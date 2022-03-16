mtcurado/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

For a long time, I have considered aircraft lessors to be excellent for long term investment. Shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) have gained almost 50% since I bought my first shares and that is after share prices retreated 30% from their highs. That decline in share price is driven by AerCap's exposure to Russia. Overall, while I'm not happy with a 30% decline in share prices I feel like AerCap, which has said it will comply with the sanctions and cease leasing activities with Russian airlines, but also Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) are generally nice investments for the long term. What should be kept in mind is that the past three years have been extraordinary with the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, a pandemic and a war. So overall, I would say lessors have been holding up well and I believe that management of lessors will be capable to navigate the current headwinds.

One question, I have repeatedly received is why billions of dollars worth of assets are at risk, because this unfortunately is not the first time that war happens somewhere in the world. To answer that question, I have developed the Airline Fleet Monitor for Russia which I will use in the analysis but also look at some recent events and events years ago that drove the Russian aircraft market into a certain direction.

Russian addiction to leased aircraft

Airline Fleet Monitor Russia snapshot (AeroAnalysis)

In total, the Russian airline market consists of 872 aircraft with an aircraft value of $17.6 billion. The majority of those aircraft have been provided to airlines in Russia on a lease basis. In total, 76% of the fleet has been leased, and if we look among aircraft manufacturers outside of Russia and Ukraine we found that 89% of the fleet has been leased. The entire Airbus single aisle fleet operates in Russia on lease basis and a significant portion of the Boeing 737 aircraft operates on a lease basis as well. Furthermore, wide body jets often are transferred to Russian airlines for the second lease term. So, we're seeing quite a number of Boeing 777 aircraft in Russia and they also find their way to Russia, but in smaller quantities when lessors sell their aircraft to airlines.

So, the Russian market to some extent is of importance for the placement of widebody jets on their second lease term. Not being able to place those aircraft with Russian airlines would pressure the market value of these aircraft.

Lease arrangements accelerated in recent years

Fleet division by ownership status (Boeing)

Broadly speaking, the reason why there are billion of dollars worth of flight equipment at risk is because Russia has quit a vivid domestic market being the largest country in the world and being a country with a top 10 population. There have been wars and sanctions before, but they never affected a country the size of Russia. With sanctions targeting Russia and its airline industry, the West is targeting a relatively big aviation market and the exposure of lessors is further exacerbated by the fact that Russian airlines rely heavily on leasing flight equipment. Globally, lessors have a 46% market share but in Russia that goes as high as 90% if we look at flight equipment from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), Boeing (BA), former Bombardier jets, ATR and Embraer (ERJ).

The big question is why the share of leased aircraft is significantly higher in Russia than in the rest of the world. I think that sanctions against Russia after the annexation of Crimea has played a big role. Eight years ago, the annexation of Crimea took place and Russia was slammed with sanctions putting pressure on the ruble. There are 261 aircraft types with airlines with an average age of less than eight years. Of those 261 aircraft we found that 94% has been leased. So, it's highly likely that lessors are facing increased exposure now because previous sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014 forced the Russian airlines to lease flight equipment as access to the financing options were limited and direct purchases from the manufacturers was costly due to the plunge of the ruble while billing for aircraft equipment is dollar-dominated. So, airlines have been more interested into taking aircraft from the order book from lessors or have used sale-and-lease-back opportunities.

Sanction implementations

So, the Russian airline market is big with above average exposure for lessors driven by previous sanctions. In some sense, the way sanctions against the Russian airline industry also did not help lessors to minimize the risk. Each day Russian aircraft depart with destinations inside and outside of Russia. A coordinated approach toward sanctions could have allowed flight bans and sanctions to be announced at a time when the number of Russian jets on foreign soil or airspace would be at a maximum. That would have allowed lessors to at least repossess some of the aircraft. Instead, countries closed their airspaces one by one, which cut off international flights and simultaneously reduced the chances of successfully taking back aircraft. So, the actions by the European Union and other European countries actively contributed to the exposure for lessor to be higher than strictly necessary. At the same time, most flight activity does occur within Russia meaning that it's not the case that lessors could have recovered hundreds of jets even with a coordinated approach from the sanctioning countries.

The other reason why there's so much flight equipment at risk is for the simple reason that President Putin has signed into law a measure that would allow airlines to basically take ownership of a leased aircraft by registering it in Russia. This goes against the lease contracts and the Cape Town Convention, which do not allow the re-registration of aircraft without permission of the owner. What's currently has been signed into law is that it's OK to take ownership of aircraft that do not rightfully belong to a Russian airline. Simply put, theft is being legalized to keep the Russian airline market running for the time being and having a head of state take such measures does not help lessors recover their assets.

Conclusion

The main reason why there is so much value at risk is because the Russian market is a big airline market with a high share of leased aircraft. This above average share is likely driven by difficulties financing aircraft for Russian carriers since 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea. What also does not happen is a rather uncoordinated announcement and implementation of sanctions, primarily from European states, that actively contributed to a lower probability of aircraft repossession. While all of that is playing a role, the biggest role is of course the fact that Putin simply does not care about the rules. We have seen that Putin has no respect for the sovereign states and so it is also not a complete surprise to see that aircraft ownership, agreements and contracts are not respected at this point in time.

In the coming days, we will continue updating the Airline Fleet Monitor for Russia to grant readers access to the most recent information but also to add scope. This is likely not the last report I will write on this topic, so we continuously keep track of changes in the field.