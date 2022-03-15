LeoWolfert/iStock via Getty Images

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:NYSE:THC) is one of the most reputable healthcare companies in the world. It was founded in 1975 and is a Fortune 500 company. THC recently announced that it has abandoned its plan to spin off Conifer. As a result, the company avoided a temporary erosion of its topline, adjusted EBITDA, and the potential opportunity cost in the growing health revenue cycle management market. Currently, THC shows an outstanding growth in its operating and net margin, however, at the expense of mass layoff and the selling of its assets. THC's transformation to being more than a hospital company will bring value in the long-term horizon, however, it seems to be already priced in at today's price. Additionally, the declining admission rate due to COVID-19, which peaked in January this year, combined with declining human resources, facility count, and the uncertainty from its declining revenue from Conifer, makes this company an attractive short candidate.

"More Than a Hospital Company"

THC: Diversified Business Portfolio (tenethealth.com)

One of the highlighted aspects of THC by the management is their diversified business portfolio. According to them, THC is on track to shift the company's focus towards Ambulatory care, also referred to as outpatient care, from Hospital operation, as shown in the image above. One value-adding catalyst for THC is its growing facilities related to this medical care, which grew to 423 in fiscal 2021, up from 396 in fiscal 2020. Currently, this segment generated $2,718 million in revenue, or 14% of its total revenue, and demonstrated exceptional growth of 31% from $2,072 million in 2020.

Investigating its attributable adjusted EBITDA of $1,197 million or 34% of its total revenue reveals a 38% increase over the previous year's $868 million. THC, in my opinion, is making a prudent decision by abandoning their plan to divest Conifer and instead, is capitalizing on the growing health revenue cycle management by focusing on digital and automated health care. This promotes an enhanced customer experience without jeopardizing the business' margin. These two catalysts can provide a meaningful topline and adjusted EBITDA for the company, hence, making my thesis invalid.

Growing Margin But…

Another value-adding catalyst is its growing operating margin and net margin.

THC: Operating Margin and Net Margin Trends Over a 5-Year Period (Data From Seeking Alpha. Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

Looking at these metrics, together with THC's current revenue growth of 10.46% YoY and trailing ROE of 173.3%, will make a strong bullish catalyst for the company. However, a closer examination of where that 13.15 percent growth came from, reveals that a portion of the growth resulted from mass layoffs and the elimination of fixed rent expenses associated with the sale of hospitals. According to management, they incurred lower salaries, wages and benefits this fiscal year 2021 amounting to $2,188 million down from $2,225 million last year and a total rent/lease expense of $98 million, down $102 million last year. Their total employee count in fiscal 2021 was 88,968, down from 97,900 in 2020 and 101,104 in 2019 and as a result, this may slow down THC's growth potential.

On top of that, THC's main revenue contributor, the Hospital Operation segment, possessed a declining count of hospitals that may hinder its growth potential as well. According to the management, they completed the sale of 5 hospitals bringing down its operating count to 60 hospitals as of fiscal 2021. On top of that, it resulted in a declining licensed bed count to 15,379 as of today from 17,178 last year. Selling of facilities during the new normal and potential recovery from the pandemic, in my opinion, is a bad idea that could lead to tightening competition, such as with Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS). UHS managed to increase its inpatient facilities to 363 this fiscal year, up from 360 last year, while THC has a declining number of healthcare facilities to 535 this fiscal year, down from 550 last year.

Expensive as of Today

THC: Relative Valuation (Data from SeekingAlpha.com. Prepared by InvestOhTrader)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH), HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)

On top of the declining operating metrics I mentioned above, THC is trading relatively more expensive than its peers. Its trailing P/E is expensive in comparison to its forward P/E of 14.60x, and the latter is also expensive in comparison to its peers' forward P/E of 11.46x. While the average of its peers' trailing P/S seems to be undervalued compared to its forward metric, THC's forward P/S of 0.47x is not attractive when compared to its trailing P/S. With an implied P/E ratio of 10.38x, estimated fiscal 2024 earnings per share of $8.48, and a 10% discount rate, we can arrive at an implied fair price of $66.

Potential Bearish Divergence

THC: Weekly Chart (TradingView.com)

As of today, THC is printing a weaker price action with a potential bearish divergence in its MACD indicator. A breakdown of its 20-day simple moving average may indicate a bearish price action which will confirm a potential bearish set-up. I believe consolidation above $70ish will be a significant support to monitor.

Final Key Takeaways

THC benefits from an improving credit rating from Moody's on its unsecured debt, which was upgraded to B3 from Caa1 in March 2022, but remains speculative. The management also reassures that THC will maintain its liquidity, as quoted below.

Assuming about $1.5 billion of free cash flow as a foundation to build upon in 2023 and beyond, we believe this, and our capital structure, including about $3 billion of currently available secured debt capacity, and no borrowings outstanding under our line, provide us a lot of flexibility as we think about future capital deployment options. Source: Q4 2021 Earnings Call

THC incurred a slowing grant income, implying that healthcare is no longer a priority by the US government, as they shifted more of their budget on its national defence amid the Russia and Ukraine conflict.

Lastly, THC has a declining forecast on its adjusted EPS to be around $6.46 in fiscal 2022, down from $7.58 last year. As of this writing, THC has 3 million shares available for short sale at a 0.29 percent borrowing fee, with short interest growing to 4.702 million shares by February 2022, up from 3.664 million shares in January. Buying put options at today's price is a viable trading plan too, given THC's current weakness.

Thank you for reading and good luck!