Elevator Pitch

I assign a Buy investment rating to EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

EQT Corporation is a Buy, as its forward 16.5% free cash flow yield and 8.3% forward shareholder return yield are sufficiently attractive to justify a Bullish view on the company's shares. Key catalysts for the stock include an upgrade of its credit ratings and a faster pace of share repurchases.

EQT Stock Key Metrics

EQT Corporation refers to itself as a "natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin" in its press releases. In its February 2022 investor presentation slides, EQT also claims to be the largest natural gas producer in the country based on data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

There are three key metrics that investors should pay attention to when they analyze the stock as a potential investment.

Firstly, EQT guided that it expects to deliver more than $10 billion in free cash flow between FY 2021 and FY 2026 as per its February 2022 investor presentation. The $10 billion figure includes the $935 million of free cash flow generated by the company in fiscal 2021 as indicated in its Q4 2021 earnings media release. As a comparison, EQT Corporation's market capitalization was $9.57 billion as March 14, 2022 as per S&P Capital IQ data.

In other words, EQT should be achieving an average free cash flow of approximately $1.8 billion every year for the FY 2022-2026 period, which is roughly double the free cash flow it delivered in the most recent fiscal year. EQT Corporation's transition into maintenance mode and an optimization of its hedging strategy are the key drivers of the company's increased free cash flow in the next few years.

In its investor presentation published in February 2022, EQT emphasized that it will be "running a maintenance production profile" going forward, as it has "evolved our business to align with the core tenants of a sustainable shale era." Also, there will be a change in EQT's hedging strategy as its existing hedges gradually roll off. At its FY 2021 earnings call on February 10, 2022, EQT emphasized that it does not want to be in "a position where we feel like we hedge too early and too much" which was what happened last year. Looking ahead, EQT Corporation noted at the results call that it is "going to add hedges methodically" and "not going to go out beyond, call it, two years."

Secondly, EQT's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio has decreased significantly from 3.2 times as of December 31, 2020 to 2.3 times as of end-FY 2021. It is clear that the company is in the process of deleveraging, and early results have been encouraging.

EQT Corporation has set a goal of further lowering the company's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to between 1.0 times and 1.5 times in the long term. In the short term, EQT is of the view that its net debt-to-EBITDA metric can decrease to the 1.3-1.5 times range by the end of the current year as highlighted in its investor presentation.

Thirdly, EQT Corporation has initiated a new capital return program with the resumption of quarterly dividends ($0.125 per share) and $1.0 billion share buyback plan which will be in effect until the end of next year, as disclosed in a press release published on December 13, 2021. EQT's expected free cash flow growth in the next couple of years as mentioned above is supportive of the company's deleveraging and capital return plans. Lower financial leverage also means that EQT has the flexibility of reallocating some of the free cash flow from debt repayment to dividends and share buybacks.

EQT's forward FY 2022 dividend yield is approximately 2% based on an annual dividend of $0.50 (quarterly dividend per share of $0.125 multiplied by four). Separately, EQT revealed at its Q4 2021 results briefing that it spent $50 million on share repurchases in the first month of the initiation of the new $1 billion share buyback program. Assuming that EQT Corporation buys back its own shares at the same pace for an entire year, it will translate into annual share repurchases of around $600 million, or a 6.3% share buyback yield. This adds up to a total shareholder yield (buybacks and dividends) of 8.3%.

In summary, EQT appears to be an attractive investment candidate based on the three key metrics that I have highlighted. In the next two sections, I review EQT Corporation's sell-side target prices and valuations, respectively.

What Is EQT's Price Target?

EQT's Wall Street price targets suggest that there is considerable upside potential for the company's shares.

The consensus sell-side target price of $32.43 for EQT implies an upside of +28% for the stock as compared to its share price of $25.42 as of March 14, 2022. The most bullish analyst on the Street thinks that EQT Corporation's shares can even double to $50.

Notably, the most bearish Wall Street analyst who is covering the company has a price target of $23 assigned to EQT, which only represents a relatively modest -10% downside from current price levels.

In summary, it is safe to say that sell-side price targets indicate that analysts have a favorable view of EQT Corporation.

Is EQT Stock Overvalued?

I view EQT stock as undervalued rather than overvalued.

EQT Corporation sees its free cash flow growing by +68% from $935 million in fiscal 2021 to $1,575 million (midpoint of $1,400-$1,750 million guidance) in the current year as indicated in its Q4 2021 financial results press release. This works out to be a reasonably attractive forward FY 2022 free cash flow yield of 16.5% for EQT based on its last traded stock price of $25.42 as of March 14, 2022. Also, as I highlighted in a prior section of the article, EQT Corporation's expected forward total shareholder return yield is a very appealing 8.3%.

More importantly, EQT Corporation's free cash flow per share in 2022 and beyond could be even higher than what the market expects, as I will explain in the subsequent section.

What Is EQT Stock's Outlook?

EQT's management guidance points to a positive outlook for the company in terms of an increase in free cash flow generation, a stronger balance sheet, and more excess capital returned to shareholders.

There are two key factors that could further improve EQT Corporation's outlook in terms of free cash flow per share generated going forward.

One key factor is EQT Corporation securing investment grade credit ratings.

The company had guided at its Q4 2021 investor call that "we expect to be upgraded to investment grade as early as the first half of this year." This is reasonable, as EQT Corporation's current credit rating is just one notch below investment grade for all the three major rating agencies and the company continues to deleverage. In its February 2022 investor presentation, EQT highlighted that there is upside to its $10 billion free cash flow guidance for the FY 2021-2026 period, if it successfully obtains "credit upgrades" which "reduce interest expense & cost of capital."

The other key factor is an accelerated pace of share repurchases.

With its shares currently trading at an attractive forward free cash flow yield of approximately 16.5%, it makes sense for EQT Corporation to buy back more of its shares at such appealing valuations. This will also further shrink the company's equity base and lead to higher free cash flow on a per share basis. EQT indicated at the company's fourth-quarter results briefing that "you can see us look to accelerate the pace going forward on the buyback." This means that EQT Corporation could eventually spend in excess of the expected $600 million on share repurchases for the one year period.

In conclusion, EQT Corporation's outlook is good as it stands now, but it could be even better depending on the credit rating upgrade and the pace of buybacks.

Is EQT Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

EQT stock is a Buy. The market currently values EQT at a forward fiscal 2022 free cash flow yield of around 16.5%. EQT's free cash flow for 2022 and beyond could exceed market expectations, assuming larger-than-expected share buybacks in a shorter period of time and the company obtains investment grade credit ratings from the major ratings agencies.