Since the beginning of 2022, investors have witnessed increased volatility and declines in many sectors of the market. Everywhere you look on mainstream media, you see pieces on the Fed, interest rate hikes, and hysteria over the Ukraine situation. Investors that can tune out the short-term noise should consider starting or adding to a position in STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC).

Investment Thesis

STORE Capital is very attractive today, with a 5.2% dividend and a history of FFO/share growth and dividend growth. I think there is some potential for multiple expansion as well and I wouldn’t be surprised to see shares trading at a 20x price/FFO in the next couple years. Agree Realty has also sold off in 2022 and could be a good choice for investors interested in a growing monthly dividend. The current yield of 4.1% is likely to grow in a meaningful way over the next 2 to 3 years. I think Agree is also going to see some multiple expansion as well due to its growth.

Overview

I discussed each REIT in more detail in previous articles (here and here), but both have sold off and give new investors a good entry point at current prices. I recently added to both positions and might continue to add to STORE, which is significantly undervalued right now. There just aren’t many investment options available that have the combination of current yield, dividend growth, and long-term potential of Agree or STORE.

Agree Dispositions (agreerealty.com)

Agree has been laser-focused on prioritizing large investment grade tenants over the last several years. You can see from the dispositions above that they have been cycling out some of the weaker tenants. STORE's strategy is different from Agree, with a tendency to target smaller businesses which allows for a more diversified portfolio by company and by industry.

Top 10 Tenants (storecapital.com)

These two REITs are a good complement to one another. STORE primarily focuses on smaller retail operators, while Agree prioritizes large investment grade tenants. This means STORE has higher average cap rates, but Agree’s tenants are less likely to have issues in a future recession. STORE has a 5.2% yield, paid quarterly, and Agree has a 4.1% yield that is paid monthly. Both have a solid track record of mid-single digit dividend growth.

Valuation

The selloff could continue, but I think investors are in for double-digit returns from here based on the fundamentals and dividends. I will be reinvesting my dividends because I don’t need the cash for a long time and the compounding potential for both of these REITs.

Price/FFO (fastgraphs.com)

STORE currently trades at 14.2x price/FFO, which is an absolute steal for a quality triple net REIT. This is under the normal multiple of 16.9x, and significantly below what I think fair value is. I’m very bullish on STORE for the long term and I think shares will head above $40 sooner rather than later. We will see where the multiple settles, but the current multiple and juicy dividend is just too attractive to pass up.

Price/FFO (fastgraphs.com)

Agree isn’t quite as cheap as STORE, with a price/FFO of 17.7x. This is basically in line with the average multiple. Like STORE, I think Agree is probably worth a 20x multiple given the growth potential and dividend growth. However, if we don’t see much multiple expansion from here, Agree is still likely to deliver double-digit returns.

Dividends

Both companies have a solid history of dividend growth. Agree was forced to cut the dividend in the aftermath of the financial blowup in 2008 and 2009, but has raised the dividend every year since 2013. STORE has raised their dividend every year since the IPO in 2014. Both have juicy yields, with Agree yielding 4.1% and STORE yielding 5.2%. Investors can lock in large starting yields from companies with track records of growing the dividend.

Dividend Growth (storecapital.com)

STORE in particular has had impressive dividend growth since 2015. Even with the most recent dividend raise, the payout ratio for STORE has come down into the mid-70s range. This image is from STORE's most recent investor presentation, but you will see that Agree has a similar payout ratio and a dividend CAGR over 6% as well.

10K Portfolio (Author's Calculations)

Recently, I started working with a family member to invest $10,000 in a new portfolio of stocks. They prefer dividend growth stocks (or REITs), and Agree and STORE are worth buying today for the portfolio. I will be looking to add several other stocks in the coming weeks and I think there might be some interesting opportunities in the market in the next couple months.

Conclusion

When I’m looking for REITs to add to my portfolio, I generally evaluate them a little differently than stocks. When I’m evaluating stocks, I try to find undervalued companies with significant growth potential and hold for years. Occasionally, I make an exception and focus on income investments, but for the most part I’m looking for something that has the potential to double my money (or better).

There are always risks to investing. For REITs, interest rates and broader market conditions are the two main things that could lead to weaker share price performance in the short term (6-12 months). For investors with a longer time horizon (3 years or longer), I think it would be hard to lose money buying and holding these dividend growth REITs.

REITs are a different animal. For REITs, I usually focus in on REITs that provide a decent current yield and a growing stream of income over 3 to 5 years with a price appreciation kicker. For almost all my REITs, I reinvest the dividends to get the compounding snowball rolling. STORE and Agree are two of my favorite net lease REITs, and I expect growing dividends for years from these two companies. The recent selloff makes them even more attractive than they already were and investors might want to consider buying them at today’s prices.

I would be fascinated to hear your thoughts. Feel free to leave a comment below.