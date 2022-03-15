lucentius/E+ via Getty Images

To many people, nothing quite beats a good drink and some good food. Today, there are more companies that provide these types of products than you can count. But not all of them are growing at a fast pace and have shares that are trading at fairly attractive levels. One of the few diamonds in the rough that deserves attention is a company called MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI). In recent years, management has done well to grow the company's revenue and profits. And cash flows have generally followed suit. Shares of the business are trading at attractive levels on both an absolute basis and relative to the competition as well. This all combines to make for an interesting prospect that could very well create additional value for shareholders moving forward.

Taking a sip of MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients operates as a producer and supplier of premium distilled spirits, branded spirits, and various food ingredients. More specifically, the company sells products such as premium bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain-neutral spirits like vodka and gin. These products are sold under the company's own brand names to various distributors. But they are also sold directly or indirectly to manufacturers of other branded spirits, and the company also provides sales directly to consumers. One segment that covers some of these operations is the Distillery Products segment. In addition to processing corn and other grains into food-grade alcohol, the company also produces distillery co-products such as fuel-grade alcohol and corn oil. This segment also provides warehouse services for customers who purchase their barreled products for future use. This segment, during the company's 2021 fiscal year, accounted for 56.2% of the firm's overall revenue and an impressive 73.4% of its profits.

The next largest segment the company has is the Branded Spirits segment. For the most part, this unit of the company focuses on producing, importing, bottling and rectifying distilled spirits through their distilleries and bottling facilities. The products the company deals with range from the low-priced value category, such as Lady Bligh Rum and Juarez Group, all the way up to the ultra-premium products such as Yellowstone Select Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Old Ezra Brooks 7 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Last year, this particular segment is responsible for 29.3% of the firm's revenue and 13.8% of its profits.

The last segment the company has is called Ingredient Solutions. Through this, the company mostly sells specialty wheat starches, specialty wheat proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity wheat proteins. These can be used in a wide variety of applications, including baking and for various pasta end uses. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, this segment made up 14.5% of the firm's revenue and 12.8% of its profits.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In recent years, management has done well to grow the company's top line. Revenue in 2017 was just $347.4 million. By 2021, it had grown to $626.7 million. It is worth mentioning, of course, that a sizable portion of this revenue increase came from 2020 to 2021, with the reason being related to the company's merger with Luxco, a branded beverage alcohol company that has been in operation for over 60 years and that has functions that include the production, the importing, bottling, and rectifying of distilled spirits. This particular enterprise is largely what created the Branded Spirits segment of the business. That's not to say, of course, that the company does not invest in other ways in order to grow. In February of this year, for instance, the firm announced a new $16.7 million extrusion plant that it is building in a recently acquired production facility. This particular facility should come into operation in late 2023 and will be responsible for up to 10 million pounds of ProTerra production annually. Also, in February, management announced a $12 million barrel warehouse expansion for its American whiskey products. That should be completed by the end of this year. It also follows an earlier $4 million expansion at another facility that the company announced late last year.

As revenue has risen, the same can be said of profitability. After seeing net income drop from $41.8 million in 2017 to $37.3 million in 2018, it climbed consistently, eventually hitting $40.1 million in 2020. Due to the merger, net profits jumped in 2021 to $90.6 million. Operating cash flow followed a similar trajectory, ultimately rising from $33.5 million in 2017 to $88.3 million in 2021. If we adjust for changes in working capital, growth would have been even more consistent, with the metric rising from $48.4 million in 2017 to $107.7 million last year. Another area of improvement has been EBITDA. This ultimately increased from $56.8 million to $141 million over the past five years.

When it comes to the company's 2022 fiscal year, there has been some guidance provided. Revenue should come in at between $690 million and $715 million. At the midpoint, this would imply a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. Much of that would likely be attributable to the timing of its aforementioned merger. Management also anticipates net income, at the midpoint, coming in at about $97 million. And EBITDA should be between $150 million and $157 million. The company gave no guidance when it came to operating cash flow. But if we assume a similar growth rate for it that we will see with EBITDA, then a reading of $117.2 million should not be unrealistic.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Taking this data, we can easily price the company. Using the 2021 figures provided by management, we can see that it is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 19.3. This drops to 18 if we rely on 2022 estimates. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple is 16.2. This declines to 14.9 if we rely on 2022 figures. And the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company should decline from 13.9 to 12.8 over this time frame. To put this all in perspective, I compared the company to three similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 24.7 to a high of 60.2. And on an EV to EBITDA basis, the range was from 17.2 to 51.3. In both of these cases, MGP Ingredients was the cheapest of the group. Meanwhile, using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range was from 14.2 to 32.4. In this scenario, only one of the three companies was cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA MGP Ingredients 19.3 16.2 13.9 Diageo plc (DEO) 24.7 20.8 17.2 Constellation Brands (STZ) 60.2 14.2 51.3 Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) 37.2 32.4 26.5

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, I must say that I am impressed with the historical performance achieved by MGP Ingredients. The company has demonstrated the ability to grow in a complex and competitive market. Long term, I suspect that it will continue to generate attractive value for its investors. While shares aren't particularly cheap on an absolute basis, I wouldn't call them pricey either. They would either be considered fairly valued or slightly underpriced. But it also helps that the company is cheap relative to similar firms. All things considered, I would rate this a bullish prospect at this point in time.