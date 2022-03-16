posteriori/E+ via Getty Images

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending Mar. 11), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) edged down by 0.2% w-o-w (from 147 to 146). However, the total "energy demand" (as measured in total degree days or TDDs) was up as much as 35% y-o-y - mostly, due to base effects. The deviation from the norm was positive (+5%).

This week

This week (ending Mar. 18), the weather conditions in the contiguous United States have been warming up. I estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will plunge by 23% w-o-w (from 146 to 112). The average daily consumption of natural gas (in the contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 91 bcf/d and 93 bcf/d. However, the total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) will drop by 14% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will turn sharply negative (-14%).

Next week

Next week (ending Mar. 25), the weather conditions are currently expected to warm up again. The number of nationwide heating degree days (HDDs) is currently projected to drop by 19% w-o-w (from 112 to 91). However, in annual terms, the total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should rise by 15%. The deviation from the norm will turn even more negative (-20%).

U.S. Energy Demand (TDDs) (NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Trader)

Market Variables

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that over the next 15 days, TDDs will be trending higher but will remain largely below the norm. However, there is a disagreement between the models in terms of scale. The latest GFS model (00z run) is projecting 68.0 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average, over the next 15 days) while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 70.1 bcf/d over the same period.

U.S. Short-Range Weather Forecast (NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Trader)

In relative terms, the latest short-range weather models were bearish (vs. the previous update). Specifically, ECMWF 00z Ensemble has "removed" some 10 bcf of potential natural gas consumption compared to yesterday's 12z results. In absolute terms, projected short-range TDDs are 9.3% below last year's level and 21.2% below the norm.

U.S. Natural Gas Consumption (Bluegold Trader) U.S. Natural Gas Demand (Bluegold Trader)

Over the next 30-day period, total natural gas demand (consumption + exports) is expected to average 96.1 bcf/d (adjusted for probability), 0.5 bcf/d more than a year ago. A major near-term low in daily consumption is expected to be reached on March 17 (71.5 bcf/d). Consumption is then projected to increase by only temporarily (see the chart above). Please remember that domestic consumption is an extremely volatile market variable because it is primarily driven by the weather forecast, which is highly unpredictable.

I estimate that dry gas production currently stands at 92.7 bcf/d. Net exports (calculated as "exports minus imports") are estimated at 12.8 bcf/d (+1.6 bcf/d y-o-y).

U.S. Dry Gas Production (Bluegold Trader) U.S. Net Natural Gas Exports (Bluegold Trader)

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. I anticipate seeing a draw of 79 bcf (63 bcf larger than a year ago and 14 bcf larger vs. the five-year average for this time of the year). The annual storage deficit is currently projected to expand by 20 bcf by Apr. 8. However, the storage deficit relative to the five-year average is projected to shrink by 76 bcf over the same period.

U.S. Natural Gas Storage Forecast (Bluegold Trader)

Executed Trades

I have closed a total of 12 trades over the past week - mostly, natural gas. I currently hold three minor short positions in NYMEX natural gas May contract. I also have exposure in AUD/NZD, CAD/JPY and S&P 500.

Due to the very unstable geopolitical situation in the world, I prefer to open only small positions.

See the list of executed trades below.