Yara International ASA (OTCPK:YARIY, YRAIF) is a global fertiliser producer headquartered in Oslo, Norway. The Norwegian company is the world's largest producer of nitrate, ammonia, and complex fertilisers. It is engaged in its activities through three divisions and supplies to both agricultural and industrial end markets.

As a reminder to our readers, we note that in 2004 Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) (OTCQX:NHYKF) and Yara de-merged as a strategy to unlock shareholder value. The former is the entity that we know today and is a fully integrated aluminum company worldwide. Whereas Yara, which currently employs more than 17 thousand people with revenues that reached $16 billion in 2021, has 28 production plants and more than 10 thousand branded retail outlets worldwide and is fully diversified at a geographical level.

Market Update and Q4 Results

Urea price is up by more than 100% as well as the European ammonia which increased by 170%, followed by nitrates, which are up between 150% and 160%.

With the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, we have investigated how much Russia accounts for in the fertiliser market. According to IHS, 16% of the global trade of key finished fertilisers is from Russia.

More specifically the breakdown of Russian exports are as follows:

Ammonia: Russian exports account for 24% of global production. Having checked the global capacity, we note that there are other sources for ammonia production worldwide. Nitrate: This is much more problematic, Russia accounts for around 40% of worldwide production.

As we have noted in the oil/gas industry, thanks to the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has emerged as a 'non-market'. Even without further restrictions, clients are worried about payment, and logistics operators are not willing to go to Russian docks. In a scenario of imposed sanctions and restrictions, the global fertiliser market would be disrupted and this would have a significant impact across global agriculture.

Looking at the Yara International financials, we see a company that in 2021 was partially able to offset energy and raw material costs with a price increase. Despite our internal team having factored in increased fertiliser prices over the medium term, the energy crisis will materially offset company profitability. We forecast a potential headwind of almost $2 billion and the required price increase to offset the gas price will be impossible to sustain. On the slide below, we have clear comparison between the increase in Nat Gas costs and Yara realised prices up 489% and 119% respectively, followed by the FCF which can be seen on the second slide, where we see a steep reduction.

Conclusion and Risks

According to the latest annual report, Yara's capital structure is set to be at a net debt/EBITDA at 1.5/2.0x with a net debt/equity ratio below 0.6. With the above requirements achieved, the dividend is set at a 50% payout ratio on the net income. Please see below the two snaps showing the evolution of Yara's dividend.

For 2022, with our market update, we are pretty worried about Yara's ability to offset cost increases. We estimate that for each dollar increase in Natural Gas prices, this will translate to a negative $16 million EBITDA impact for Yara. We value the Norwegian company at NOK 350 and we'd like to point out that Yara is currently trading at more than a 40% premium to its book value, overperforming its valuation in the past four years.