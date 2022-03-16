Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Intro

It is hard to deny that the market price of a company is a reflection of investors' estimates of the company's quantitative (revenue) and qualitative (margin) growth. Of course, this is a very simplistic view, but nevertheless, it allows us to build some models for understanding the fundamental value of companies. It is in this context that I propose to look at PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Quantitative Side

Let's start with revenue. I'm currently closely monitoring 24 tech companies, but even this sample reveals a positive relationship between the forward P/S multiple and expected revenue growth:

Author

Please note that PayPal's expected revenue growth for the next fiscal year is one of the highest in my sample. However, its forward P/S multiple is below the median. This contradiction may mean an undervaluation. But let's not jump to conclusions yet.

There is one more detail worth noting. Within the framework of this model, Tesla's (TSLA) current forward P/S multiple is quite adequate. Let's see if this state is preserved in other models...

Qualitative Side

Considering the relationship between the forward P/E multiple and the expected growth in earnings per share, a positive, direct dependence can also be identified. And PayPal in this case is also among the undervalued companies:

Author

But Tesla, in this case, is grossly overpriced. You see, this means that the current key driver of Tesla's capitalization is revenue rather than profit. And given that Tesla is still at an early stage in its life cycle, this is to be expected.

On the other hand, PayPal is a more mature company. Of course, it is not yet paying dividends but is generating steady profits. Therefore, both drivers are important for this company - revenue and profit. And, judging by the mentioned models, in both cases PayPal is undervalued relative to the market.

Some More Models

Using this type of analysis, we can find some more interesting patterns.

So, there is an expected direct relationship between the Price/Book Value multiple and the Return on Equity (ROE). And in this case, PayPal is clearly not overvalued compared to other companies:

Author

Also, we can take into account the debt and build a model of the relationship between EV/Invested Capital and the Return on Investment (ROI). Here we also find that the PayPal price is quite interesting.

Author

Bottom Line

What did I do in this article? Actually, I made a two-dimensional projection of a multi-dimensional stock market. This can be compared to how if you shine a flashlight on a multifaceted object and judge the object itself by the shadow. Of course, you can't get the ultimate result that way. However, this is further evidence that PayPal is undervalued rather than overvalued.