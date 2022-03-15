United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) J.P. Morgan 2022 Industrials Conference March 15, 2022 11:20 AM ET

0:00 It's my pleasure to turn the podium over to the team from United Airlines, we've got the SVP and Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Nocella; SVP and CFO, Gerry Laderman, and then also the Head of United Ventures, Mike Leskinen back up here on the podium for the first time in a couple of years. Mike, it's good to see you again. Welcome back to the house of Morgan, and let me turn it over to the team. Thank you.

00:24 Some brief forward-looking statements, we will be making forward-looking statements that are based on our best expectations and views today and we are under no obligation to update them.

00:37 Thank you, Mike. Thanks, Jamie. Thanks for having us today. We did issue an 8-K earlier this morning, updated in our first quarter and fiscal guidance, please refer to that for any other additional information you may need.

00:50 I wanted to start off today and talk about a few really good quick highlights about how our business is doing today. So Mike, can you flip to number -- yes pass that one. First, very strong leisure demand, I think you've heard this from other presenters today, but really unprecedented demand, people want to get back out, they want to connect, they want to see their friends, family and in fact they actually want to start travelling for the business. Business traffic is booming, we still have a long way to go. But we've made so much more progress than we thought earlier in Q1. So we're well on our way and we'll talk about that more in a little bit.

01:26 Cargo yields continue to be very strong. United has really done incredibly well on the cargo front for the last two years. We anticipate that continuing in 2022. MileagePlus redemption levels are strong, we've seen some record days over the last few weeks as people start to redeem their miles again, which is great to see. And most importantly border restrictions are finally starting to fall and allowing for more travel to happen easier and more conveniently.

01:53 But that being said, we see -- we clearly also recognize that we have a few new obstacles to overcome in 2022 with higher fuel prices and a war close to Europe. And this is causing some CASM, ex-issues, due to lower completion factors in Q1 and lower asset utilization for the remainder of the next few quarters. United's full recovery is delayed a bit due to these issues, but 2022 was always going to be a year of transition and we now expect that it will be probably likely until Q4 before we transition to a more stable environment where our aircraft and asset utilization is starting to approach normal levels.

02:31 Turning to the revenue environment, as I said, just a few minutes ago, the things are really strong. The pandemic really does seem to be behind us here in the US and bookings across most of the network are at normal levels. Particularly, given our planned capacity. Each wave with the pandemic -- with the next slide, Mike, has had a smaller and smaller impact on the business, we don't know if there'll be another variant or how severe it will be, but when you look at this trend, it's clearly, I think, from our perspective showing that each variant is having a smaller and smaller impact on the business.

03:05 Strong pent-up demand, well, that's really good for revenue management. We're finally starting to flip back on the revenue management machines and manage our yield and I think you'll see that in the results for the next few quarters. We didn't pre-sell the summer at lower yields, we saved the seeds and we are now selling them at much higher yields, we're pretty happy about that.

03:25 Most importantly, business revenue, which we talked about a lot, business revenues now close to 75% versus 2019, business demand is about 70%. So in fact that means yields for business traffic are up we're going to see that. We expect business traffic will continue to grow closer and closer to 2019 levels, but another step-up occurring in the fall when the kids go back to school. Stronger business traffic in March, absolutely helped our outlook versus where we thought we'd be in January, and we're now going to hit the upper end of our revenue guidance in Q1 even as capacity is now expected to be down 19% or about 2 points lower than our early guidance. Matching capacity to demand is always been our focus and we have and will continue to adjust as necessary. There is no better example than our leading industry TRASM during the entire pandemic.

04:14 So flip to two more slides, Mike. And what you can see on this slide is our relative capacity to our legacy peers. We ran a smaller airline the entire time purposely, we didn't think market share was durable during this time period, but we also led the legacies in TRASM, the entire time other than one quarter in 4Q ‘20. So we're pretty happy with this performance and we're pretty happy with the agility we shared you throughout the entire pandemic.

04:42 While we do expect fuel prices to be high, we are recapturing a large chunk of that, I'm not going to see today we're capturing 100%, where we are capturing the majority of it and we've adjusted our capacity going forward just a bit to make sure we can capture all of it this year. As we look beyond the recovery, we remain committed to our CASM, ex-targets are being down 4% when capacity is up 20% versus 2019. United CASM ex is linked to our gauge and our asset productivity in our ASMs just like any other airline and we would expect that by Q4, we'll be back to some normal asset utilization.

05:21 We continue to assess exactly how many ASMs will apply in 2023, it’s likely that some of our new aircraft deliveries will be late, given the track record from Boeing recently. And so we are a bit frustrated by that, but we are -- continue to work and figure out exactly where we need to be for 2023. Our Pratt & Whitney Power 777s, which we have 52 are close to being able to fly, we anticipate later this month or early April then returning to the air. And that's really great for us to see. We really do have the best network in the world and it has a lot of premium demand and Mike if you can flip to the network side.

06:01 This is the Heart of United Airlines at the end of the day. And you can see our hubs are in the top markets in United States. Our long-haul passenger demand is in our hubs and most importantly premium passenger demand is in our hubs and as we reflect on where we're going as a company and the outlook for United Next, we're building the plan that monetizes on this and will be incredibly successful.

06:25 The other thing we've seen recently, which has been really great to see is margins for our global long-haul flying are now in excess of our domestic. This is something we've talked about a lot, how the setup for international flying will be different, as we go forward and are ready for the last six months, again our international margins have been in excess of our domestic and we intend to continue to manage our systems, so that continues to be true. So it's a really nice setup for United given where we are globally and where our hubs are and what our plan is for the future.

06:59 So we remain committed to the United Next plan, we're going to transition to a modern fuel-efficient and customer friendly fleet, where we can segment demand, differentiate ourselves and drive higher customer satisfaction and focus on our seven hubs. United seven hubs, continue to be undersized relative to others and just about any measurement, you look at it was pre-pandemic, it was margin accretive to close those gaps, and we believe the same is post-pandemic and we will close those gaps.

07:27 We will finish United Next what our gauge up about 30% from where it was in 2019 to about 134 seats and that's consistent with the demand and revenue potential of our hub cities and will operate the largest and most profitable global network and importantly our CASM ex, when we reached the end of United ex actually down 8% versus 2019. Many of our competitors have made these type of gauge changes already and therefore we are harvesting CASM benefits that are going to be very, very unique to United going forward. Our relative CASM ex is going to be fundamentally changed versus our competitors, our industry will look different. Most importantly, United will look different, meeting the challenges of a very, very highly competitive domestic market.

08:08 So returning to the near-term, really the first slide, demand is incredibly strong, leisure, business demand is bouncing back very quickly and we have adjusted capacity a little bit for the remainder of the year to make sure we can recapture a 100% of the price of oil. We continue to remain cautious on capacity, but we are following geopolitical events very, very carefully obviously, and we'll make the right decisions for our network in our business.

08:33 So with that, I'll turn it over for questions. Everyone is quite, Jamie, please.

08:52 So, Andrew, let's unpack your internationals margin commentary, because that’s been an issue that I’ve been interested about it has formed the basis of many of our conversation that drove my conference call questions and what have you. What's driving the improvement? Does it speak more to China, which I believe was a margin laggard being turned off? Or are you seeing the structural transatlantic rationalization that we've discussed in the -- I mean, what are the building blocks for international margins to have overtaken domestic?

Andrew Nocella

09:39 It’s across a whole range of issues, first there has been a structural change or certain airlines that are not flying. The airlines that are flying or flying different aircraft types are flying with much smaller business class cabins, which is a significantly helpful for United yet to remember in 2019, we are only just beginning the launch of our premium plus type cabin, that's now fully rolled out almost every wide-body aircraft we have, and there's a good chance that it is our most profitable cabin on the aircraft, when this is all said and done based on everything we're seeing today.

10:06 Our sophistication would monetize and all the other seats on the aircraft and our mix, we've successfully for example launched service to South Africa, something we didn't do prior to the pandemic in any meaningful way and our hubs are just so well positioned with premium demand and leisure demand to fly all over the world, which are partner hubs or non-partner hubs. And so the world has changed, the dynamics are very different globally than they are within here in the United States. And we're going to take full advantage of it.

10:38 Help me understand, so earlier in the day of Delta, when speaking about higher fuel prices and revenue recapture sight of the need for their average fair to be up high single-digits $15 to $20 on a one-way basis. And I'm curious, if you have similar figures in terms of United. But the question that I've been inundated with really just for the last week, is the question of demand destruction? And when too much price is put to consumers and at what point is the model break and all that great stuff? I was relieved to hear, I think you've got some of Doug Parker’s comments and some of the data in my view skew very closely to his. But how do I answer investor questions on the topic of demand destruction? How do you look for it? How do you identify it internally? And do you also need order of magnitude $15 to $20 each way.

Andrew Nocella

11:44 Measure it in TRASM and we definitely need TRASM to be up, I think in the magnitude of high single-digits, which I think is the same answer maybe somebody else gave. And I have to say thanks for Doug Parker for endorsing buying United Online Stock highly recommend Doug is a smart guy, so on that front. I think when I look at price points out there today, they're actually relative to 2019 lower. What we are doing today is revenue managing differently and that's allowing us to achieve some higher fares on the aircraft and you can see it in our business yields already, because zero to three published fares are lower than they were in 2019, yet our business yields today are higher.

12:25 I tend to think, I don't want to talk a lot about pricing for all the obvious reasons, but we have opportunities here. And in particular what we're doing at United with the introduction of these new aircraft, we're going to be able to better segment our revenue across a bunch of different product types that allow us to monetize that in a really effective way. And the good example has been our ability to upsell into premium seats, both in the coach cabin and in the first Polaris cabin, which we're doing at unruly unprecedented levels in our history and the ability to monetize that is really, really key.

13:00 The one thing that you will see shortly for example from United is our best seats in the coach cabin are going to be displayed on united.com as a separate column. There's always been like hidden in the background is an ancillary opportunity versus presented on a shelf for customers to buy and/or things like that, that we're just getting smarter and more sophisticated at that are going to allow us to achieve a lot of those target. So at this point, there is no demand destruction, it's the exact opposite. There's a lot of demand to fly for leisure customers and business is catching up quickly, although we have a ways to go.

13:36 It's Mark, I'll jump in with a couple of questions for Gerry and Mike, so Andrew you're off the hook. Gerry, the biggest pushback I get from investors on United right, is the re-fleeting United Next, the CapEx plan. The aircraft we have on order. So two things I want to ask you about that, number one is has anything changed from the pandemic with your flexibility that especially last week when oil was at $4 and people were worried about where we could be headed. And in a variety of ways, is there anything that changing your ability to, if you don't need those aircraft or you don't want them on the schedule that they're currently slotted for? Do you still have all the flexibility you've always had with that order book, if you were to renegotiate that?

Gerry Laderman

14:21 So we actually have more flexibility, we talked about this last year when we introduced United Next and the aircraft order for the MAXs and the NEOs. So just going back last few decades and working with Boeing in particular, we have found that Boeing and to some degree Airbus too. I just had more experience with Boeing, they don't like building an aircraft at a customer doesn't really want. So, they haven't yet started to implement the aircraft regardless of what the contract says historically the manufacturers have worked with customers to reschedule aircraft. We took that one step further with the last order and put into the contract, some flexibility was one of the things we learned from the pandemic, going back to when we had to cut cost quickly back in 2020, is that for any project that we're doing the more off-ramps we have the better and so that applies to the new aircraft order as well.

15:28 Great, and then we are both in San Diego last week with all the aircraft leasing community and so forth. Obviously, big news overnight in Russia and one of the things I'm thinking of is has the global lessors don't do business in Russia and probably ascribe a higher risk premium to certain countries. US airlines are going to be an even more demand for the lessors and traditionally we've had a lot of conversations over the years about how you finance aircraft, you’ve traditionally like to own them financing with EETCs and so forth. But do you see the role of operating leasing, continuing to grow, because I got to think Europe, you've always been a preferred customer, but even more so going forward for these global lessors would love doing business with United, does that maybe change the math of the calculus for you?

Gerry Laderman

16:15 You should ask them. How they feel and how aggressive they want to get. There is a point at which leasing would make sense or they can offer structures that work for us, we've done some leases in the last few years, where for instance, we had attractive fixed price purchase options that we could look at that is, if we exercise those options, we look at it like a death deal, compared to the EETC with a little bit of flexibility, because we don't have to exercise that option in those transactions are very attractive to us. It's also true -- to your point, we haven't done much leasing, it's fair to say that virtually every leasing company has room for United capacity, if we chose to go that route.

17:08 And then Mike for you – we’re all friends and we've love watching you arrive at United and all of your pet projects, which aren’t really pet projects, they are big projects, right? I mean, Boom, Vertical, the Pilot Academy and so forth. I'm wondering, if you can just give us an update on maybe some of the technology at Boom and Vertical and how that's progressed? And maybe on the Pilot Academy, which I remember when you announced it, we went right into the pandemic and so forth. But now we're on the other side, and it looks to be something that could be very strategic for United. So maybe just talk about those?

Mike Leskinen

17:40 Thanks, Mark. Look at a investor in the sector, it was apparent to me that the airlines as a whole, as an industry, we don't -- we're not leading edge in innovation and we're not participating in a lot of the economics of that innovation and so United Ventures is all about trying to get a seat at the table in doing that. The bigger theme and I want to talk about the Academic’s yet as per that specifically. But the bigger thing is how do we decommoditize this business? How do we offer a product? Product at United that is different than what our competitors can offer?

18:19 And what we invested in was Archer Aviation and in Archer when that comes about -- being able to get in and out of congested cities. I think would be really, really important for us. Boom, Supersonic, when that occurs, there are a lot of hurdles, but when that occurs flying that in the North Atlantic from New York to London, it's going to be a competitive advantage for United to be there in that leading seat. And so everything that we do with Ventures is going to have that adjacency to try to further decommoditize this business that is now in a much better structure than it was 10-years ago, 20-years ago and this is about continuing that theme.

18:57 Now Aviate, the Aviate Academy, this was about our foresight and we had some very thoughtful -- some thought leaders at United looking into the future and seeing a pilot shortage 1,500 hour role providing some constraints also trying to create more diversity among our pilot ranks and so Aviate is our attempt to help solve, both of those problems.

19:25 Jamie, is not going to live -- let me live that down, same Vertical when it was Archer, but on Archer and on Boom is that technology progressing on the path that you thought it would? Or have there been any major roadblocks there. I know it's a multi-year path for both.

Mike Leskinen

19:41 Absolutely, it is. The technical development is firmly on track, the winners are going to be the players that have a deep enough pockets to get through aircraft development. All of us that are observers of the aerospace industry, it takes longer and it takes dollars to get there. With eVTOL, I think the biggest constraint is not going to be the technology itself. It's going to be FAA and it's going to be adoption of that technology, consumer adoption of that technology, number one. And I think for trips 20 to 30 miles, right battery, the energy density and batteries is there today with off-the-shelf technology to be integrated and we need to figure out how to work with air traffic control to work through that. For longer trips then that you're going to need to see advances in the energy density batteries. I think that's going to happen, the automotive industry is going to push that in any event without aerospace pushing it, but that's more -- that's further into the future.

20:38 But thinking about how to get from here in Manhattan out to New York, I think that's -- that is absolutely real with technology we have today and we've to figure out how to integrate that into the system.

Jamie Baker

Unidentified Analyst

Mike Leskinen

21:14 I would describe that is a rumor that we don't comment on.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Andrew Nocella

22:00 Disaster scenarios, well, I think maybe where I’d start from, is that, you know a, oils, I think we're actually below 100 barrels today, so and oil does move around and we have felt really comfortable within all the ranges over the last few years that we can pass-through 100% and we could do it very quickly. And I think prior to the pandemic, we said that with great accuracy and with results. And so did something change post pandemic within reasonable numbers, I don't think so. All that being said, our business is very dynamic, it is always changing as the price of oil changes we will react to it in the appropriate ways based on what we see for demand and the ultimate desire to produce profit margins and so oil at 250.

22:47 So many other things will have happened at that type of price range, it’s hard to predict the future. Other than my own personal perspective, I manage the TRASM and to our margin and you can see that through the out the entire pandemic. We are very, very careful to not think we're managing for market share. We are managing to make sure we did the best for our business that we could. And we’ll do so in all those scenarios including fuel, doing crazy things like that. But I would just go back to, at those type of price point something is really significant has happened that means a lot of other things have changed in our business and in our world, and hopefully that helps a bit.

23:27 We are not seeing any demand destruction, today we're passing through a majority of the cost of oil. And in fact as some of my colleagues before me that got up here tell you demand is just incredibly strong right now and we're really bullish on the future and the set up for the next six months and beyond.

23:51 Just one other question on the fuel. When do you -- I know you don't hedge, but do you buy your fuel, sort of, in steady increments or with the fuel price up last week you held off and then you start buying now, because it’s below 100, how does that exactly work?

Mike Leskinen

24:07 So there's only so much room in fuel storage tanks at various airports, so once you fill up those tanks is not much more you can do. There’s generally is a little bit of a lag, so the fuel prices, let's say this week, kind of, flow into sort of the price. Let's say next week and the week after and then you have to burn off inventory, so there is a lag from when the current spot price actually translates into the price that effectively we're paying for fuel, measured in let's say a couple of weeks. Domestically, may be more like a month internationally.

24:51 Gerry, does that mean, that you will never actually pay $4 spot, because it was fast forward that’s eventually catch up to you in Monday’s peak?

Mike Leskinen

25:05 So whatever the average was last week and last week was a great example of being all over the place $3.50 Monday, $40.9 Tuesday, $3.20 Wednesday, that average will flow into the price for a given week, so think of it that way.

Andrew Nocella

25:24 The point is, we're not speculating and filling the tanks up more one week, then we are the other right, it's a lag based on a steady pace of buying fuel.

25:36 Speaking of your reactions to the movement in fuel, was any other involved discussions about potentially hedging?

Andrew Nocella

25:44 Yes, I couldn’t hear you. Can you try again?

25:46 Is any of your reactions to the movement in fuel prices involved discussions potentially hedging?

Andrew Nocella

25:55 That's a good question for me. So, yes, it's been many, many years since we've hedged, when the industry did hedge the industry lost a lot of money, there are probably people in this room that made money off the backs of the industry hedging. So we prefer a world in which the majority of airlines are not hedged.

Mike Leskinen

26:18 We have a natural hedge prices go up when fuel prices go up.

Gerry Laderman

Jamie Baker

26:32 So on loyalty being in this first inflationary environment felt like [indiscernible] if you were just look at your economics related to card swipes on chase co-branded credit cards. I assume an inflationary environment is best for those economics? Are they large enough that it moves the needle, the fact that it's now across to me $100 as opposed to $60 fill a tank multiplied by how many millions of chase cards you have in circulation, does that matter to United? Or is it just sort of a nice thing that happens, but it's not really --

Andrew Nocella

27:20 It was definitely nice I will say that, but it also matters. Yes, based on how we get paid in the co-brand world inflationary stuff best is right on through United, which it should. And Gerry has certain cost to cover that are inflating, as well and that's just part of the equation. So when we expect revenues across the board is like go with inflation absolutely particularly co-brand and co-brand, as I think many people know has been incredibly steady throughout the entire crisis relative to core passenger revenues, which have been highly volatile.

27:53 And then a question on hiring and not withstanding efforts with the Academy. And I'm just trying to sort of think through the hiring process. So are you obligated to only hire from regional’s, where you have flow through agreements. I'm thinking back to the old ExpressJet days, because what I'm really wondering and I'm not sure if you'd be willing to comment on this, but why don't the larger airlines it need of pilots deliberately choose the airline's from whom they poach. Isn’t there a competitive aspect there, because I know it works the other way, remember years ago [goal] (ph) saying that they wouldn't hire anybody with [indiscernible] gotten their resume, because of whatever reason. You fast forward it to today when there will be a competitive benefit to United of perhaps hiring out of that pool as opposed to that pool?

Mike Leskinen

28:55 We look at all the pools very carefully and I look for great pilots to fly for United Airlines. And we really don't have any problem sourcing pilots for United mainline at this point. Express is a little bit different. But we recognize the opportunities in hiring and how we do so, and we do it very, very carefully to answer your question.

Andrew Nocella

29:18 And one thing, I'll add to Mike's comment about the Aviate Academy, when we said that our goal is to have at least half the students be diverse. What's embedded in that is something that I don't think a lot of people have picked up on which is there is an enormous pool of qualified candidates that will make excellent pilots that haven't had the opportunity to go to flights go, because it costs money. So one of the things we've done with Aviate with the help of some banks, we've worked with is to ensure that we can make loans available and also working with partners on scholarships, so that qualified candidates have the resources to go to flight school.

Mike Leskinen

Andrew Nocella

30:07 Thank you for that.

30:09 Good. Thank you very much.

30:13 Gerry so two things. Number one, Delta this morning mentioned $2 billion ATL inflow with the build of the curve and so forth. Is there any reason to think that for United with skewing a little bit more international, little bit more business and so forth versus Delta. Are you seeing the same level of build, if you will, is there any difference between what your experience and say I know you don't know exactly what Delta is experience, but they mentioned $2 billion so for the quarter?

Gerry Laderman

30:43 I would expect that we're all seeing something similar, I don't have the number today, so I can’t tell you over the last two weeks. But from the start of the year through the end of February, I think our bill was close to $1.5 billion, so similar.

Andrew Nocella

31:01 Our booking trends like the record days we're having -- the same exact speeds that the other airlines were given in terms of bookings that we see right now.

31:13 And then, Gerry two quotes from the pandemic on my list our quotes attributed to you, I think one I have read and one I heard in person –

Andrew Nocella

31:22 I'm sure I was misquoted.

31:23 And I forget which one was which one basically said and you'll remember when you said this if it really was you, we found out we had more collateral than we thought we had? And the second one was everyone were so focused on the equity value of loyalty, people really needed to be focus on the financing value of the collateral value of loyalty? So you already got last the loyalty question on equity. But I just want to ask, when you think about funding the business long-term and not on the aircraft side, but on the loyalty, the route slots engaged et cetera, all the sort of new collateral, if you will? I mean, also I think have been around for a long time too, but loyalty is relatively new to the financing markets and you have a lot of investors in this room? How are you thinking about how the balance sheet might look like, five years from now, if you look forward, are you still going to be borrowing against loyalty, for example?

Gerry Laderman

32:19 There’s a lot of questions.

Andrew Nocella

Gerry Laderman

32:25 Let me start at the beginning, so it was clear that one of the things we learned in the early months of the pandemic was that we had more access to liquidity than we thought going in necessity is the mother of invention and when the boss calls and says, can you raise $20 billion? We kind of looked at each other, the finance group Mike, myself, Pam Hendry, and said I don't know, let's see what we can do. And --

Mike Leskinen

33:03 We said, absolutely.

Gerry Laderman

33:04 I think we said, absolutely -- to the boss he said, of course, and we looked at other and said, okay. But we took a look at loyalty first and as you said it had never been used the way we ended up using it and it was repeated very quickly by the others that we found the secret sauce, which was to come up with a structure that isolated that cash flow in a way that made lenders, who had that cash flow is lateral feel that they were very secure, that was in essence, what we did with that. And that's a structure just like EETCs that, while we didn't invent we factored them 25-years ago, and that is still the primary source for US Airline anyway to raise a lot of capital to buy a lot of aircraft.

34:05 The structure, we came up with for MileagePlus, which may be tweaked over time, will be a structure that is always going to be available for US Airlines to raise liquidity when they need liquidity. But to answer your question of where we want to --

34:22 I know it's going to be available. I want to know if you plan on using it?

Gerry Laderman

34:25 I don't know what we will use or not use the way we're thinking about it and we haven't put out specific numbers, other than I know that our -- the core liquidity, we will hold, will be more than we had pre-pandemic having learned another thing from the pandemic, which is having your cash equal your ATL probably isn't the best thing to do. So we will adjust that. But I think equally important is that we want to make sure that whatever that liquidity we have on hand that we can repeat what we did back in 2020 over the first couple of months of whatever prices, we can go raise more money, and so we would want the structures that we came up with to be available to raise money.

35:17 So for instance, and this is purely hypothetical I'd say the MileagePlus that's paid down to some lower level, I wanted to make sure that we have the ability then to raise it back up or if it's gone completely to be able to use that structure or maybe a better structure to go raise money, but that's true with all the different pools of collateral. So the SGR deal that we did the same thing if that gets paid down, we want to be able to, -- if we had to raise additional money. And then with aircraft whether it's unencumbered aircraft or let's say B tranches that might be available on aircraft where we've issued eight tranches. So all of that together we will want in our toolbox to be able to, if there is another similar crisis to top up our liquidity pretty quickly.

36:19 I think I know the answer to this, but do you want to get back to a point where you can issue cost effective unsecured debt? Is there a role for that in your capital structure?

Gerry Laderman

36:28 Well, I think we were there three months ago, actually. So we'll see. It is certainly a tool that, we'd like to have available.

36:42 Andrew question on corporate demand, if I remember correctly, the three types of business that are most critical to United, include financial services, manufacturing and tech. Correct me if that's wrong, or if that's changed. Is the biggest piece of what’s currently missing.

Andrew Nocella

37:10 Trying to remember all the numbers, but I'd say absolutely Tech is probably still the biggest piece and that's really centric to San Francisco in the Bay Area, having a recovery rate that is slower than the remainder of the country. I will say over the last few weeks, we've seen that start to accelerate, which is really, really great to see. But Tech is definitely trailing by more than average, but financial services is still the number one.

37:37 And of tech spend pre-COVID how much was doing and from China? So in other words, to what degree does China has continued closure impede the potential for Tech sector corporate recovery?

Andrew Nocella

37:57 In the grand scheme of the United Airlines network and business worldwide, it really is not that material. I mean, and as you pointed out China was a laggard on our margin scale to begin with, so a slow recovery in China is not, we wanted to recover, we're doing well today to China and we'd like to fly a lot more to China as soon as we possibly can. But the fact that is recovering more slowly than the rest of the world, I don't use a competitive disadvantage United Airlines, given where we are and the fact we've redeployed aircraft successfully elsewhere.

38:28 The other thing that's happening and we're looking carefully at is where else in Asia, do we see production increase in. And it wouldn't shock me that over the next few years that we had another.dot or two in Asia, reflecting those type of changes.

38:42 And during COVID did your corporate -- did your efforts to secure greater corporate share, did they cease, did they transition to Zoom out there? I mean the J.P. Morgan contract, I think is amendable on labor contract, but I mean are those efforts ramping up again? Or did they never really abate?

Andrew Nocella

39:09 Well, they went into to a different type of status where it was a maintenance type situation where we continue to communicate. We continue to understand hopefully the future needs of the business. But there wasn't a lot of flyers going anywhere and there wasn't really a need to renegotiate at that point in time in any material way. So again during the whole mark -- during the whole crisis, what I would say is that we never viewed market share is durable that you know Airlines, the numbers were just every number, we looked at, particularly in the peak of the crisis was just $0.09 a goal versus the past and what you think is reasonable. And so we really didn't try to focus on that, we really tried to focus on, where do we need to be in three, four or five years. As we come out of this crisis. How do we position United appropriately? How do we have the right products and services? And how do we meet our financial targets? While also given the NPS scores where we want them to be and we are incredibly well set up to do that.

40:06 Now we also believe very strongly that business traffic is a laggard that hurts United more than the average airline and it's coming back and you will see us accelerate. We believe very strongly that international long-haul has been a laggard, and you can already start to see that accelerating and when Asia orders come down completely, we expect the same thing to happen and that will be fuel or tailwind behind United. So we believe and do respect to some of the other airline friends that we are absolutely best positioned as we come out of this, we're very different airline than we were going into it. And over the next few years, particularly as we change our gauge and our product mix, we are adapting to the future, not the past.

40:50 It’s time. Thank you.

Andrew Nocella

40:50 Thank you.

Mike Leskinen

40:51 Thank you, Mark. Thank you, Jamie.