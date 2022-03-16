Investors Warm To Alternatives Funds And ETFs In February

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investors were net redeemers of mutual fund assets for the second month in a row, redeeming $94.5 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for February. For the eleventh month running, stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$28.1 billion). And as a result of the Federal Reserve Board telegraphing rate hikes in March, the fixed income funds macro-group - for the third consecutive month - witnessed net outflows, handing back $32.2 billion for February - its largest since March 2020. Money market funds (-$34.2 billion) handed back money for the second month running.

For the thirtieth straight month, ETFs witnessed net inflows, taking in $70.1 billion for February. Authorized participants (APs - those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs for the twenty-first consecutive month, injecting $59.6 billion into equity ETF coffers. For the twenty-second month in 23, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs - injecting $10.5 billion for the month. APs were net purchasers of all five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, padding the coffers of U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (+$45.8 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$7.9 billion), Sector Equity ETFs (+$3.7 billion), Alternatives ETFs (+$2.1 billion), and Mixed-Assets ETFs (+$77 million).

In this report, I highlight the February 2022 fund-flows results and trends for both ETFs and conventional mutual funds (including variable annuity underlying funds).