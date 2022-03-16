FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Signify Health

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) went public in February 2021, raising $564 million in gross proceeds (excluding underwriter options) from an IPO that priced at $24.00 per share.

The firm has created a platform that provides value-based payment programs for healthcare services.

My current outlook is a Hold, but with an eye to changing to a more positive view if we see further growth and positive comments from management on its ramp from new CMS policies.

Company

Norwalk, Connecticut-based Signify was founded to develop a technology-based healthcare payment system for employers that powers value-based care models for patients in the U.S.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Kyle Armbrester, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously Chief Product Officer at athenahealth (ATHN).

The company is a leading provider of value-based care plans for the following models:

Episodes of care

In-home health evaluations

The company seeks to grow its relationship network with care providers, insurers, community based organizations [CBO] and accountable care organizations [ACO] in order to grow its potential.

Signify serves the Medicare Advantage plan and the Medicare Bundled Payment for Care Improvement initiative.

Signify's Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the value-based health care model is a result of the intense competition among providers to lower costs while improving care.

Value-based health care models include:

Pay for performance

Accountable care organization

Bundled payments

Patient centered medical home

According to a survey by NEJM Catalyst, over 40% of healthcare executives in the U.S. believe that value-based reimbursement will become the primary revenue model in the future.

However, in other parts of the world, a lack of healthcare infrastructure and connectivity will likely slow the adoption of this more sophisticated and collaborative approach.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Matrix Medical Network

Humana (HUM)

UnitedHealth (UNH)

Fusion5

Archway

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

Others

SGFY’s Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has plateaued over the past 5-quarter period:

5-Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Gross profit by quarter has followed the same trajectory as topline revenue:

5-Quarter Gross Profit (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Operating income by quarter has remained substantially positive:

5-Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have improved markedly in recent quarters:

5-Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

In the past 12 months, SGFY’s stock price has fallen 43.7 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’s rise of 9.0 percent, as the chart below indicates:

52-Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation Metrics For Signify

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $3,640,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,690,000,000 Price / Sales 3.55 Enterprise Value / Sales 3.48 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 19.92 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $73,250,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 26.66% Earnings Per Share $0.11

(Source)

As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Change Healthcare; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Change Healthcare (CHNG) Signify Health (SGFY) Variance Price / Sales 2.04 3.55 74.0% Enterprise Value / Sales 3.31 3.48 5.1% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 15.61 19.92 27.6% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $429,980,000 $73,250,000 -83.0% Revenue Growth Rate 40.5% 26.7% -34.1%

(Source)

Commentary On SGFY

In its last earnings call, covering Q4 2021’s results, management highlighted its recent acquisition of Caravan Health. The deal provides expanded reach into population health management capabilities for accountable care organizations, or ACOs.

Notably, CEO Armbrester viewed the recent CMS announcement on direct contracting (ACO REACH) as favorable to its combined Signify/Caravan in-home evaluation business model, as it encourages health care providers to ‘coordinate care to improve the care offered to people with Medicare - especially those from underserved communities.’

Additionally, the firm is focusing resources on developing a partner ecosystem to connect individuals to follow-on care. The benefit to SGFY will be to enable it to deliver a more integrated experience related to in-home evaluation activities.

As to its financial results, Q4 revenue dropped year-over-year, largely due to the ‘adverse impact of COVID-19 on [its] program size and savings rate.’

Net income was up strongly year-over-year, although it was due to a $36.7 million Equity Appreciation Right Agreement (Optum) mark-to-market revaluation, which was derived from a lower stock price at year end.

Looking ahead, management was cautious and believes it to be ‘prudent to forecast additional COVID exclusions for 2022,’ which will weigh on its program size growth.

Regarding valuation, SGFY appears similarly valued on most major metrics to partial comparable Change Healthcare.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the continued negative impact of variants from the ongoing COVID pandemic.

However, management asserts that the new CMS policies combined with its recent Caravan acquisition will position it well in the market to assist providers with their new informational needs.

This could be accurate but may take time to develop in the marketplace. SGFY may be a value at its current price, but likely for only patient investors with a reasonably long-term time frame.

My current outlook is a Hold, but with an eye to changing to a more positive view if we see further growth and positive comments from management on its ramp from new CMS policies.