Investment thesis

As of the time of writing, there are a total of four US micro-cap companies whose market valuations have soared to levels that were more than 500% above their 52-week lows following the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. They include Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO), Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC), Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP), and Houston American Energy (NYSE:NYSE:HUSA). Today, I’m taking a look at Houston American Energy, which is the only one in the group that currently lacks recent coverage on SA.

In my view, the reason behind the soaring share prices of these four companies could be high retail investor interest, which I think creates a good short-selling opportunity. Over the past year, I've written bearish SA articles on more than 50 companies that seem to have attracted significant retail investor interest. The share prices of the vast majority of them have declined as of the time of writing as retail investor interest is often fleeting and the fundamentals just aren't there in most cases. Let’s review.

Overview of the business and financials

Houston American Energy was founded in 2001 and is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on the Permian Basin in the USA as well as Colombia. The company has a 7.85% stake in Hupecol Meta, which owns the 639,405 gross acre CPO-11 block in Colombia’s Llanos Basin. Houston American Energy started investing in this block in 2019, but the latter is not producing at the moment. In Q3 2021, the company had a total of four gross producing wells, and I think that the oil and gas production figures look underwhelming considering revenues during the period came in at just $0.29 million.

Turning our attention to the financial performance of the company, the net loss for Q3 2021 stood at $0.35 million as general and administrative expenses alone were higher than revenues.

The balance sheet doesn’t look good either as the accumulated deficit was $72.7 million as of September and the company's properties were almost completely amortized. As of September, total assets were just $10.9 million, almost half of which was cash. The interest in Hupecol Meta is recognized as a cost method investment and its book value was $0.45 million. The only positive I can see is that Houston American Energy is debt-free.

In case you're thinking that Houston American Energy could have vast oil and gas reserves or resources that could become economical at higher energy prices, you'd be disappointed. The latest available data is for December 2020 and it shows that the reserves stood at just 96,513 barrels of oil and 764,274 mcf of natural gas. Another red flag is that they have been revised down significantly over the past few years. There is no resource estimate available.

In a very optimistic scenario with a net margin of $100 per barrel of oil and $5 per mcf of gas, the company's reserves are worth just $13.5 million.

Overall, I think that Houston American Energy is a small oil and gas company whose cash reserves are likely to gradually deplete as it continues booking losses due to high general and administrative expenses.

Houston American Energy has a market valuation of $65.8 million as of the time of writing and you can see from the chart below that the trading volume and share price increased sharply on March 7. Over 100 million shares changed hands on that day alone and the trading volume has remained over 10 million shares per day over the following trading sessions.

My theory is that the share price and trading volume could be soaring as a result of high retail investor interest. Houston American Energy has been among the top trending stocks on Fintwit over the past week, just like Indonesia Energy, Hycroft Mining, and Imperial Petroleum. There are also a large number of posts about Houston American Energy on websites like Twitter, and StockTwits. Some investors are saying that the share price is rising due to high oil prices, while others are cautious that this could be a pump and dump scheme. On YouTube, Houston American Energy is being covered by several channels, including StocksToTrade, ClayTrader, Flight Financial, IT NEWS BIKUL, Zander Odom, red2green, Evan Evans, and Cyber Trading University. Several of the videos have more than 1,000 views each. Note that the company isn't doing the promotion of its business or shares itself, but this is being done by a significant number of private investors and traders.

Overall, I think that the company’s share price is likely to go down below $1.50 once again as retail investor interest fades away. Unfortunately, data from Fintel shows that there are no shares available for borrowing as of the time of writing. Also, the latest short borrow fee rate was a whopping 319.19%. There are put options for Houston American Energy, but only ones expiring on March 18 are available at the moment and they aren’t cheap at all.

Looking at the major risks for the bear case, it's possible that Houston American Energy could become an acquisition target if oil and gas prices remain high. Also, high oil and gas prices could lead the company to revise its reserves upwards.

Investor takeaway

Houston American Energy is a small oil and gas company that has annual revenues of just above $1 million. Considering general and administrative expenses are higher than revenues, I expect cash reserves to deplete in the next few years which is likely to lead to stock dilution. Overall, I don't think the company's business would be worth much even at high oil and gas prices.

The market valuation of Houston American Energy has increased more than fivefold this month and I think the reason for this could be retail investor interest. I expect the share price to come below $1.50 as this interest fades. However, there are no shares available for borrowing at the moment, and the only put options you can buy expire on March 18. In my view, it’s impossible to tell how long the market valuation could stay high and I think that the best course of action for investors could be to keep an eye on the company and wait for shares to become available for borrowing. Or maybe put options expiring in August.

For risk-averse investors, I think it could be best to avoid Houston American Energy as I perceive this as a high-risk, high-reward type of opportunity.