multiple assume that the company does not complete a single deal between now and FY2025. I would argue that this is highly unlikely, with Nomad quite busy in FY2021 and likely to complete another few deals for producing assets in the next two years. Even assuming the company adds just another ~5,000 GEOs from new transactions over the next three years, this would push FY2025 revenue to ~$108 million, pushing Nomad's FY2025 revenue multiple to 3.8. To be ultra-conservative, I have assumed zero transactions are completed.

So, why is the stock so cheap?

Outside of the fact that the stock is relatively under-the-radar, being a newer issue, Nomad's production is concentrated across just a few assets, even if it is relatively diversified with seven producing royalties. However, the company will have much less reliance on its largest assets (Mercedes, Caserones, Blyvoor) as new assets come online. It will also see an improved jurisdictional profile, with production coming from Tier-1 jurisdictions like Ontario (Greenstone), Nevada (Robertson), Woodlawn (Australia), and Blackwater (British Columbia).

Nomad Royalty - Dividend Yield vs. Peers (Company Presentation)

This combination of increased revenue, improved diversification, a slight improvement in its jurisdictional profile, and reliance on larger world-class operators (Barrick, Ivanhoe, Equinox) should lead to a meaningful upside re-rating. I would argue that there's well over 60% to fair value from current levels, and combined with a ~2.4% dividend yield; Nomad is a compelling mix of growth and value. It's also worth noting that for investors entering below US$6.50 per share, it's possible they could see a ~4% yield on cost down the road since I imagine that Nomad will increase its dividend by H2 2024 to more than US$0.25 once Greenstone comes online. This is near unheard of in the royalty/streaming space, where the average dividend yield is closer to 1.1%.

Platreef Construction (Ivanhoe Presentation)

It's quite rare that the market throws fat pitches in a commodity name when two commodities it has exposure to are sitting near all-time highs (copper, gold), but Nomad is a rare example of cheap for absolutely no reason. I have increased my position based on the recent weakness, and I see Nomad as one of the best (if not the best) value plays in the sector. Notably, it's always a bonus to see management aligned with shareholders, evidenced by CEO Vincent Metcalfe and Chief Investor Officer Joseph de la Plante scooping up shares in the open market at similar prices. In summary, I see Nomad Royalty as a Strong Buy at current levels, and if we see further weakness, I would continue to build my position in the stock.