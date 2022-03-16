Investors Warm To Alternatives Funds And ETFs In February

Summary

  • For the second straight month, mutual fund investors were net redeemers of fund assets, withdrawing $94.5 billion from conventional funds for February.
  • Fixed income funds (-$32.2 billion for February) witnessed net outflows for the third month in a row while money market funds (-$34.2 billion) suffered net redemptions for the second month running.
  • For the eleventh straight month, investors were net sellers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$28.1 billion).
  • APs were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $70.1 billion for February, for their thirtieth month of consecutive inflows.
  • And, for the twenty-second month in 23, fixed-income ETFs (+$10.5 billion for February) witnessed net inflows while investors padded the coffers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$59.6 billion), their twenty-first straight month of net inflows.
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investors were net redeemers of mutual fund assets for the second month in a row, redeeming $94.5 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for February. For the eleventh month running, stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$28.1 billion). And as a result of the Federal Reserve Board telegraphing rate hikes in March, the fixed income funds macro-group - for the third consecutive month - witnessed net outflows, handing back $32.2 billion for February - its largest since March 2020. Money market funds (-$34.2 billion) handed back money for the second month running.

For the thirtieth straight month, ETFs witnessed net inflows, taking in $70.1 billion for February. Authorized participants (APs - those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs for the twenty-first consecutive month, injecting $59.6 billion into equity ETF coffers. For the twenty-second month in 23, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs - injecting $10.5 billion for the month. APs were net purchasers of all five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, padding the coffers of U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (+$45.8 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$7.9 billion), Sector Equity ETFs (+$3.7 billion), Alternatives ETFs (+$2.1 billion), and Mixed-Assets ETFs (+$77 million).

In this report, I highlight the February 2022 fund-flows results and trends for both ETFs and conventional mutual funds (including variable annuity underlying funds).

This article was written by

Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.45K Followers
Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

