3M Company (MMM) Management Presents at J.P. Morgan Industrials Brokers Conference [Transcript]

Q - Stephen Tusa

Alright, up next we have Monish Patolawala, CFO and Chief Transformation Officer of 3M. I don't know if you have any intro or maybe if you want to do that, but then also maybe talk about a bit of any kind of near term update, maybe the obligatory Russia question which I kind of have to ask, maybe thrown in a China question as well. But maybe we can start with just what you guys are seeing most recently, what the near term update is.

Thanks for coming by the way.

Monish Patolawala

Sure, thanks for having us. Great to be here in person Stephen. I just thought you know I'll start a little bit by reminding people about our Investor Day and what we talked about it. It was Feb 14, so nearly a month ago. Hopefully you’ll got a chance to see it, but we talked about how we are investing in growth, driving margin expansion cash. We are laser focused on driving innovation that will help us create value for our shareholders, for investors, for all stakeholders.

At the same time, we have a strong balance sheet. So that gives us a chance to play offense as required. We are going to continue to invest in growth productivity and sustainability. We are putting capital to work. We are investing $1.7 billion to $2 billion on CapEx, 5% to 6% on R&D. We are investing in areas that we see are GDP-plus growth areas that we have seen trends though the pandemic, whether its home filtration, auto electrification, healthcare, bio-pharma filtration, electronics and then digital.

At the same time we are also, we understand dividend is important for our shareholders and we declared $1.49 per share dividend for the quarter which is our 64th year of increase. I'll talk about M&A and our transaction with food safety at the end, and then we’ve also talked about share buyback and I had mentioned that during the Investor Day that we would remain active in the market, because of where we saw the price to be.

Currently in 2021 we bought approximately 2.2 billion of share buyback. For this year we are allocating 2 billion towards share buyback. We’ve been active in the market and we've done year-to-date approximately $800 million. And then when you think about the food safety transaction, which is on track to close, so just a reminder for everybody. We are combining our food safety business with NEOGEN in a Reverse Morris Trust. So it's a tax efficient structure. As a part of that we are getting 50% off the shares of NEOGEN, plus we are getting $1 billion in cash.

In our view, that's another way to return value to shareholders. At Investor Day we said we were not sure whether it's a spin or split. Even as of right now we haven't decided whether it’s a spin or split, but looking at current stock prices, if we had to make the call today, we would do a split-off transaction, and that's another cashless way of buying shares back.

So approximately 20 million to 23 million shares, which is 3.5% of shares outstanding, which will take EPS up by 2.5% next year, after adjusting for the impact of the loss of income for the food safety business. At the same time, you look at this and the benefit of doing a split off is to make sure that 3M shareholders get a chance to decide if they want to take shares in NEOGEN, plus it allows NEOGEN shareholders the benefit of actually having investors want to be invested in NEOGEN. So it’s a win-win transaction on all sides. We also get $1 billion of cash with that, which we will use according to our normal capital allocation policies.

So when you put all that together and you think about what we are committed towards, its growth at or above macro margin expansion, strong cash, making sure we keep the balance sheets strong, but at the same time delivering value for shareholders through multiple means and the food safety transaction is also another means of doing that.

So I just thought I'll say that and to answer your question on quarter trends Steve, I would save when we came in to Investor David, we had said the first quarter when your compare it to the fourth quarter had very similar trends. When it came to few things like end markets will remain strong. We have seen that continue to remain strong in the first quarter. When we think about inflation, we have talked about inflation for the year at 350 to 450 and to approximately 200 to 250 in the current quarter, which is 1Q.

Looking at it right now, I would say based on the geopolitical situation, we see the total year to be more inflationary than we thought coming into the yard, but at the same time we are committed to drive price, to make sure that we continue to remain positive from a price drop perspective.

Talking about hospital elective procedures, we came in at 90% in the fourth quarter. We thought we’ll be somewhere in the 90% to 95% in one Q1 and 100% by the end of 4Q. We are seeing very similar trends. January started off pretty soft with elective procedures, but February has picked up. Oral care procedure saw a down in January and February as the omicron variant impacted the world. But we have started to see that trend back up in the first two weeks of March.

Auto production was 9% growth for the year. Listening to different analysts and talking to customers, we are seeing that number could be down to mid-single digits for the year based on what's going on from a geopolitical basis as well as chip shortage. Electronics was up 8% for the year, sorry plus-6% for the year, but down 8% in the first quarter. So we sing pretty much that trend. And then supply chain shortages have got, I would say were marginally better. I think it's still a very uncertain and fluid environment, and I think the current geopolitical crisis just puts more pressure on already pressured supply chains.

But overall the team is continuing to commit to drive growth of our macro margin expansion and free cash for the year, while at the same time continuing to invest in growth productivity and sustainability, making sure that we are working our legal related matters the best we can and continuing to do what's right for our customers, which is making sure that we are delivering on time is the best we can, irrespective of what the cost is.

So overall I would say, we are continuing to deliver what we told you at Investor Day and the team's doing an amazing job and I should also just talk about disposable respirators since we have given that guidance too, which is we expect disposable respirators to be down $700 million on a year-over-year basis. So just for math purposes, we used to do $600 million in 2019. We did $1.4 billion in 2020, $1.5 billion in 2021.

If the $700 million is down, which is two points of growth that gets down to $800 million, so it's still higher than 2019 levels. And that's going to impact 200 basis points of growth and our total growth at Investor Day was 3% to 5%, sorry 2% to 5%, which would be 4 % to 7% ex-disposable respirators, and the team’s focused on that with some of the variance. We had said in the first quarter it would be 100 to 150 down on a year-over-year basis. Currently if we had to call it, we would say we are trending to the low end of the range, but we’ll see where March goes and we’ll go from there.

Stephen Tusa

And then when it comes to this inflation dynamic, where you said it could be worse. I mean what's the magnitude of that? So how much more price do you need to go get? It doesn't sound like it's – you know it sounds like it’s manageable in the context of...

Monish Patolawala

It is, and I think as of right now, that's why we feel good that we can continue to manage this. We'll see how long it lasts, but overall the teams have done a good job of continuing to drive price. We grew price 2.6% in the fourth quarter and the teams I would say have the momentum to keep driving it as needed.

Stephen Tusa

You guys guided to I think like 1.2% to 1.3% of price, at least kind of by my math, something in that, the low ones. But you exited obviously at a higher rate. Is there – is that just kind of the average of the carryover over the course of the year? Is there something – which segments are there headwinds to getting more price and which segments were – are easy to just continually pass it through?

Monish Patolawala

Yeah so I – Steve what we guided was going after a growth which is 2% to 4% with 200 basis points, and then I would start by saying GDP IPI we think is somewhere in that. So in our growth rate of 4% to 7%, we are saying growth rate in GDP IPI is between 3.5% to 4%. We are continuing committed to driving price. The team continued to do what they did in Q4. There is definitely a carryover impact, but we are committed to going after more as we see more inflation.

To talk specifically about segments, you know 70% of our business is driven by spec-in, as well as regulated. So we continue to add a lot of value for our customers. And that's the reason historically 3M has been able to get 30 to 60 basis points of margin expansion due to price for a long time.

We do have contracts, especially in our healthcare business that we work through. The team has some segments of which they can take price faster. At the same time we follow a very coordinated approach to going off the price. So we are in multiple geographies, multiple segments, and we want to make sure we are doing what's right for our customers at the same time. So we are working through all of that, and that's why it took a little longer for us in 2021, but you can see the momentum is there and I think that momentum carries into ‘22.

Stephen Tusa

In healthcare, where are these contracts, what are they focused around? Which business are they focused around?

Monish Patolawala

So your contracts, if you think about our Wound Care business, a lot of them are government contracts. So as you work through those contracts and long term contracts that we have, that's where you see in many cases, you have to work through those agencies to get price increases.

Stephen Tusa

Got it. On the – just kind of stepping back to the top line and the segments, you have safety and industrial growing low single digits despite the respirator headwind. Can you maybe talk about the kind of sub segment growth drivers there, and what's above and what's maybe below?

Monish Patolawala

Yes so, you know when I talk about disposable respirators it all hits our safety and industrial business. That impact of 2% on all of 3M is actually 6% for the safety and industrial business. The segments that make it up are our tapes business, abrasives, as well as our aftermarket OEM business, and then our personal safety division, and then our electrical markets division. A lot of it is driven by the growth in IPI or Industrial Activity. The team’s done a marvelous job of driving innovation in all these areas.

So they are continuing to drive innovation and get margin expansion and that makes us feel confident, that we can continue to grow at our above macro in long run, while at the same time making sure that the margin headwinds that we are getting, with the loss of disposable respirator volume, the teams are continuing to drive yield and efficiencies in the factories and trying to offset that the best they can.

Stephen Tusa

And ultimately, the long term margins here, I mean can this one convert at a higher or lower rate than your, I think target 35%.

Monish Patolawala

Yeah, so 30% to 40% is the overall long term leverage, 35% is what we have priced this year with our disposable respirators. The answer for us I would say Steve is volume gives us the best leverage. So the more we can gown, plus at the same time continuing to drive yield and efficiency in our factories, I would say will get us to the 35% that we have.

Each year – ’21has been difficult, 2022 from a supply chain perspective also turns out to be difficult and depending on once these supply chains normalize, there is absolutely no reason why we should not get the leverage that we need and part of it if you just think about it is gross margin give or take is $0.45, $0.50. So every incremental dollar of sales theoretically starts with $0.45 on the dollar. And then from there you take away the investments and growth productivity and sustainability, and then some of the legal related matters. That's why we feel 30 to 40 long term leverage is not out of the realm.

Stephen Tusa

A little bit better gross margin than what you had at your old shop, for sure. On the healthcare side, what are you seeing by subsegment there? You talked about the electives, but anything else that you are kind of driving that's the strategic growth initiatives you talked about at your Investor Day. Maybe discuss what some of those are specifically?

Monish Patolawala

Sure, you know healthcare is an amazing segment for us. The healthcare segment grew 9% last year, and I’ll just for everyone's benefit recap, it has multiple segments. One is our MSD or Wound Care business; the second one is our Health Information System or HIS; the third one is OCSD, which is our oral care business; the fourth one is, I think I talked about HIS, oral care and then there’s food safety, and then the last one is filtration, which is our – which houses the bio-pharma business.

So I’ll just talk about MSD, which is driven by the fact that we have one as electives. But two, by acquiring Acelity a couple of years ago, it has allowed us to be more relevant to care givers. It allows – the business also has aftercare or outside the hospital spending, home care offerings, which allows form our Wound Management perspective. So we are seeing growth there.

When you go onto our HIS business, which is truly our digital business, the availability of using data and helping to drive clinician efficiency from an MModal platform is an area that we are very excited about. We are seeing great growth in our Health Information Systems division.

Oral Care when we think about custom orthodontics, I talked about in Investor Day about the solution that we've introduced which used to take multiple steps for someone to do, create custom orthodontic manually, can now be done by using digital or software; that is tremendous response from the market. And then I talk about filtration and under filtration I would talk about bio-pharma filtration. It’s a business that grew greater than 20% last year with an industry that's growing at 10% and again, it's that filtration business that is being used in the manufacture of COVID vaccines.

And when you put all that together and you look at healthcare in general as a GDP-plus business, we just feel very bullish. It’s a great business. Most of the M team have done a really nice job of driving margin in that business, and it's an area that we’ll continue to invest in.

Stephen Tusa

And I think you had given some color on how they performed over the last couple years, kind of strategic priority, grow priorities in the core market. The core market was down a little bit. Is that just COVID related electives in oral care?

Monish Patolawala

That's right, so electives and COVID. So facility and wound care, a lot of them get impacted by the number of surgeries that you do, and that’s the big driver. But when I look at the key segments, whether it’s MModal, its custom orthodontics, its bio-pharma filtration, then of course marrying the data that we have with our MSD business with health information systems, all of these are clearly areas of investment that we have.

Stephen Tusa

And as far as elective, just to clarify, you said you expected it to be 90 to 95 in the first quarter and you said that was – it was in line or I didn’t...

Monish Patolawala

So pretty much in line I would say. So we ended at 90% in the fourth quarter. We are seeing 90% to 95% in the first quarter and it will gradually ramp 100% by the end of fourth quarter. We saw January to start slower than we thought it would be. Part of it is the labor shortage in the hospitals. We have ramped up to February seems to be pretty much in line. So once all the official data comes out, we’ll get a chance to see whether it landed in that range of 90% to 95%. But I think it's somewhere in that range.

Stephen Tusa

Yeah, and so not that different.

Monish Patolawala

Not that difference.

Stephen Tusa

Consumer is one that doesn't really come up very much. What are the – other than, I guess you got home improvement in there, get some filtration assets. Anything else in there that you wanted to highlight as being exciting from a growth perspective there?

Monish Patolawala

So I would say you know, again the consumer business has been a great business for us for the last few years. You can see the growth through the pandemic and in 2021. The business grew – I would save the two key areas that the team, and Jeff Lavers and team have highlighted in Investor Day, both are $500 million franchises each. One is our home improvement business, which houses our Command brand of products and then the second one is our home filtration business which is our filtering brand, both are – we had number one share and market penetration in there.

With home filtration we are – we see the capacity – we don't have enough capacity to make. So we are investing $500 million in our facility in Clinton, Tennessee. It's going to add 600 jobs, because we continue to see that business growing along.

When you go into stationery and office supplies, the business that has rebounded very nicely in 2021, the channels are actually realigning themselves to take into account that many people are now maybe permanently going to work from home. But we continue to see growth in that segment too. So it’s an overall good segment.

We feel the segments that we are investing are GDP plus. We’ll of course have to see where consumer spending goes deep. But the teams done are really nice job of driving innovation in that space, as well as being sustainable. That’s the business where we committed to reduce the amount of usage of plastics as part of our ESG goals that we announced in February of last year.

Stephen Tusa

And then lastly in the Transportation and Electronics business, you talked about auto production mid-singles. How much faster can you grow versus auto production with your exposure to EVs and how is that imitative coming along?

Monish Patolawala

Yeah, so it’s a very exciting platform. As many of you know and Steve, you have followed 3M for a long time. The company has had a great association with auto OEMs for over 100 years, and the innovation that we have brought to that industry using material science has been tremendous. Over the last x number of years, we have grown 300 to 500 basis points, over our build rate. In 2021 of course it was higher, but that was partly driven also by some of the channel bills, etc. that we have talked about during the Investor Day.

Our view is when you think about many of our solutions whether its light weighting, acoustic materials, bonding solutions, engineered films, all of those which we have had very strong position in our internal combustion engines, we would say easily poured over to the auto electrification space and we continue to partner with OEMs there.

Plus with all the partnerships that we have the OEMs, we get a chance to actually look at the technical road map much earlier than most others, and that is allowing us to use material science to come up with innovative solutions like thermal management that further adds to helping EV's get safer.

So when we put all that together, the 300 to 500 basis points of growth over bill rate, I think continues for some time. You're also seeing that the auto electrification business, which we talked about at Investor Day is a $400 million business that grew 30% in our $2 billion auto platform. So we are very excited. I think this is a space that we can continue to add value as auto OEMs innovate. We are right there with them making sure that we can offer our technologies to continue to have innovative solutions.

Stephen Tusa

When you talk to investors and you do all these meetings and all these conferences, which of these platforms do you think are least, well understood, whether it's the magnitude of the impact of the growth or just people kind of disregarded because 3M is a, I wouldn't say it's like a – there is not lot of complexity here. Its just that there is a lot of skews, very distributed in the types of products you have. So it's hard to like bucket thing you know.

Which of these couple of things should we kind of – obviously EV's, but which are the other ones should we keep an eye on do you think in your mind?

Monish Patolawala

I would just say, you know start looking at 3M from a lens of multiple end markets that we have talked about. One is of course EV's and auto that we talked about. The other one is electronics, and what I mean by electronics and not just consumer electronics, but as chip manufacturing continues to go and as you have more need for digital or compute power, the work that we do on the electronic side, whether its manufacturing to enable chip manufacturing, whether it to reduce heat in data centers, etc. is an area. So that's one in TBG [ph]. I would do auto and I would do electronics.

If I go to healthcare, I would break it up between elective procedures and bio-pharma filtration of growth and biologics. If I go to consumer, I would look at home improvement and I would look at people's need for filtration or better filtration. And then when I go into SIBG or my safety and industrial business, I would look at industrial activity and manufacturing and I would look at the innovative solutions that we bring in the manufacturing space, which is replacing rivets with bonding solutions, as well as regulation or growth of regulation when it comes to our hearing and face protection systems that we have.

So I would just ask everybody, when you look at these large end markets that we play, each one of these areas that we've talked about, growth, are all GDP plus areas, and many just, and as long as we can invest and innovate which we are committed to do. You should see growth above the macro.

Stephen Tusa

Turning to the margin side, anything mechanical heading into 2023 that flips the other way, whether it's incremental costs saves or it should be a relatively clean 30% to 40% incremental margin here and what kind of growth rate do you need to hit that type of target over time.

Monish Patolawala

Yeah, you know that's a great one. I mean I hope we get to a point where supply chains are stables. So supply chains are stable in ‘23 and ’24, I go back to the 30% to 40% should be doable, just because of the math I gave you’ll on margin rate, plus yield efficiencies that we are continuing to drive using data and data analytics, and then taking some of it back to invest and in our legal related matters and where that goes.

Growth rate, I would say is growth at or about macro is what we are targeting and that should allow us to get to the 30% to 40%. So we are quite bullish about the long term, because of the investments that we're making in growth, as well as all the work the teams are doing in using data analytics, data management to drive yield and efficiency in the factories.

Stephen Tusa

Where the historic initiatives like business transformation? I mean was that, it’s tough for us to see those, the results of those. The ERP implementation also seem to have taken longer. I mean like – were those real, like was that – where are the results from those?

Monish Patolawala

Yes, so listen I can't, I was not there, so I can't comment about that. But what I will tell you Steve is that on an ERP journey, two-thirds of our revenue is now on one ERP. The business is continuing to use data and data analytics to make sure we drive results and I thought I'll just recap the digital strategy.

So we have four pillars. Pillar number one is digital products. Digital product is making sure you have products for your customers that they can use digitally. So our HIS business for example is a pure software business, so that's one.

The second one is you take digital customer, which is making sure that we make it easy for our customers to do business with us. So whether it is our e-commerce platform, whether it’s an omni-channel and safety and industrial is another area.

Then you talk about digital factory or digital operations, which is digitizing our operations using data and data analytics to improve efficiency in our factories. For example, when we ramped up N95 production during the pandemic, it was partly driven by the fact that the company created a digital twin off the manufacturing that allowed us to ramp that up. You're taking that and you're starting to show that in our filtration business right now, because of the learning’s that we got through the manufacture of that.

And then the last one is digital operations, which a lot of people talk about from an ERP perspective, that allows us to get costs to service. So when you put all these digital together, you end up getting, where do you see it? You would see them growth, you would see it margin and you would see it in cash.

Stephen Tusa

When we talk about digital, when we talk about the impact on the channel, how is that evolved for you guys, when you're kind of a fresh face coming in here? To me e-commerce has – you know was threats and opportunities for a business like 3M. How, we've been kind of a, it's a little bit look back, how do you see that playing out? Is that – are there equal threats and opportunities to this and how do you guys address, you know price transparency perhaps being dis-remediated from certain customers or is that just non-existent. Its all positive when it comes to e-commerce.

Monish Patolawala

I think it's all. For us right now, it's all positive. I think we don't know where this industry is going to go. But when I look at the ease of customer ordering, even on the industrial side, that's why we talk about the omni-channel where if I could get a customer to understand my product better and make a quicker decision on whether it meets their specs or not, that’s a huge win for us.

How we fulfill that order is a very different dialogue than making sure our customers or consumers can take advantage of it in the industrial channel. In the consumer channel we have great partnership that many of the e-commerce retailers and lot you shop online, but we would like to make that experience even better. We would like to make a search engines better for you. So I – we right now are looking at this and saying, this is where the world is going. It’s a trend we have seen through the pandemic. I think that trend remains and we want to be a part of it.

Stephen Tusa

Moving on to the portfolio, obviously the food safety move, is there anything else that you guys are thinking about? I kind of look at healthcare as a bit of a, you know could possibly stand on its own. The others are a bit more integrated from a manufacturing perspective. Am I looking at that the right way?

A - Monish Patolawala



So the way we look at it, portfolio for us is a very active event. We are constantly looking at it, and the way we look at it is first we ask the question, is there a market? Do you have the right to win and are you ready to commit resources? To the extent you have a market, you have the right to win, and you're ready to commit resources, our first step is always to go organic and say, can we invest in it organically? If the answer is, we don't have the skill set internally and we are better off getting it from somewhere else, we won't hesitate to acquire. So we have acquired MModal, we have acquired Acelity, so that's first.

The second way we look at it is, you have a market, but you don't have the right to win and is there a better owner. If there is a better owner, we will definitely look at it. NEOGEN is an example where we just felt it's a great market, good business, $400 million, 40 plus EBITDA, but it was better off being combined to create a larger food and animal safety business. With NEOGEN it’s much more focused and better capital allocation that's focused, shareholders would benefit. So we decided that's a business that is better combined with NEOGEN, so that's the way.

And the third, to the extent that there is no market and whether we have the right to win or not, it doesn't matter. If there's no market and it's not a good market, we will divest with it and the company has made divestitures in the past, but they just felt it was not strategic. At the same time we partner; we have – we also put in small equity investments through our ventures fund. It's not a very large fund, but in new emerging technologies to make sure that we are continuing to remain relevant and invest in those technologies, whether it is in healthcare. Right now we have it in healthcare, we have it in advanced materials.

Areas that we look at and say, is there something we can learn from them? Can we commercialize the product, can we productize it? And if the answer is yes, then that's something else we would go acquire or partner better with them. So that's the way we look at portfolio and I would say everything's always on the table, because everyone's got to win on their own.

Q - Stephen Tusa



A few minutes left here. I just wanted to talk about the liability situation.

Monish Patolawala

Sure.

Q - Stephen Tusa



Maybe give us an update on what your view is on what's happening with Combat Arms. I appreciate some of the releases you guys have put forth to kind of tell your side of the story I think a little bit better, but how are we – how do we think about the risk here, because it's just – the numbers are just – the numbers are pretty big when it comes down to it. How are we wrong to take you know case count times settlements. I mean it’s a huge number obviously, but where does that math go off the rails?

A - Monish Patolawala



Yes, so first I'll just start with, we have tremendous respect for the men and women who protect our country and we are proud of the partnership we have with all of them and making sure that we are supporting to keep the company's – country safe.

On, as it regards to Combat Arms we’ve had Levin MDL cases that have gone so far. Five have gone in 3M’s favor, six haven’t, but we've also had eight dismissals. So you could theoretically argue that are also wins for 3M.

We have five more coming down the pipe. Two I believe are already in progress as of right now with a number of cases that have already been dismissed, those five that are there coming up are mainly court accepting these things.

We are also actually pretty happy with the recent order that has been passed by the judge that's asking 13,000 applicants to make sure they file with the right documents, otherwise they are going to dismiss those cases in the next 60 to 90 days.

We plan to appeal all the ones that we have lost. We are – our appeals are already in progress for the case number one and case number three that we lost. We believe that our strong legal and evidently proofs that were shown in those cases that need to be dismissed, their appeals will take 12 to 18 months approximately. So we'll keep you all posted as things evolve, but as of right now we believe we haven't done anything wrong and we continue to defend ourselves.

Stephen Tusa

PFAS is a little bit further out. What's the next mile post on that front?

A - Monish Patolawala



So PFAS is two pieces; one is the firefighting former AFFF MDL. Again it's a very fluid trial calendar, but what we know is the first one will be in early 2023 and then we've got two other PFASS cases trials coming up, MDL one is in June of this year and one is in October of this year.

Q - Stephen Tusa



So we are watching those. I guess, what do you think is the number that's embedded in your stock today for the liabilities here.

Monish Patolawala

Listen, I’ll leave you all to figure that out you know. What I look at is making sure that we continue to drive the business really hard. At the end of the day what I can tell you is that the business is going to continue to deliver growth at or above macro, good margin expansion, strong cash. We have a very strong balance sheet delevered at 1.3x to 1.4x.

We generate $5.5 billion to $6 billion of cash each year. We deliver good returns to our shareholders. Right now it's a 4% yield between share buybacks that we've done last year, the $2 billion that we plan to allocate this year and the dividend of $3.4 billion. We believe that you know we are going to keep running this franchise as hard as we can and keep defending ourselves where we need to.

Stephen Tusa

Are you – and your confident you can continue to raise that dividend going forward with this backdrop?

A - Monish Patolawala



I think you got to think about different ways of returning value to shareholders and that's what we are committed to do, whether it is through superior returns, whether it’s through share buyback, whether it is doing transactions like we did with NEOGEN, all of those are factors. Like the end of the day, our goal is to make sure that we keep the company safe with a strong balance sheet and make sure we keep delivering good returns to our shareholders.

Q - Stephen Tusa



Any questions out there? Mike, yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. So just one question. So a couple years of paying down debt [inaudible]. Can I get any leverage color on what you are thinking about leverage moving forward?

A - Monish Patolawala



Yeah, you know as I've said before is, one of the hallmarks of 3M has been a strong balance sheet and good, strong cash flow, and I don't see that not happening. So we are going to continue to keep doing that. Our net debt to EBITDA leverage was at 2.3 when I came in. We are down to 1.3, 1.4. I feel really good at this this level, because it allows me to lever up if I need to do or go down if I need to do, depending on the environment. So it gives me a lot of strategic flexibility at the point where we are right now.

Stephen Tusa

Any other questions out there? With regard to these, the environmental liabilities, it seems like you guys are – have given like less visibility into the spending, where some companies like Honeywell have – you know 20 years ago when they had these asbestos issues and other things, which I guess they kind of still have, except not quite the same. You know they kind of broke it out below the line that it was kind of clear for people to see. You guys are taking a little bit of a different tack on that. Why? What's the rationale for that decision?

A - Monish Patolawala



Yeah, there's no, like no deep thought other than Steve, my first point is GAAP earnings are equally important, so I start with GAAP. Could we adjust out? We absolutely could. We’ll take that into account. I know you have asked us that question before too, but if you then look at our filings for example, the K’s and the Q’s, we break out what our charges are for PFAS and the reserves that we have taken or the change in reserves.

You can go and look at our respiratory accrual, which is similar to the asbestos and here we have our respiratory – you can also find that in the K and Q. So we are as transparent as we can in the K and Q with everything, the state of where we are, so of each of the cases, what reserves we have taken, so you can factor that in. But I hear your point, so we’ll take that into account.

Stephen Tusa

The state of GAAP earnings in this sector, in this market, is like completely trashed. I mean it's – I don't like it, but it is what it is. I mean there's not one company that doesn't adjust something several different ways to make it look better than it actually is. And number two, you're assuming that people actually read the Q’s and the K’s, which I think is another very conservative assumption or maybe aggressive, either way.

I guess it's a little bit refreshing to kind of hear that, but like given where your stock is valued today on those earnings, clearly the market's not looking at that and saying, Oh! Like the quality of these earnings is so much better than some other company, so let's give it a premium. I mean I feel like that has to be somewhat of a debate in the locker room, no?

A - Monish Patolawala



We will take that into account. So it’s a good point.

Q - Stephen Tusa



Alright, I don’t really have a dog in the fight, but I just I feel like…

A - Monish Patolawala



No, its good advice, I think that’s good advice. We'll definitely take that into consideration.

Q - Stephen Tusa



[Cross Talk] don't get paid these days, trust me.

Any other questions for these guys?

That's it for me.

A - Monish Patolawala



That’s great! Thanks for having us.

Q - Stephen Tusa



Sorry, one more, I almost forgot – one more.

A - Monish Patolawala



Sure.

Q - Stephen Tusa



J&J, and their approach to this, easy question for the last one. Have you guys evaluated something like that with any of this stuff?

A - Monish Patolawala



So we are aware of what J&J has done. I can't comment on what they've done, but we are always looking at various options. We understand the various options are out there and we'll keep working it, and as we decide what we want to do, we’ll definitely keep everybody informed.

Q - Stephen Tusa



Is there anything specific with regards to what you guys do that would not apply?

Monish Patolawala

Now, again I don't know enough of the J&J case in detail to tell you whether it's different or not. I think I would go back to where we have got a great set of advisers who are always telling us that the first step is to make sure that we work through the MDL's, we work through the cases and we’ll keep evaluating as we go.

Q - Stephen Tusa



Your advisors aren’t telling you to go get earnings are they, because we may have a need to talk to those guys if they are.

A - Monish Patolawala



Point taken.

Q - Stephen Tusa



Yes, sorry, Russia-Ukraine just to check the box there.

A - Monish Patolawala



So Russia-Ukraine, as you know we have announced publicly that they are suspending business with Russia and Ukraine. Our revenue is less than 1% of sales at that level. What I think we are monitoring too is not just the impact on our supply chain, which may not be that large, but what is the impact on the tiers beyond our – in our own supply chain that we not aware of. But that’s what we are monitoring right now and we'll see where it goes.

So nothing that we have seen as of right now that has impacted us, but we'll see as – it's a very fluid environment that's evolving rapidly, so we'll watch as that goes.

Stephen Tusa

One more, maybe somewhat related to the same region I guess roughly. What's the deal with this Belgian plant that you guys – like what's the story there? How has that evolved?

Monish Patolawala

Yes, so you know we – based on a permit that we were in compliance with, that recently they have changed the levels for our air and water discharges, we received it in sometime in November. We filed a K that says we would have – it could be an event where it could have a material impact if they shut the plant down. We did appeal the order. We have received the response that our appeal was rejected a few days ago.

We are collaborative working with the government right now to interpret the order and make sure that we can comply with the new requirements. We have our best engineers working on it and I think we will keep you all posted as things evolve in that space.

Q - Stephen Tusa



But what does that mean, so they reject the appeal, so now you have to spend more or does it shut down?

Monish Patolawala

So as of right now, pieces of our operation which were shut down before too continued to be shut down that we are working on, and then our goal is to work with them proactively to get the plant up and running, but there's always a risk that the plant fully shuts down, which is what we told you in the 8 K, so we're monitoring that. We’ve got the best people on the ground working back with the government to make sure that we can continue to comply with the new permit requirements, and if that means we got to spend new – more CapEx or OpEx, we’ll do what we need to.

Q - Stephen Tusa



Got a lot going on.

A - Monish Patolawala



But it's a great business and the team's working really hard. It's a very fluid and uncertain environment, but I think we're making sure we're taking care of our customers first and making sure we're delivering for them, and while at the same time continuing to drive what we need to drive on margin cash and growth.

Stephen Tusa

Great! That's it. Thank you so much.

Monish Patolawala



Thank you. Thanks for having me.