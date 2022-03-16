Tramino/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

On Monday, Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) or "Westport" reported mediocre fourth quarter results.

Adjusted for the contribution from the recently concluded Cummins Westport joint venture ("CWI"), Adjusted EBITDA would have been negative $5 million as ongoing supply chain disruptions and contractual pricing reductions caused consolidated gross margin to deteriorate by 300 basis points sequentially to a paltry 11%:

Company Presentation

Without the strong income and cash flow contributions from CWI, Westport's FY2022 financial results will suffer materially. Last year, CWI contributed $33.0 million in investment income and paid an aggregate $21.8 million in dividends to the company.

Even worse, Westport is facing a number of additional headwinds which are likely to result in top- and bottom line results coming in below the current consensus estimates (emphasis added by author):

However, against the current backdrop of supply chain disruptions that continue to challenge the automotive industry and the recent volatility in fuel prices, we are not providing quantitative guidance on revenues or profitability for 2022. Since the fourth quarter of 2021, we have observed softness in demand caused by the continued uncertainty of the elevated prices of gaseous fuels relative to diesel and gasoline. At this time, we are uncertain as to the duration of the price fluctuations and their impact on sales volumes but remain cautiously optimistic that price differentials will return to historically normal ranges in the long term.

Adding insult to injury, the company will also be impacted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict given Westport's material exposure to Russia with an estimated $25 million in annual sales currently in limbo.

Given persistent supply chain disruptions, investors should not expect elevated inventory levels to come down meaningfully over the short- to medium term.

But without a material reduction in working capital, cash flows are likely to be pressured from lower sales, weak margins, higher R&D spending and planned capital expenditures.

Assuming rather stable working capital levels, I would estimate FY2022 cash usage of between $50 to $70 million.

Fortunately, the company used the recent ESG hype to raise much-needed capital and finished the year with $124.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. Long-term debt and royalty obligations amounted to an aggregate $66.3 million.

Recently, Westport received another $31.4 million in cash from former joint venture partner Cummins Inc. (CMI):

On February 7, 2022, we agreed to sell 100% of our shares in CWI to Cummins Inc. for proceeds of approximately $22.2 million, along with our interest in the joint venture's intellectual property for an additional $20.0 million. We received proceeds of $31.4 million, net of a $10.8 million holdback, after the closing date.

In sum, I would expect Westport to end the year with cash and cash equivalents of below $100 million.

At this level of cash usage, the company would have to consider raising additional capital by the end of next year or in H1/2024 at the latest point.

Bottom Line

FY2022 is going to be an ugly year for Westport Fuel Systems with sales, margins and cash flows pressured by a host of internal and external factors.

At this point, it's difficult to envision the company avoiding another capital raise going forward.

Even with the stock trading near 52-week lows, investors should abstain from chasing the shares and wait for the current overhang to lift.