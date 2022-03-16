2 SWAN-A-Be REITs That Are Hardly Ugly Ducklings

Freila/iStock via Getty Images

It was March 4, 2022, when I last referenced SWANs in a title, dedicating an entire article to the concept.

SWANs, for those of you who missed that one – or the many other times I’ve referenced such beautiful creatures in the past year alone – are stocks that help you sleep well at night. They offer stability through quiet and troubled waters alike.

And in the case of real estate investment trusts (REITs), they provide equally reliable dividend payments quarter in and quarter out. Or, in some cases, month in and month out.

SWANs are hardly indestructible, mind you. But they're very difficult to dent.

They’re hardly immune to market fluctuations either. But they tend to drop less and come back better in the end regardless.

And they’re not entirely rare. But they’re scarce enough that when you find them, you want to hold on.

That’s why I’ve been writing about SWAN title-holder Realty Income (O) as much as I have. Because it’s actually trading at a buyable price right now (or was as of this writing).

That doesn’t happen every day with SWANS. Investors typically recognize their history of value and are therefore willing to pay premiums for them.

iREIT on Alpha does too… but only by so much. Otherwise, we keep them on our waitlists, patiently watching for the times when they do fall from grace.

And while we wait, we’re more than happy to snap up SWAN-a-Bes in their place.

SWAN-a-Bes: Negotiating Between the Established and the Expectant

SWAN-a-Be.

Now that’s a term I haven’t used in a solid year. As far as I remember, the last time I used it in a title was March 7, 2021. As I wrote there:

“We are extremely focused on quality names. And if there’s one thing that we have learned from the turbulence in 2020, it’s that quality is closely correlated to best-in-class total return performance. “Last year (now two years ago), we launched a quality model in which we score each REIT (based) upon over a dozen fundamental metrics. “Our 0-100 model provides us with a terrific snapshot of the REITs’ quality in real time as we consider metrics such as… payout ratio, debt, dividend history, growth prospects, and other relevant indicators.”

Likely SWANs offer scores between 90 and 100.

Again, that’s not entirely common to see such high marks. Which is why we can also turn to those that score below 90 but above 75.

These up-and-coming SWANs are solid companies that have not established a long track record in REIT-dom. Yet they’re on noticeable paths to one day become best-in-class names.

Like SWANs themselves, there are no guarantees that they’ll make it going forward. In fact, there’s a greater risk that they won’t, comparably speaking.

As such, they do tend to be more volatile. Investors are more likely to panic about whether they’re trustworthy when things get rough.

But that greater risk does come with an upside… cheaper entry price points. And while we “put a lot of stock” in quality, we appreciate value just as much.

So in this regard, we’re willing to do a bit of bargaining, as it were.

The Price Potential of a Good SWAN-a-Be

Here’s another thing in SWAN-a-Bes’ favor…

They tend to appreciate much more in share value. It’s not just that you can buy in at cheaper prices. They have more to prove.

Investors expect a lot from full-grown SWANs. And they get a lot from them, especially when it comes to dividends.

Again, they’re very stable assets.

But that means their prices are much more stable as well. They rise, mind you, but SWANs are rarely growth stocks.

The same goes for SWAN-a-Bes, admittedly. But they’ve got much more growth potential because of their “still in the making” status. They’ve got something to prove, and when they prove it…

Their stocks tend to shoot up at attractive annualized paces.

On a seemingly unrelated note, there was a Yahoo Finance headline yesterday that read: “First-Time Buyers Skip Starter Houses and Go Straight for Bigger Homes.”

Apparently, the millennial generation “want their dream house” pre-prepared. No fixer uppers for them.

Incidentally, they’re “the fastest-growing segment of homebuyers, accounting for 37% of the overall housing market…” And they just don’t want to deal with renovations whatsoever, Curbio marketing VP Olivia Mariani says.

That means they’re having to wait much longer to get what they want at prices they can manage – or even semi-manage – if they’re going to get it at all.

When it comes to housing, there are many variables, so that may or may not be the right approach. But when it comes to building a portfolio, you definitely want to be more open-minded.

Including some reasonable “fixer uppers” – the kind with real potential – can help you get where you want to be much faster without adding on too much risk. While simultaneously holding onto your standard SWANs help lessen the risk even more.

That’s why I’m happy to list the following SWAN-a-Bes below…

A Swan-a-Be REIT to Buy Right Now

VICI Properties (VICI) is a gaming REIT that owns gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations subject to long-term triple-net leases. Its national, geographically diverse portfolio currently consists of 28 market-leading properties, including:

Caesars Palace Las Vegas

Harrah’s Las Vegas

The Venetian Resort.

These three assets are some of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Strip.

Most of you know by now that it agreed to purchase competitor MGM Growth (MGP). That transaction should occur in the first half of 2022, giving VICI 43 market-leading properties – 10 of which will be located on the Las Vegas Strip.

All told, these properties will consist of 117 million square feet, 57,500 hotel rooms, and over 400 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

VICI also owns approximately 34 acres of undeveloped or underdeveloped land on and adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. Right now, it’s leased to Caesars (CZR) and four championship golf courses.

Since listing shares in 2017, VICI has grown at a record rate. For one thing, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) has grown from $690 million to over $2.56 billion (pro forma including MGP).

The evolution of VICI’s business model has also been impressive. It continues to increase in scale, diversify, and the kind of capital it can access.

As such, we expect to get a credit upgrade soon, which should serve as a catalyst for upgrading VICI to official “SWAN” status. More about that down below…

VICI Continued…

S&P said:

“The [MGP] acquisition will improve VICI’s scale and tenant diversity such that it could support a greater level of leverage at a higher rating… If the company finances the acquisition with a mix of equity and debt that leads to pro forma leverage of about 6x or below… we could raise our rating to BBB-.”

Moody’s, meanwhile, said the purchase could warrant 1-2 bumps upward for VICI’s corporate family and senior unsecured ratings.

Personally, I’ve been impressed with VICI’s capital markets discipline. It’s resulted in steady earnings growth in terms of adjusted funds from operation (AFFO) per share.

That in turn has resulted in predictable dividend growth. As illustrated below, VICI has generated steady dividend growth – averaging 11.4% in 2018-2021.

Yet this SWAN-a-Be isn’t being recognized by Mr. Market. Shares trade at just $27.13 with a p/AFFO of 14.8x.

That’s well below peers like Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty (ADC), which average 18x p/AFFO – while VICI is one of the only REITs in our entire coverage spectrum that collected 100% of rents during the pandemic.

The REIT now has a juicy 5.3% dividend yield that’s well covered by a 75% payout ratio that supports continued growth. Analysts are bullish, with forecasts averaging growth of about 7% in 2022 and 2023.

As for us, we have VICI going to $30 this year and $34.50 by year-end 2023, which translates into annualized returns of 15%-20%.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see VICI also venture abroad. Its business model certainly supports growth opportunities in Europe, which would allow it to access lower cost debt.

Then again, we like VICI either way.

Another Swan-a-Be REIT Worth Knowing About

NETSTREIT (NTST) listed in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic with a strategy to:

“… own a high-quality, diversified, net-lease retail portfolio with a conservatively capitalized balance sheet and scalable platform to support consistent cash flow growth for shareholders over the long term.”

These days, it owns 327 freestanding properties in 41 states. And its 67 tenants rent out building space that encompasses 6.4 million square feet.

Similar to O and ADC, NTST has a large number of investment-grade-rated tenants – 65.2%, to be precise. And its weighted average remaining lease term is 9.9 years.

As I explained in my first article related to NTST in August 2020:

“NetStreit says it generally looks to buy properties worth $1 million to $10 million, an undercapitalized segment of the market. Moreover, it ‘can maintain a consistent pipeline of relatively small assets’ this way ‘to acquire on attractive terms without the threat of broad competition.’" “Right now, its average purchase price is $3.2 million. And its leases typically have initial terms of at least 10 years, complete with two or more options for the tenant to extend the term, most often for additional five-year periods.”

In 2021 – its first full year as a public company – NTST closed over $464 million of investments. And annual base rent ('ABR') grew to over $71 million, up from $42 million in 2020.

During 2021, NTST added 15 new tenants to its roster and three new states. Better yet, its portfolio experienced no vacancies and had 100% rent collections.

During Q4-21, it completed record-high quarterly net investment activity of $160 million, with $151 million of acquisitions and ongoing development funding of over $9 million. Acquisitions completed, meanwhile, had an initial cash capitalization rate of 6.5% and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

NetStreit Continued…

NTST is still too small for an investment-grade rating with its market cap being under $1 billion. But it shouldn’t be long before the company gets on rating agency’s radar.

Current growth has been impressive, with average quarterly acquisition volume of $109 million since going public. I credit its experienced management team led by Mark Manheimer, who had previous stints with Spirit Realty (SRC), Cole Real Estate, and Realty Income.

Also, CFO Andy Blocher knows a thing or two about running a REIT with an A-rated balance sheet. He worked as CFO at Federal Realty (FRT) from 2008 through 2012.

While NTST has a short track record as a public company, its success out of the gate is evident. AFFO per share grew by 36% in 2021, and analysts expect earnings to grow by 22% in 2022.

I expect to see NTST boost its dividend by over 5% this year.

NTST was trading at 31x p/AFFO in August and has since fallen back to 21.9x. Based on its forward-looking (2022) p/AFFO, shares are trading at 18.7x.

While its dividend yield of 3.7% is lower than most of its net-lease REIT peers, its payout ratio is one of the lowest – at 70% based on 2022 estimated AFFO.

As viewed below, we have NTST going to $25.00 at the end of the year and $29.00 by year-end 2023. This translates into a targeted annualized total return of 20%.

Focusing on the SWANs and SWAN-a-Bees

As I reflect on my 11 years writing on Seeking Alpha, there are multiple SWAN-a-Bes that I’ve put capital to work in… that have since become mature SWANs. For example, STAG Industrial (STAG) has returned an average of 16% annually since 2012:

And Extra Space (EXR) has evolved into a terrific SWAN, returning over 25% annually since 2010:

In a few days, I’ll be highlighting some of the “ugly ducklings” in REIT-dom that may not ever see their day in SWAN-ville.

Of course, there are always those that do make the transition much to everyone’s surprise… thanks to disciplined management teams like Joey Agree, CEO of Agree Realty (ADC).

As viewed below, those shares have returned 17% annually since 2009.

To that, I have to say, “Nice work, Joey!”