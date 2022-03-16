2 High Yield Stocks To Weather The Market Uncertainty

D-Keine/E+ via Getty Images

Uncertainty Abounds

The late Donald Rumsfeld stipulated three basic kinds of risk:

Known knowns Known unknowns Unknown unknowns

Unfortunately, the list of risks in the latter two categories seems to be mounting up, which is why the S&P 500 (SPY) has found more sellers than buyers this year.

S&P 500 2022 dip (YCHARTS)

Among the list of "known unknowns" is the degree to which interest rates will rise. Just a month ago, the market consensus was that the Federal Reserve would hike its key Fed Funds rate by half a percent in order to jumpstart its rate-hiking cycle in the midst of the worst inflationary outbreak since the Great Inflation of the 1970s-1980s.

The market's expectation for Fed hawkishness along with inflationary pressures have sent corporate borrowing rates soaring. Investment-grade bond (VCLT) yields with a BBB rating have climbed to nearly 4%, while high yield (i.e. "junk") bonds (JNK) have seen their interest rates jump to almost 5%.

Rising interest rates (YCHARTS)

The days of practically free money for corporate America have come to an end. The party is over. The music has stopped, and now everyone seems to be scrambling to find a chair.

What exactly is the "chair" in this metaphor? Well, for one thing, it's interest rate protection. Normally, companies have a bit more time to hedge their borrowing costs as rates slowly rise. This time, not so much. Those companies that proactively hedged their debt costs in late 2021 and early 2022 will be rewarded.

However, those companies that were caught flat-footed now have two huge headwinds to face: rapidly rising borrowing costs and rapidly rising input costs.

Consider wheat prices, which nearly doubled from just prior to COVID-19 to the end of 2021.

Wheat prices are skyrocketing (YCHARTS)

This chart ends before the outbreak of war in Russia and Ukraine, which together make up about 25% of the world's wheat production. (Lots of outbreaks in the last few years: coronavirus, inflation, war... what next?)

And then there's the volatility in oil. West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices surged from ~$92 on February 25th to ~$124 on March 8th and back down to ~$100 as of March 14th. Actually, the price of oil peaked at slightly over $130 intraday but did not stay at that level for long. This indicates just how volatile the price of oil has been around the Russia-Ukraine war.

Despite this, oil producers the world over have been greatly restrained in their slow-and-steady increase in oil production since the COVID-19 outbreak. As of November 2021, world oil production remained ~5% below its pre-pandemic level, and US oil output remained nearly 10% below its pre-COVID level in early 2022.

Oil production remains stable (YCHARTS)

This major disruption of the pre-pandemic stability has lasted a lot longer than most of us assumed it would, and current events seem bound to make it drag out even longer. But as we wait for peace and stability to be restored, we investors must look for strong and resilient companies that exhibit some crucial characteristics:

Pricing power Lack of heavy reliance on debt markets Ability to emerge from the current disruption stronger

Let's take a look at two high-yielding stocks to see if they fit this description.

1. Amcor PLC (AMCR)

AMCR makes flexible and rigid packaging for a wide variety of consumer goods products that you would find in grocery stores, general merchandise stores, and some restaurants (mainly fast food).

consumer packaging for food (Amcor PLC)

Though consumer packaged goods tend to be a slow-growing industry, AMCR has several organic growth opportunities that make its prospects more interesting than the typical CPG stock, including growing exposure to healthcare products (~15% of sales) as well as emerging markets (~25% of sales).

Amcor PLC growth drivers (Amcor PLC)

Because of the soaring cost of goods sold (largely due to rising paper and petrochemical/plastic prices), AMCR's gross profit declined by a little less than 1% YoY in the second half of 2021. But due to cost savings elsewhere, operating income rose 6%, net income attributable to AMCR ticked up 2.4%, and diluted EPS rose 5.3%.

The inflationary pressures can be seen when looking at EBIT margins in each major product segment for the second half of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020:

EBIT Margin 2H 2020 2H 2021 Flexible 13.5% 12.9% Rigid 9.9% 7.4%

Nevertheless, the inflationary environment wasn't enough to prevent AMCR from seeing strong results on both the top line and bottom line. Net sales rose 12% and adjusted EPS grew 9% in the back half of 2021. For the full fiscal year of 2022 (July 2021 through June 2022), management expects adjusted EPS growth between 7 and 11%.

This guidance is based largely on the active pricing measures being taken now to improve AMCR's margins in the second half of FY 2022 (first six months of 2022).

Based on fiscal 2022 sales of around $13.5 billion, AMCR expects to generate $1.1-$1.2 billion in free cash flow.

With that FCF (and perhaps dipping into cash reserves and/or additional low-cost debt), management plans to allocate $600 million to share repurchases in fiscal 2022. In the first half of that period, AMCR had already completed $295 million of share repurchases (1.6% of shares outstanding). Since the beginning of 2020, AMCR has reduced its share count by around 5.5%.

Amcor PLC share buybacks (Amcor PLC)

In addition to share repurchases, management is returning cash to shareholders via dividend increases. When reporting results for the second half of 2021, AMCR also bumped its dividend up by a little more than 2% to $0.48 annually from the previous payout of $0.47. From fiscal 2014 to fiscal 2021, the dividend rose at an average annual pace of 6%.

The dividend is expected to account for 60-65% of free cash flow in fiscal 2022.

Though total debt ticked up slightly YoY, AMCR's leverage is by no means a significant threat as of now. Net debt to LTM EBITDA sat at 2.9x at the end of 2021.

AMCR is currently trading around a P/E ratio of 14.3x, near its lowest point at any time in the last three years. We find this an attractive value for a global packaging leader.

Amcor PLC investment case summary (Amcor PLC)

Between EPS growth and the 4%+ dividend yield alone, AMCR expects to generate at least 10-15% total returns going forward, but valuation upside could easily push that into the 15-20% range.

2. Conagra Brands (CAG)

CAG owns a portfolio of top consumer packaged goods brands. They are one of AMCR's customers, and like AMCR, CAG has done a good job of pivoting toward faster-growing product lines and categories. CAG has strong exposure, for instance, to the snacks and frozen meals categories.

Conagra Brands logos (Conagra Brands)

Additionally, CAG is a good way to play the plant-based foods trend. The company owns the plant-based meats brand Gardein as well as the vegan butter brand Earth Balance, and the company has introduced plant-based options into many of its product lines.

Like all of its peers, the main problem for the company right now is inflation. For CAG's fiscal 2022 year (ending May 2022), the company expects an astounding 14% spike in the cost of goods sold. Hence we find that the biggest pressure facing the consumer goods company is the rising cost of goods sold:

Conagra Brands inflation impact (YCHARTS)

CAG's operating margin actually rose in fiscal 2021 (ending in the middle of 2021), but this crucial metric has since collapsed as inflation has raged. In fiscal Q2 (ending November 28th, 2021), CAG's adjusted operating margin dropped 500 basis points, from 19.6% to 14.6%. This was almost entirely due to rising input costs.

Conagra Brands declining operating margins (YCHARTS)

Like almost all manufacturers of physical products, CAG expects its margins to improve in the second half of this year as it raises its own product prices.

Fortunately, American companies like CAG typically receive very little wheat and other agricultural materials for their products from Russia or Ukraine, but the rising global prices of these commodities don't help in the task of repairing margins.

Also fortunate for CAG is the fact that its nationally recognized brands have strong pricing power in the midst of the broader inflationary moment. In the three months ending in November 2021, for instance, CAG's prices rose an average of 5.4% while unit volume sales rose 1.5%.

Conagra Brands hiking prices (Conagra Brands)

In other words, people are still buying as the prices go up. As more and more workers shift to a work-from-home or hybrid work schedule, CAG's food products should continue to see sales growth.

Compared to the expected adjusted EPS of $2.50 for fiscal 2022, CAG is currently trading around a P/E ratio of 12.7x, also on the low end of its range in recent years.

Between CAG's ~4% dividend yield, mid-single-digit EPS growth, and valuation upside, we believe CAG shareholders should see total returns of 12-15% from here.

Bottom Line

Paradoxically, the most difficult inflationary periods for physical goods companies might turn out to be the best time to buy their stocks. Higher input costs are dragging down margins and profits for now, but assuming these companies are able to raise prices enough to gradually repair their margins, earnings should snap back strongly.

These are exactly the kinds of opportunities we like to pursue at High Yield Investor: temporarily depressed companies that have all the tools they need to work their way out of their current malaise over time. AMCR and CAG are two such opportunities that look interesting to us right now.