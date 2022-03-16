Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Best Buy's (NYSE:BBY) stock has declined ~10% since it reported its Q4 earnings. While the company's EPS was in line with the estimates and revenues slightly missed expectations, the real bummer was its guidance for a year-over-year decline in margins. While the company provided encouraging FY25 targets, with expected revenues to be around $53.3-$56.5 billion and operating margins beating FY22 levels, there is a fair amount of uncertainty associated with them. So, I believe investors will focus on the near-term margin headwinds for now.

I expect operating margins to deteriorate in the near future due to their investment in technology, remodelling stores, health business, and the new membership program - Totaltech. I believe the stock price will trade sideways until the benefits from these investments start to show positive results on the operating margin and sales front. Given these near-term concerns, I have a neutral rating on the stock.

BBY Q4 Earnings

Earlier this month, Best Buy reported Q4 revenues of ~$16.37 billion versus the consensus estimate of ~$16.59 billion, and decreasing 3.37% year over year due to constrained inventory and the temporary reduction in-store hours in January because of Omicron-related staffing challenges. Same-store sales were down ~2.3%, while adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased 21.5% to $2.73, in line with the consensus forecast of $2.73. The gross profit margin fell to 20.2%, down 50 basis points Y/Y. Operating income dropped by 28% to ~$836 million in Q4 FY22, down from ~$1161 million the previous year's same quarter. The fourth quarter's net income was down by 28.79% to ~$652.28 million from ~$916 million.

Best Buy's comp sales, gross margin and operating margins in the last four years (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Long Term Initiatives and Near Term Margin Headwinds

The company reported an operating margin of 6% for the full year FY22, a growth of 20 basis points compared to FY21, mainly attributable to a demand-supply mismatch and fewer promotional activities which led to a higher revenue realization and flow-through benefits to the operating margin. In FY23, management expects a decline in comp sales in the range of 1% to 4%, with operating margins at 5.4% down by 60 basis points versus FY22, and an expected FY23 diluted EPS of between $8.85 and $9.15. This decline in operating margin is a result of its higher investment activities in technology, remodelling stores, health business, and the new membership program - Totaltech.

The company launched this new membership program nationally in mid-October which includes a list of services and benefits comprising extended warranties, free installation, VIP access to dedicated team chats, free shipping, among many others. They have noticed the subscribers spending 20% more than they would have if they did not subscribe to the membership. Management is optimistic about the program which they believe should encourage the customers to shop more. But the company will have to bear the near-term financial burden as earlier it used to charge individually for these benefits while now it is included in the membership. This should impact the revenue realization and gross margin. However, in the medium to long term, management expects to get enough memberships from this initiative so that incremental sales more than offset any impact on revenues and sales, and the company is still able to increase operating margins.

Another big initiative management is taking is towards targeting the health care market. Technology has become an integral part of our daily routine and the pandemic has only accelerated this process. With the advancement of technology in healthcare, the company estimates that the in-house medical services might expand to a $265 billion market by 2025 with 61% of patients preferring to choose hospital care services at home. This presents an opportunity for expansion of its health business by providing health and safety solutions, as well as adding fitness and wellness products to its catalogue.

Fitness and wellness, alone, is a $34 billion industry. Over the last 12 months, the company increased its assortment by 650% in this category. It plans to offer a more premium shopping experience for these categories in 90 stores in the next 18 months. Management believes that the expanded offerings should allow customers to shop from a wide range of assortments, hence driving incremental sales. However, these investments should put pressure on the operating margin in the upcoming years through elevated SG&A expenses.

Last year, the company introduced its Lively brand, which offers personal emergency response devices that provide one-touch access to the company's caring centre in the event of an emergency, such as fall detection. They added 348,000 new subscribers that are using these devices with revenue growth of 15% YoY. The Lively brand recently established a partnership with Apple (AAPL) to make its health and safety services available on Apple Watch. Additionally, it collaborated with Alexa, which is set to debut this spring.

In November, the company also acquired Current Health, a service that connects patients with their doctors and allows them to receive care at home. Current Health has been forming strategic partnerships with Baptist Health, Mount Sinai, AbbVie (ABBV), the Defense Health Agency, and others in order to provide patients with a seamless virtual care experience.

In addition, the company is also foraying into personal electric transportation (electric bikes) and outdoor living products which collectively constitute a TAM of ~$33 billion.

In personal electric transportation, they have already introduced 250 new products along with an additional 500 accessories around those products. They plan to add physical assortments to their 900 stores and a more premium experience in 90 stores over the next 18 months.

For outdoor living, they acquired Yardbird, a leading premium outdoor furniture company, to strengthen its nationwide position in this category. This spring, Yardbirds products will be available in the Southern California market. This acquisition along with its partnership with Traeger, Weber, and Bromic should propel its growth in this fast-growing market in the coming future.

The company intends to remodel its stores in order to accommodate more space for the new categories along with adding more space for repair services, more Geek squad presence for customer interaction, dedicated space for premium products such as appliances, home theatre, and audio, and more allocated space for Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple stores. They intend to remodel 50 locations in fiscal year '23 and approximately 300 locations by fiscal year '25. The company is also investing in technology to support its omnichannel initiative as more and more consumers shift online for shopping.

Best Buy has been investing in a variety of areas to ensure its long-term success. But these benefits will be realized only after a few years while the company's operating margins will decline in the near term as a result of upfront costs from these initiatives. There are also some near-term headwinds due to higher inflation, the possibility of rising interest rates, and the unwinding of stimulus fuelled demand that should further pressure the overall operating income. While I will be closely watching when these long-term initiatives start to help the company's financial performance, for now, I am on the sidelines given the near-term expected deterioration in operating margins.

Valuation and Conclusion

According to consensus expectation, the company revenue is expected to decline 2.82% in the current year and its EPS is expected to decrease from $10.01 in FY22 to $9.00 in FY23. The stock is trading at ~11x FY23 EPS which is reasonable. However, there is a fair bit of uncertainty associated with the company's long-term initiative and I don't think the stock will see a meaningful upside until its business actually starts seeing the positive impact of these initiatives. So, I have a neutral rating on this stock.