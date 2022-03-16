Signify Health Aims Higher With New CMS Terms
Summary
- Signify Health went public in February 2021, raising $564 million in an IPO.
- The firm provides value-based payment programs for healthcare providers in the U.S.
- SGFY has seen negative impacts from the pandemic but management believes the firm is well positioned for growth.
- I'm on Hold for SGFY until we see evidence of that growth.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Signify Health
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) went public in February 2021, raising $564 million in gross proceeds (excluding underwriter options) from an IPO that priced at $24.00 per share.
The firm has created a platform that provides value-based payment programs for healthcare services.
My current outlook is a Hold, but with an eye to changing to a more positive view if we see further growth and positive comments from management on its ramp from new CMS policies.
Company
Norwalk, Connecticut-based Signify was founded to develop a technology-based healthcare payment system for employers that powers value-based care models for patients in the U.S.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Kyle Armbrester, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously Chief Product Officer at athenahealth (ATHN).
The company is a leading provider of value-based care plans for the following models:
Episodes of care
In-home health evaluations
The company seeks to grow its relationship network with care providers, insurers, community based organizations [CBO] and accountable care organizations [ACO] in order to grow its potential.
Signify serves the Medicare Advantage plan and the Medicare Bundled Payment for Care Improvement initiative.
Signify's Market & Competition
According to a 2019 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the value-based health care model is a result of the intense competition among providers to lower costs while improving care.
Value-based health care models include:
Pay for performance
Accountable care organization
Bundled payments
Patient centered medical home
According to a survey by NEJM Catalyst, over 40% of healthcare executives in the U.S. believe that value-based reimbursement will become the primary revenue model in the future.
However, in other parts of the world, a lack of healthcare infrastructure and connectivity will likely slow the adoption of this more sophisticated and collaborative approach.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Matrix Medical Network
Humana (HUM)
UnitedHealth (UNH)
Fusion5
Archway
Change Healthcare (CHNG)
Others
SGFY’s Recent Financial Performance
Topline revenue by quarter has plateaued over the past 5-quarter period:
Gross profit by quarter has followed the same trajectory as topline revenue:
Operating income by quarter has remained substantially positive:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have improved markedly in recent quarters:
In the past 12 months, SGFY’s stock price has fallen 43.7 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’s rise of 9.0 percent, as the chart below indicates:
Valuation Metrics For Signify
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization
|
$3,640,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$2,690,000,000
|
Price / Sales
|
3.55
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
3.48
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
19.92
|
Free Cash Flow [TTM]
|
$73,250,000
|
Revenue Growth Rate [TTM]
|
26.66%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.11
(Source)
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Change Healthcare; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Change Healthcare (CHNG)
|
Signify Health (SGFY)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
2.04
|
3.55
|
74.0%
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
3.31
|
3.48
|
5.1%
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
15.61
|
19.92
|
27.6%
|
Free Cash Flow [TTM]
|
$429,980,000
|
$73,250,000
|
-83.0%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
40.5%
|
26.7%
|
-34.1%
(Source)
Commentary On SGFY
In its last earnings call, covering Q4 2021’s results, management highlighted its recent acquisition of Caravan Health. The deal provides expanded reach into population health management capabilities for accountable care organizations, or ACOs.
Notably, CEO Armbrester viewed the recent CMS announcement on direct contracting (ACO REACH) as favorable to its combined Signify/Caravan in-home evaluation business model, as it encourages health care providers to ‘coordinate care to improve the care offered to people with Medicare - especially those from underserved communities.’
Additionally, the firm is focusing resources on developing a partner ecosystem to connect individuals to follow-on care. The benefit to SGFY will be to enable it to deliver a more integrated experience related to in-home evaluation activities.
As to its financial results, Q4 revenue dropped year-over-year, largely due to the ‘adverse impact of COVID-19 on [its] program size and savings rate.’
Net income was up strongly year-over-year, although it was due to a $36.7 million Equity Appreciation Right Agreement (Optum) mark-to-market revaluation, which was derived from a lower stock price at year end.
Looking ahead, management was cautious and believes it to be ‘prudent to forecast additional COVID exclusions for 2022,’ which will weigh on its program size growth.
Regarding valuation, SGFY appears similarly valued on most major metrics to partial comparable Change Healthcare.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the continued negative impact of variants from the ongoing COVID pandemic.
However, management asserts that the new CMS policies combined with its recent Caravan acquisition will position it well in the market to assist providers with their new informational needs.
This could be accurate but may take time to develop in the marketplace. SGFY may be a value at its current price, but likely for only patient investors with a reasonably long-term time frame.
My current outlook is a Hold, but with an eye to changing to a more positive view if we see further growth and positive comments from management on its ramp from new CMS policies.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. Post-IPO investing carries significant volatility and risk of loss.