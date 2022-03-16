ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (OTC:AKCPF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call March 16, 2022 4:00 AM ET

Nick Wu - Chief Financial Officer

S.Y. Hsu - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Samson Hu - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this page. Timestamps within the transcript are designed to help you navigate the audio should the corresponding text be unclear. The machine-assisted output provided is partly edited and is designed as a guide.

0:00 Welcome to the 2021 fourth quarter online earnings call for ASUS. Today's earnings call will be hosted by our co-CEOs and our CFO. First, our CFO, Mr. Nick Wu will go over the 2021 financial results. Then Mr. S.Y. Hsu and Samson Hu, will talk about ASUS’ strategy and outlook.

00:30 Following will be a Q&A segment. If you have any questions, you can ask them via the online interface and we will collect and answer them. Thank you.

00:40 So first, a presentation from our CFO, Nick Wu.

Nick Wu

00:44 Good afternoon, everyone. It's good to meet everybody online again. So first, please look at Slide number 5. This slide discloses our financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

01:01 Our net revenue was NT$141.8 billion for a quarter-over-quarter growth of 9% and year-over-year growth of 25%. Our operating profit was NT$12.3 billion for quarter-over-quarter growth of 14% and year-over-year growth of 50%. Net profit was NT$12 billion, quarterly growth was 6% and year-over-year growth was 22%.

01:33 Our gross margin was 19.6% and our operating margin was 8.7%. These two margin numbers are both quite good reflecting our good performance for the fourth quarter and the continued optimization of our product portfolio and operations.

01:58 In our next slide, we see our non-operating items. For the fourth quarter last year, our investment into Askey, saw a turn to profit from a 180 million loss to a 34 million profit, reaching a breakeven point. That is mostly because Askey saw improved operations and better raw material supply, allowing it to reach an economy of scale and to breakeven. In addition, we had NT$936 million exchange gain. So, our total non-operating item income was NT$1.7 billion.

02:57 Next, is our balance sheet for the fourth quarter last year. This quarter saw very high revenues and as we adjusted our operations, our cash reserves reached NT$62.5 billion. Our inventory was NT$158.1 billion, showing our improving revenue and the momentum in our operations. It also reflects the state of the industry in such as material shortages and strategic stockpiling. It also reflects other challenges such as logistics delays, resulting in a growth in inventory.

03:58 We project that in the first and second quarter of this year, as ASUS sets ambitious targets for operations and revenue growth, we forecast that our inventory in both products and materials will start going down as we experience high sales.

04:22 Please look at Page 8 of the slide, which is a collection of profits and losses per ASUS in 2021 as a whole. In 2021, ASUS’ net revenue was NT$504 billion for a year-over-year growth of 31%, operating profit was 48 billion for a year-over-year growth of 90%, and net profit was 44 billion for a year-over-year growth of 68%. Earnings per share was NT$60 per share.

04:57 Looking at the non-operating items for 2021, we recognized an investment loss of 1.78 billion in Askey, mostly because Askey experienced material shortages and insufficient scale. So, there were relatively high losses in the start of 2021, but as I said, after some adjustments to operations and hard work in the fourth quarter of last year, Askey managed to reach a breakeven point.

05:37 As for our other investments, they also grew compared to 2020 and it reached NT$2.355 billion, including our investments in various companies. In 2021, exchange gains was NT$3.9 billion. So, these are some of our major, the major highlights of our balance sheet.

06:09 Now, please look at Page 9 of the slide. Looking at our revenues for 2021, the PC market accounted for 64%, our phones accounted for 2%, and components accounted for 34%. In the next slide, looking at the region mix, Europe accounted for 33% of ASUS’ revenues; Asia, accounted for 43%, and the Americas accounted for 24%.

06:43 Now please look to Slide 11, which is our outlook for the first quarter of 2022. In our planning, we did take into account the events taking place in Russia and Ukraine and how it may affect market demand and the microeconomic conditions.

07:10 Russia accounts for about 2% of global GDP and also about 2% of the global PC market. So, in our planning, we certainly account for the situation going on. ASUS has also transformed itself in terms of culture and management.

07:39 So, over the past year, we have planned out our product and operation strategies for the future. And so, overall, we are confident that in 2022 we will be able to hit revenue targets that represent growth that is far higher than the market as a whole.

08:11 We forecast that for the first quarter the PC market will be down single digits quarter-over-quarter, but year-over-year the growth will be – there will be about 40% growth. As for components, considering the [indiscernible] base last year, driven by cryptocurrency, we do anticipate components being down quarter-over-quarter, and a flat year-over-year performance.

08:50 And that wraps up my review of financial results. So, now we have Mr. Shu and Mr. Hu, who will talk about our strategy and outlook for 2022.

S.Y. Hsu

09:06 Investors, our friends in the media, good afternoon. I am Hsien-Yueh Hsu, a Co-CEO. So, I am here to talk about our strategy for 2022. This is our first earnings call for 2022. And actually for this year, we have adjusted our key business objectives, which I will talk about.

09:33 The first main key objective is One ASUS. You might think that this is just in empty slogan, but actually, our Chairman, Mr. Shih, announced that ASUS must undergo a transformation in 2018 and he targeted a remaking of our culture. And our hope is that through this remaking of the culture, our operations can be improved as well.

10:10 Now, ASUS has many product lines and earlier on, the horizontal integration between these product lines was lacking. So, our hope is that through One ASUS, we will be able to build up a unified team in ASUS. To give an example, we have many sub brands right now. For example, Republic of Gamers, ROG. ROG has products across several business units in ASUS.

10:41 So, now we have an internal committee system in order to pull together the resources of various fee use, for example, our ROG product line has a very popular feature, the Armoury Crate, and it actually started from one specific business unit, but once it was so well received among our customers, we have now incorporated this feature across the entire product line so that all of our customers can enjoy this experience. So, this is the power of One ASUS.

11:21 Now, of course, ASUS, is still a very much a product based company. Our products include hardware, software, and services. So, we will continue to invest in innovation in R&D. So that our products, our company operations, our company processes will all become better and more efficient. Thanks to the hard work of our team. But for investors and for – the most important thing is of course, our performance.

12:02 And over the past few years, all of our business units have set very ambitious targets. We set very high challenges for ourselves. We see that in our PC core business, right now, the market is seeing relatively only moderate growth with an exception of the two pandemic years that we just had.

12:30 However, we always set growth targets that are above the target in general, and we also look to maintain margins above 8%. In terms of our new businesses, in 2022, our goal is to establish a good position in these markets and economies of scale. We will continue to invest in these business. And although in 2022 these new businesses will probably not contribute to our profits, we do believe that in two to three years, these new businesses can be an important engine for growth.

13:12 Now, as a brand company, ASUS also employs our brand Golden Triangle strategy, that it's 3 points of the triangle are design thinking, market position, and NPS. Now, all of our products are based on design thinking. We try to identify the pain points for our customers and that through the design thinking process we provide innovative solutions.

13:41 Once the products are on the market, we use CRM and connected services to improve the market position of these products. And finally, we use the NPS as a tool to understand our customer responses so that we can improve the value of our brand in the minds of customers.

14:06 Of course, we need to thank our customers for their support, and of course, the hard work of our team so that we were able to register very strong growth for the fourth quarter of 2021. Our year-over-year revenue saw a 21% growth in open platform products and 29% growth in system products.

14:36 This chart shows our revenue growth from the first quarter of 2020 to the fourth quarter of 2021. And as you can see, in the fourth quarter of 2021, we reached NT$141 billion in revenue, which is an all-time record high.

14:59 Of course, our efforts were also recognized by awards in organization. For eight years, we have been named as Taiwan’s most international brand. Our brand was evaluated as being worth US$1.87 billion, representing a 23% growth. We are also expanding our partnerships across different industries so that our customers can have new impressions and experiences of our brand.

15:35 We are also looking to get back to society and to protect our environment and sustainability. We were also named for the seventh time as one of the world's most admired companies by Fortune. And we were ranked very highly in terms of social responsibility. We bring excellent – with showing that we bring excellent experiences to our customers and we bring innovative work breakthroughs whether in software, in AIoT, or other solutions. We provide better and more perfect products for creators and gamers.

16:27 In 2022, at the CES show, ASUS won a record 20 awards. The ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, the ROG Flow Z13, the Zephyrus Duo G14, the Alan Walker, a Special Edition, and the ROG Strix G15 and G17, and the ROG MAXIMUS motherboard, these were all products that were recognized with awards at CES, which shows the power of our R&D and our success in providing better experiences for our customers.

17:24 ASUS maintains a lead over our competitors in components. For example, our core product motherboard, we still have an over 40% share of the global market, and we dominate the high-end market with over 55% market share in the Intel Alder lake platform and AMD’s high-end platforms we are the dominant force. And we are still growing in sales in the United States.

18:06 In graphics cards, we are also the top company in market share and we were voted the best graphics card brand by the European Hardware Community Awards in 2021. And in the future, we are also cultivating applications in AI and the Metaverse. Even in the monitor world, where innovation is difficult, we are still the best selling portable monitor brand.

18:42 We are number one in market share, and in 2022, we won two innovation awards at CES and we won the Reader's Choice Award by PC Magazine for best monitor brand. In addition to individual products, we have also introduced the powered by ASUS brand, which integrates motherboards, monitors, graphics, shelves, and routers, etcetera, and we work with suppliers to provide fully customized devices, building the most beautiful and powerful products available for our customers.

19:35 Next, I would like to talk a little bit about our investments in AIoT. ASUS is investing into AIoT to develop new breakthrough technologies that make the world better, including a smart retail, smart manufacturing, which turns back [recently smart assets] [ph], smart healthcare that uses AI, smart cities to improve governments and agencies and also secure and reliable cloud storage.

20:14 Here, I would like to focus on one example, which is our smart healthcare efforts, the xHIS platform. Our team, has worked on the xHIS smart healthcare platform. Now, it has ruled out in VG Hospital in Taipei, starting from a single department to now across all departments of this hospital, and we are also building up a new xHIS platform architecture. So that it could be implemented across more hospitals.

20:55 We have also signed memorandums of understanding with Taipei Veterans General Hospital and Taipei GanDau Hospital to further develop this platform in the future. I am sure that we will have more to say about this in the second half of this year.

21:16 So now, I would like to turn the floor over to Samson.

Samson Hu

21:22 Thank you. Good afternoon to our friends in our e-investors and Media. I am Samson Hu, and I will have a little bit more to say about our performance in 2021. In 2021, we continued to execute our golden triangle segmentation strategies, and we have continued to respond to changes in the supply chain and logistics.

21:54 Overall, all of our product lines grew more than the overall market. For example, for regular PCs, ASUS grew by 10% to 15%. In gaming PCs, we grew 20% to 25%, and for commercial and education PCs, we grew by 40% year-over-year. So, these are all very positive numbers. This slide shows our commercial PC business.

22:29 If we exclude Chromebooks, in 2021, we reached 100% growth, mostly in Windows PCs. Looking at the regional breakdown: in Europe and the Americas, we grew by 170% and 350%; and in the Asia-Pacific and China, we still grew by 60% and 40% respectively.

23:00 As Mr. Hsu mentioned, ASUS has increased our investments in the commercial segment, and we are very confident that this segment will become a major driver for growth this year and in the coming years.

23:22 Of course, we focus on both quantity and quality. So, we are also looking to improve our share of high value product lines. If we look at the pre-pandemic and post-pandemic industry, the total addressable market for PCs grew from about 260 million to 350 million. So, a growth of about 35%, but for ASUS the improvement – including our Gaming PC, our Creator PCs, and our high-end Chromebooks and Premium PCs, these premium product segments saw 68% growth between 2019 and 2021. So, our growth is far higher than that of the overall market.

24:22 So, when it comes to product value, in regular laptops, one very good example is our introduction of high value OLED panels across our entire product line, including the ProArt Studiobook, and the Zenbook, and Vivobook. All of these product lines now have OLED screens. So, we are a leader in the PC industry in terms of creating higher value products.

24:58 Looking at the next slide. Another high value product line is Gaming PCs. And for this product segment, we are also looking for – to target higher growth in the market as the whole. In 2021, shipments grew by 16% in the market as a whole, but 20% for ASUS. Looking at the regional breakdown, you can see that growth was 15% in Europe, 10% to 15% in the Americas, over 30% in the Asia-Pacific, and over 25% in China.

25:46 Looking at the next slide. If we look at annualized growth for the three years between 2019 and 2021, the overall market grew by 19% annually, but ASUS grew by over 30% annually. So, ASUS is doing 10 points better than the market as a whole.

26:16 Taking another perspective, in the gaming laptop premium market, you can see that the market as a whole – for the market as a whole, the share of premium gaming laptops was about 24%, but for ASUS, the share of premium products grew from 31% to 35%. So the share is significantly higher than the market as the whole.

26:52 We've also looked at this chart several times in the past. In addition to Gaming PCs, we also invested in other gaming related product lines. So, revenue from gaming products as a whole has increased as a share of ASUS’ revenues, reaching over 40%, nearly 41% in 2021.

27:26 So, of course, the gaming product line is a very high value product line. So, within ASUS, we consider it a highly strategic product and we want the share to be as high as possible.

27:40 Looking at the next slide, in terms of our strategy for our gaming segment, we have three major points. First is, of course, competitive products. The second is, community. And the third is a premium brand positioning.

28:00 In terms of our products, as I said, we are committed to providing the best experience and the most comprehensive products and solutions on the market. In terms of community, we continue to broaden and deepen our connections with the overall gaming ecosystem, including the traditional power user segment, but also improving including for example, gaming vendors, e-sports organizers, and also different lifestyle segment.

28:51 So, these are the crossover collaborations we mentioned in the past using the ROG brand as a core, we work with other major cultural players in the gaming culture. For example, figures in music, sports, fashion, lifestyle, etcetera. In 2021, these efforts had improved our brand and our market share. So, in 2022, we will continue to expand these efforts toward crossover collaborations.

29:39 At this year’s CES, we worked with our partners in the gaming ecosystem to communicate the value of our entire product line. For the first time, we launched an interactive website for CES and we sent out indications that were modeled on video game discs, which touched off a lot of discussions among the gaming community and on the day of the presentation, we were appeared in New York Time reporting, and we had a major presence among influencers, which continued discussion of our presentation.

30:45 Across all social media platforms, we had over 860 million impressions. So, it was a very successful promotion of our ROG product line for 2022. It was a very good start to the year, and I'm sure that this will be very helpful for our ROG business for the coming year.

31:14 As I mentioned in the past, gaming is not our only important customer segment. Another important segment is creators. And I said in the past that actually, we began targeting creators in 2011 with the ProArt Display monitor.

31:41 So, building on this space, in 2019, we expanded our creator targeted product lines and solutions. So, in addition to display monitors, we now have laptops, workstations, and peripheral like projector, as well as motherboards and also software solutions to meet the needs of professional content creators.

32:10 Looking at the next slide. Our products and solutions for creators are not just individual products. We are also integrating our advantage in innovation to create a whole creative ecosystem. Working with partners across the entire ecosystem, so that we don't just meet their needs with products, but also with solutions and services.

32:52 Please look to the next slide. So, our efforts over the past two or three years have borne fruit in the positive response among creators, some of whom accepted or even were willing to accept sponsorships from us.

33:19 So, looking at the product lines for creators over the past two years, this product line has become a major driver for growth for ASUS.

33:37 Looking at GSK and MPD data, in 2021, at the end of 2021, as you all know, graphics cards are very important for creators. And currently, the most popular discrete graphics cards are the Nvidia GTX and RTX. So, within this segment, we were the number one laptop brand worldwide with a 27.7% market share.

34:20 So, we really are very grateful to our team and to all creators around the world for your support for ASUS. In 2022 we will continue to invest in the creator segment.

34:34 So that was a quick overview of our operations and strategy for 2021. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

34:44 Thank you to our co-CEOs and CFO. Now is our Q&A segment. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

35:02 Okay. The first question is from JPMorgan. Who asked, what is inventory in the channels like compared to normal? And right now, we see that for the industry as a whole inventory is relatively high. So, as supply and demand normalizes in 2022, when do you see inventories starting to go down?

Samson Hu

35:37 Okay. I'm Samson Hu, I think I'll answer this question. I think I'll also give an overview of our supply situation because I think we have the component and part shortage problem is now mostly under control with only minor exceptions like power ICs, IDM manufacturer ICS still in shortage. Most of the other components in parts are seeing more stable supply and shortage is now controlled.

36:20 So, because of these improvements to supply chain, inventory, I believe is back to pre-pandemic levels for I would believe, I would say two-thirds of the major regions, including the U.S. and most of Europe, as well as some parts of Asia. In these regions, inventory is now back to normal levels. But right now, market demand and prices are not going down.

37:01 So, we believe that as supply demand goes back to normal and prices and profits go back to normal levels as well, as the CFO said, we still have relatively high inventory for sub-materials and components. But now that we're seeing high demand in the first quarter, a good visibility for the second quarter, we do believe that compared to last year, at least for ASUS, we will see good growth.

37:51 So, we are very confident that through good sales in the first and second quarters, we will be able to lower the inventory for materials and products. And inventory should be turned to a more normal level. Thank you.

38:15 The next question is from UBS. What is ASUS’ view for the market growth for laptops in 2022 worldwide? What is ASUS’ niche or strategy for achieving growth above the industry as a whole in 2022?

S.Y. Hsu

38:37 Okay. I think I'll take this. Of course, people are forecasting a low-single-digit drop for the market as a whole. So, I'm not surprised that we've been asked this question, but we do think there are some strong points for ASUS in 2022.

39:04 The first is our investments in the commercial segment. In the past, ASUS has had a high – the higher share of ASUS’ product has been in consumers and not in commercial. We've only had SMB, but over the past two years, we've increased our investments in Chromebooks, in SMB, and in enterprise. And for countries with good infrastructure, we are really stepping up our investments.

39:48 So, over the past two years, although our base was low, we've experienced very good growth in the commercial segment, and we will continue to invest in commercial. So, we are anticipating very rapid growth for commercial in 2022. As for the consumer segment, as Samson mentioned, we are focusing on high growth segments, including the gaming segment and the creator segment.

40:20 Samson talked a lot about the advantages to ASUS product and we believe that because of our investments, because of our well received innovations from our results, we can see that we are seeing very high growth in the gaming and creator market segments, and of course, this helps us out a lot overall as well.

40:49 Samson mentioned that gaming products in terms of revenue now should account for a 40% share in the company. So, these segments, if we do well, it will really help out. It will really help our overall business. So, these are the key points for our confidence in our growth in laptops for 2022.

41:22 Okay. Thank you. Our third question is from Prime Bridge, who asks about ASUS’ cash dividend policy, and what the percentage is going to be for this year?

S.Y. Hsu

41:42 I think I'll take this. ASUS’ dividend policy is set with a goal to provide investors and shareholders with better yields and better cash dividends as compared to our industry peers. And actually, today, we had a board meeting where we reported on our 2021 results and made a proposal for our dividend policy for 2022.

42:18 Looking at our EPS of NT$60, we recommended a percentage of 70%, which is NT$42 per share. This is our proposal for your reference. Thank you.

42:39 The next question is from the Economic Daily News. What is ASUS’ – what were ASUS’ results in the smart phone market for the 2021, and what is the target for 2022? Will there be products folding or rolling product?

S.Y. Hsu

42:59 I think I'll take this. For 2021, our phone shipments was 800,000, which represents a year-over-year growth of over 100%, in-line with our expectations. In 2022, we will continue to introduce new products, while maintaining a focus on the gaming segment. So that we can meet the needs of different users.

43:31 Of course, with this new product cycle, we do expect that the phone business will be profitable as for new form factors, such as folding or rollable forms, we are still watching. We are still watching and considering because it will require a more mature key parts. Right now, only Samsung has reached scale in their foldable phones, because they do have the soft OLED technology.

44:14 So, they are well-positioned to make this investment. But for other companies, they are more conservative about new form factors, and we will continue to closely monitor these new technologies, and once these key parts have reached a reasonable stage of maturity for the market, we certainly will launch these new form factor products, but right now, we are still at the stage where we only watch closely. Thank you.

44:53 Thank you. The next question is also from the Economic Daily News. So, Askey reached profitability in the fourth quarter of 2021, what will be the targets for Askey in 2022 in terms of operations and profits?

S.Y. Hsu

45:11 Well, I think everybody looks very closely at Askey and it's been a major focus for ASUS over the past year in terms of our work. So, I believe that there have been two keys to profit for Askey. The first is, of course, revenue growth. And the second is a higher efficiency and cost saving.

45:41 So, in terms of revenue growth, over the past year, Askey has expanded their customer base for their ICT products, including new customers for their connected car solutions. So, they have new sources for orders, and we believe that it will continue to grow. But of course, we do still face challenges in terms of the supply chain.

46:16 And just like in the PC industry, the ICT industry is facing challenges in terms of material supply. So, even though Askey was getting orders, it was not possible to fulfill them, which meant that they were unable to reach economy to scale.

46:39 So, the management of materials in our supply chain partners will continue to be a focus in the coming year. We anticipate that in 2022 there will be improvement in supply chain, compared to 2021. So, we do anticipate that revenue will be higher for 2022. As for lower costs, we have worked with the Askey team to control the R&A costs, the manufacturing expenditures. So, cost control, I believe will also see significant progress in 2022.

47:24 And so, we do see positive signs for 2022, but we did encounter some challenges in the first quarter, as you may have seen in media reports around the Lunar New Year holiday, Askey unfortunately experienced an outbreak of COVID-19. There were several workers who were infected. So, there was a work stoppage for about, what that lasted about one month.

48:00 Our preliminary estimate is that this work stoppage will result in a loss of about NT$100 million. So, originally, we were anticipating a breakeven or a small profit, but instead because of the outbreak there will be a loss of NT$100 million. However, we do project that it will be a recovery for the coming quarters. So, for 2022 as a whole, we do believe that Askey will make a small profit. Thank you.

48:37 The next question is from [CUSA] [ph]. What is ASUS’ forecast for the AIoT industrial computer and IoT segments?

S.Y. Hsu

48:53 I think I'll take this question. AIoT has been a major investment focus for ASUS since 2018. So, we've invested a lot over the past few years, and as we mentioned in the presentations, our key focuses for AIoT include smart healthcare, smart retail, and smart manufacturing.

49:22 We mentioned in earnings calls last year that in order to have a space to demonstrate our smart manufacturing, we are actually building up a plant. This is a fairly rare to see for a brand focused company to invest in – to make a major investment in manufacturing plans.

49:47 So, as for the industrial computer segment, you can see that many companies have a business model where they provide highly customized products for customers. They closely collaborate with. This is the model for success for most companies on the market. And of course, with this model, these companies are able to build up very long-term relationships with their customers.

50:17 So, this will lead to more stable operations for them. But of course, if we use this kind of business model then these relationships take a long time to build up. So, it takes a long time to build up scale.

50:38 Looking at our AIoT business group, right now, at the current rate, it will be fairly difficult for this business group to have an appreciable contribution to ASUS’ overall products. So, we are discussing whether we can have a new direction, take a new direction for this. And we do have some preliminary results to these discussions, but it will take some time to build up the ecosystem needed to create rapid growth.

51:17 And right now, I think the strategy is not yet ready for public discussion. So, we will probably talk a little bit more about this in future earnings calls when our discussions are more mature. Thank you.

51:37 The next question is from DigiTimes. What will be the situation in target for the graphics card segment and how much growth from 2021?

S.Y. Hsu

51:52 I will take this question. If we look at the first quarter visibility for graphics cards, the shipments and revenues will see likely two-digit growth over last year. But for the second half of the year, I think we still need to keep close watch on the developments of cryptocurrency? Thank you.

52:21 Thank you. The next question is from KGI. So, in the presentation, you mentioned a 6% target for 2022, is this for revenue growth?

S.Y. Hsu

52:38 Sorry. Maybe I wasn't very clear in my presentation. I mentioned that we have ambitious targets for all our business units and revenue growth is, of course very important. But for our investors, probably the profit margin is most important. So, when I mentioned 6%, it's our targeted margin. In other words, even under our aggressive revenue growth targets, we still hope to maintain at least 6% margin. I think that's better for our shareholders. Thank you.

53:22 The next question is from UBS. What is ASUS’ view on the overall e-sports market in 2022 and the next three to five years? What is your guidance for the growth in this market? Will ASUS be able to maintain growth that is above the overall market?

S.Y. Hsu

53:47 I'll take this question. For gaming, I think, compared to other segments in the PC market, I think there is clear momentum. So, for ASUS, as we mentioned in the presentation, the gaming business in terms of our products, in terms of our innovation, in terms of our building of communities and ecosystem, it's a strategic priority for us.

54:20 So, our growth guidance is, at least 20% year-over-year growth for 2022. 20% growth for 2022. As for the next 3 years to 5 years, I think the gaming industry, the gaming segment I think there is still room for evolution. So, over the past year or two, we have introduced many new innovation.

54:59 For example, earlier gaming products, earlier gaming PCs are big and bulky, but a few years ago, we introduced a new product line, Zephyrus, which is light and portable. And this touched off a new trend to have light and portable products that can still meet the needs of gamers. This year, we are introducing the 2-in-1 gaming laptop. A lot of people might think why buy 2-in-1 products for gaming?

55:41 Well, it's because we've noticed that over the past year or two, many users are not buying gaming laptops just for playing games on them, they are also using gaming laptops for productivity tasks and when they do that, sometimes they need to bring their laptops with them. So, the customers, the segment is changing. They need both performance and portability and mobility.

56:18 So, gaming PCs are now a more – they need to be very fully featured devices and ASUS is in the lead. We are the pioneers and try new things for this segment. So, I believe that with our spirit of innovation, we will be able to achieve growth that is at least 10 points higher than the market as a whole. So, two-digit growth even for the next three to five years. Thank you.

56:55 Okay. The next question is from Morgan Stanley. So, last year on earnings calls, you mentioned that inventory in sales channels are 30% below normal, have they come back to normal now?

S.Y. Hsu

57:15 Well, I talked about this earlier, but I would like to expand on this, looking at the regional breakdown, about two-thirds of regions are now back to normal safe inventory. Last time, we mentioned a 30% gap in inventory. So, back then inventory was at about 6 weeks to 7 weeks. Of course, the definition of healthy inventory varies by territory, but we usually define healthy inventory as 6 – rather 8 weeks to 12 weeks. But last time, most regions were seeing inventory at 5 weeks to 7 weeks or 5 weeks to 8 weeks, so there was a 30% gap, but now for two-thirds of the regions, inventory is back to 8 weeks to 12 weeks.

58:10 Thank you. The next question is from MMA Wealth Management. So, as materials and logistics costs go up and there is inflation, how will this affect ASUS’ gross margin and will these cost increases be passed on to the customer?

S.Y. Hsu

58:38 I'll take this question. Over the past two years, we've seen demand growth fueled by the pandemic. So, cost increases in terms of materials and shipping can easily be passed on to the customer because demand was much higher than supply. So, moderate price increases will not lead to drops in sales. But this year, I think things are different. We need to be mindful of how much costs are acceptable to consumers.

59:21 And I think one way of thinking about it is, how we can improve the value of our products through innovation so that customers believe that they are getting what they paid for. It will make price increases more palatable for customers. So instead of just passing on the costs, we want to make higher value products. Thank you.

Nick Wu

59:48 Okay. I think our time is up and we've answered most of the questions. So, I think our two Co-CEOs will give some final remarks to wrap-up today's earnings call.

Samson Hu

60:05 Okay. Thank you to the investors and the media for taking part in today's earnings call. From your questions, we can see that everybody is quite concerned about the market post-pandemic. So, some say, on the market that the total addressable market will go down this year, but for us, we are still cautiously optimistic. So, we've set fairly ambitious targets, and of course, we know that industry beating growth is a challenge.

60:50 And that's something that Mr. Hsu has emphasized. So, we will continue to watch the market developments and aim to provide better and more innovative products to that customers like so that we can continue to fuel our growth.

61:14 As for new industries, for example, AIoT, if we have any good progress made, we will continue to keep you all updated. Thank you.

S.Y. Hsu

61:32 Looking at this year's PC market. If we look at the market and the industry, as we all know, there are some geopolitical risks and of course, the challenge of inflation, which will affect spending power negatively. But as we said in past earnings calls, we do believe that the pandemic has brought new digital lifestyle.

62:07 So, it is a positive structural change. So, compared to the pre-pandemic times, we are still optimistic about the total addressable market. For the PC segment, we do believe that it's expanded by 100 million to 350 million. So, for 2022, we do believe that there will only be a single-digit change, compared to the year before.

62:37 As four ASUS, as we said today, over the past few years, we have executed the Golden Triangle strategy and the segmentation strategy, and we have seen success in the commercial, the gaming, and the creator segments. So, we are very confident that in 2022, we will continue to execute on these strategies and improve the value of our products. And through these efforts, we will be able to achieve revenue growth, 6% operating margin, and reach the expectations of our investors, and our friends in the media. Thank you.

63:28 Okay. Thank you. Thank you all for participating in this call.