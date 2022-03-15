wellesenterprises/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It’s been a whisper over two years since I wrote my bullish article on Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) and in that time the shares have returned about 146% against a gain of ~ 47% for the S&P 500. Get ready for some weapons grade bragging, yet again, dear readers. In all seriousness, though, I want to try to decide whether or not to hang on to the shares by reviewing the latest financial history, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the company itself. Also, because I’m a creature of habit, I’m going to be writing about put options. I added nicely to the whiskey acquisition fund by selling puts on this name in the past, and I plan to do so again.

Welcome to the “thesis statement” paragraph, dear readers. In case you missed the title of this article, or in case you skimmed past the bullet points above and landed on this second paragraph, I’ll give you the gist of my argument here. I do this not only to save you time, but to insulate you from the tedium of my verbiage. I’ve been told by many credible sources that my writing “can be a bit much”, and I have no reason to disbelieve them. So, in a nutshell, I know what everyone else knows. Archer Daniels Midland is having a very profitable time of it, and I think the dividend is well covered, and is set to grow. The problem is that this game isn’t about buying growth companies in my view. This game is about identifying the disconnect between market expectations and actual subsequent growth. If the expectations are too optimistic, that’ll eventually lead to losses, even on the fastest growing businesses. I think the shares are too optimistically priced at the moment, so I must sell. That said, there’s obviously value here. Insiders bought in the high $50s, and I’d be happy to follow their lead. I can earn some more money here by selling puts with a strike of $60, so that’s what I’m going to do. I recommend this or a similar trade in lieu of share ownership at the moment. There you have it. That’s the gist of my argument. If you read on from here, I don’t want to read any complaints in the comments section aboot my immature writing style, tendency to brag, or the fact that I spell words like “favour”, “characterise”, or “behaviour” properly. Now that you know my argument, any damage this article does to you from this point on is on you.

Financial Snapshot

It’s fairly obvious that the recent past has been quite good to Archer Daniels Midland and shareholders. Specifically, 2021 saw revenue up by about 32% from 2020, and up about 32% relative to 2019. At the same time, net income exploded higher by 53%, and 96% respectively. Additionally, management has rewarded shareholders with ever increasing dividends. We received $1.48 per share during 2021, up from $1.40 in 2019. Given the way the world is going, I think it reasonable to suggest that the top line will continue to grow nicely for the foreseeable future.

Nothing’s perfect, though, and Archer Daniels Midland is no exception. In particular, long term debt increased by ~$694 million, or 8.8%. While this certainly isn’t great, I’m less concerned about it, given that the vast majority is due in the relatively distant future. In particular, of the $8.581 billion of long term debt, €1.75 billion, and $800 million is due before 2026. Apart from the fact that I’d like to see the capital structure cleaned up a bit, I’m not of the view that the dividend is in peril, and I’d therefore be very happy to buy more Archer Daniels Midland at the right price.

Archer Daniels Midland Financial History (Archer Daniels Midland Investor Relations)

The Stock

I imagine some of my regulars are flinching a little bit as they read the phrase “at the right price.” Those four words have talked me out of many great, if temporary, returns, and, frankly, it’s a bit of a downer. To try to defend my perspective, I’m of the view that just because a potential investment is doing well financially doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a good investment. It can be a terrible investment if you overpay for the stock, because it’s not about finding growth. It’s about identifying the disconnect between market expectations, and subsequent reality. Rather than try to argue this point theoretically, I’ll use the example of Archer Daniels Midland itself to make the point. The company released earnings on February 17. If investors bought immediately after earnings, they’re up about 7.8% as of now. Had someone bought the stock March 7, to pick a date totally at random, they’re down about 5.7% since. Not enough happened at the business to warrant a 13.5% swing in returns, so the relatively extreme variance in performance in such a short time comes down entirely to price paid. This is why I try, though don’t always succeed, to avoid overpaying for a stock, and insist on buying cheap.

As you may recall, dear readers, I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. To refresh your memories, I characterised this stock as being overpriced originally when the PE was about 21.67. I became bullish when it hit a PE of about 15.8, and you can read all about that in my latest missive on the name.

Looking at the state of the world now, we see that on the basis of PE, the shares are neither cheap, nor expensive per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

At the same time, the stock is trading very close to a decade high valuation, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

While investors are paying more, they're getting less, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

I don't think paying more and getting less over time leads to great economic results.

As my regulars know, in addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his great book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply some high school math to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in the formula. Applying this approach to Archer Daniels Midland at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow at a CAGR of about 8% over the long term. I consider this to be massively optimistic, even for this company. Given that I’m paranoid about overpaying for stocks, and given that that paranoia is only matched by my dislike of losing money, I’ve got to sell the shares.

Hints From the Insiders

As I finished that section, I closed my eyes and imagined some of the comments that I’ll get for this article. I think the view might be something like “you’re wrong for selling the stock because the business is growing like a weed.” Got it. I know that there’s value here, but I think the shares are overpriced. Thankfully the market offers some clues about what would be a reasonable entry point to get back in.

I’ve written here a few times that not all investors are created equal, and that we should pay particular attention to the behaviour of insiders, because they obviously know more about the underlying business than any Wall Street analyst ever will. With that in mind, I’d point out that in March and July of last year, two insiders (Jennifer Weber, and Juan Luciano by name) purchased 5,095, and 16,790 shares respectively.

On the face of it, you’d think this should give bulls some comfort, but that comfort’s muted in this instance in my view. The reason for this is that Ms. Weber bought at a price of ~$58.40, and Mr. Luciano bought at a price of ~$59.54. So, people who have a deeper insight into this enterprise would be willing to buy at these prices, and therefore so would I. The problem is that the price is currently about 37% higher than that level at the moment.

Options Update

In my previous two missives, I wrote puts on this name. Specifically, I sold the January 2021 puts with a strike of $35 on two occasions. On the first occasion, the whiskey acquisition fund expanded by about $950. On the second occasion, the whiskey acquisition fund expanded by about $2,300. Unfortunately, the shares never got low enough for them to be put to me, but I’m happy with the way that the puts enhanced my returns..

I like to try to repeat success, obviously, so I’m going to offer yet another, very similar trade, informed by the actions taken by insiders last year. I’d be very happy to buy back in at $60, so two guesses as to what my preferred strike price is going to be. In terms of specifics, I’m recommending selling the January 2023 puts with a strike of $60. These are currently bid at $1.30. I consider this sale to be a “win-win”, obviously, because I’m comfortable with either outcome. If the shares remain above $60 for the next ten months, I’ll add this premium to the pile earned from selling puts on this name. If the shares fall about 26% from current levels, I’ll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that lines up with a price at which insiders are willing to buy, and that lines up with a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Now that you’re hopefully “amped”, “stoked”, and “pumped” by the risk reducing, yield enhancing potential of short puts, it’s time for me to engage in my somewhat sadistic tendency to spoil the mood by writing about risk. I may characterise them as “win-win”, but you might be forgiven for suggesting that’s a bit of hyperbole. The fact is that short put options, like everything in life, come with risk. The short puts that I consider to be ‘win-win” are a subset of all short puts. I consider a short put to be a “win-win” when it’s written on a company that I would be happy to own at a price at which I’d be happy to buy. So, not all puts are “win-win” trades. If the strike price is a terrible entry price, for instance, that’s a very bad trade in my view.

I should also state that I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. To be very clear, I am not such an investor. I like my sleep far too much to sell puts based only on the income I can generate. I'm so much of a coward that I’m only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. I wasn’t always so disciplined, but after painful losses, I decided to only ever sell puts on quality companies at prices I was willing to pay.

I should also write that I think put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling out of the money puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long, tedious discussion of risks by looking again at the specifics of the trade I'm recommending. If Archer Daniels Midland shares remain above $60 over the next several months, I'll simply pocket the premium and move on. If the shares fall in price, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that lines up with a reasonable dividend yield, very near the same price at which insiders bought. Either outcome is very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk reducing." Am I the only one who thinks it’s a bit weird to conclude a discussion of “risk” by writing about how a specific subset of short puts actually reduce risk?

Conclusion

This is a wonderful business in many ways. The company is growing nicely, and, given the unfortunate state of the world, it looks like it’ll continue to do so. The trick is not identifying companies that grow. The trick is identifying a disconnect between expectations embedded in price, and the rate of a company’s growth. In my view, the market is too optimistic here, and that rarely works out well over the longer term in my experience. For that reason, I’m comfortable walking away from the shares. Just because I’m selling the stock doesn’t mean there’s nothing to be done, though. I’m very happy to buy back in at $60, and the options market provides me the opportunity to get paid to take on the obligation to do so. If you’re comfortable with selling puts, I recommend this or a similar trade. If you’re not, I’d recommend holding off until the price falls to match value. It may be emotionally painful to do that, but successful investing often comes with emotional pain.