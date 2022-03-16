gustavofrazao/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On SaverOne 2014 Ltd.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (SAVR) has filed to raise an undisclosed amount in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing driver safety applications for a variety of vehicle markets.

SAVR has produced only minimal revenue to-date, so management hasn't proven its ability to generate strong revenue growth for its offerings.

When we learn more about the IPO, I'll provide a final opinion.

Company & Technology

Petah Tikvah, Israel-based SaverOne, was founded to develop its SaverOne mobile application that prevents distracted driving resulting from the use of mobile phones.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Ori Gilboa, who has been with the firm since September 2019 and was previously CEO of Negev Group, a home design company.

The company's primary offerings include:

SaverOne Generation 1.0 - for private vehicles

Generation 2.0 - Gen 1.0 replacement and for automotive aftermarket

Generation 3.0 - for the OEM market (2025 forecast launch)

SaverOne has booked fair market value investment of $26.6 million as of December 31, 2021, from investors, including Ronen Weisberg, Ituran Location and Control, Universal Motors Israel and Y.D. More Investments.

SaverOne - Customer Acquisition

Management expects to launch its Generation 2.0 product in Q2 2022 in the aftermarket segment in the U.S. and Europe.

For its Generation 3.0 product, the company is working with a 'leading global OEM... in order to make the installation of the SaverOne System into a vehicle's system an essential part of the vehicle manufacturing process.'

Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased from a small base, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2021 539.3% 2020 759.2%

(Source - SEC)

The Selling & Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling & Marketing spend, was 0.1x in the most recent reporting period. (Source)

SaverOne's Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Market Research Future, the global market for driver safety products is forecast to reach nearly $25 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 8.72% from 2021 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a rise in technology options to satisfy greater safety needs for consumers and increased demand from fleet operators for safer driver operations.

Also, machine learning and Internet of Things applications will also play a role in the industry's growth trajectory as well as the continued rollout of high capacity, low latency 5G wireless networking capabilities.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Cellcontrol

Katasi

Cipia Vision

Lytx

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Tiny amount of topline revenue

Gross profit

High and increasing operating losses and cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2021 $ 145,000 53.0% 2020 $ 94,800 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2021 $ 52,000 198.9% 2020 $ 17,400 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2021 35.86% 2020 18.35% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) 2021 $ (8,446,000) 2020 $ (5,206,800) Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2021 $ (8,518,000) 2020 $ (4,069,800) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2021 $ (6,939,900) 2020 $ (3,708,600) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source - SEC)

As of December 31, 2021, SaverOne had $4.4 million in cash and $2.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was negative ($7 million).

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. IPO Details

SaverOne intends to raise an undisclosed amount in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for global sales and marketing expansion - sales force expansion in key markets via direct sales and indirect partnerships; for Generation 2.0 and 3.0 technology development as part of our accelerating development of our technology; for accelerated R&D in machine learning/artificial intelligence; for technology acquisitions of companies which can provide additional technological capabilities as well as enable further marketing and sales channel access to the markets we target; and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes and possible future acquisitions. (Source - SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says that in Israel, 'two of our patent applications have been allowed and subsequently opposed by a third-party. We have reached an agreement with the opponent according to which, the opposition proceedings shall be deferred until January 1, 2023, or until a divisional application of one of these two Israeli patent applications is allowed (whichever is earlier). As soon as the opposition proceedings resume, we intend to respond to the grounds of opposition. Our attorneys have advised us that it is difficult to assess the likelihood of the opposition to succeed, at this early stage.'

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is ThinkEquity.

Commentary About SaverOne's IPO

SAVR is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its development and commercialization plans.

The company's financials have shown only a small amount of topline revenue, minimal gross profit and high and growing operating losses and cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was negative ($7 million).

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends on its shares and anticipates that it will use any future earnings to reinvest back into the company's growth plans.

The market opportunity for driver safety technologies is large and expected to grow at nearly a 9% CAGR through 2027, so the firm has strong industry growth dynamics in its favor.

ThinkEquity is the lead underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (52.2%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is the long development cycle ahead for its OEM product, resulting in the need for further equity or debt investment to achieve.

Also, the firm has produced only minimal revenue to-date, so management hasn't proven its ability to generate strong revenue growth for its offerings.

When we learn more about the IPO from management, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.