How do you like your food? Plain and bland? Or do you like to toss in some seasonings to spice things up? Perhaps you're the spicy lover who ghost peppers everything into oblivion because you love the burning pain it brings. Personally, I like to change speeds. One night I might enjoy just a simple chicken breast with salt and pepper. The next, I'll have chili so hot it will make your toes curl! Variety is the spice of life!

I also like to stay highly diversified when it comes to my portfolio. It's a means of protection to keep exposure to many aspects of the market and economy. Not all sectors of the market react the same. If every stock in your portfolio is going in the same direction every day, why bother with multiple stocks?

If you are focused on income, like I am, you will find that your investments often go a different direction than the big market indexes. Certain sectors are more income-investor friendly, while others will never pay a penny.

If your portfolio looks like the HDO Model Portfolio, you might not realize that the stock market is in a "correction". Stock prices are down 10%-15% on average, and many investors are seeing their holdings crushed.

As an income investor seeking out high-yielding opportunities, I often find my holdings have a very loose correlation with the market indexes. Frequently, I see days where the market is down and my portfolio is up, or days where the market is up and my portfolio is down. That's the price of contrarian investing and buying deals that the market is selling.

I like to have a few holdings that have a high correlation with the general market. When you are trying to create a diverse portfolio, it's essential to have some holdings that march to the beat of a different drummer. When you are the different drummer, you need to have a few holdings that follow all the other drummers. However, I don't wish to sacrifice my income for the sake of diversity. How can I have an investment that follows the crowd of the market and still meets my income needs?

As income investors, we need to be innovative. Willing to learn new things and invest in new sectors and the market as a whole. Using whole-market style CEFs (closed-end funds) is an excellent route. These are income-generating opportunities that I think will add new exposure to your portfolio and allow you to benefit from new sectors, all while never having to sacrifice those dividends we all love so much.

Let's dive right in.

Pick #1: ETO - Yield 8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) is a great solution. Since its inception, ETO has outperformed the S&P 500 while having a strong correlation.

This is to be expected because ETO utilizes leverage of around 20%. Leverage creates larger swings, but over time, leverage can provide larger total returns as long as the market continues to go up more than it goes down.

ETO is a global fund, with a little over 30% exposure to Europe. Many of its European holdings are down 30%-plus because of the conflict in Ukraine.

This is an obvious risk if the war spreads beyond Ukraine. Two thirds of its European holdings are in France, UK, Netherlands, and Switzerland. The 3% allocation in Germany is the closest geographically to the conflict, though any escalation of the conflict could have negative impacts on trade throughout Europe.

When the whole market dips, that's the best time to add ETO. It does provide exposure to Europe which is a double-edged sword. When European markets recover, ETO will outperform the S&P 500, but if the conflict expands it could underperform. ETO's 60% allocation to North America will help limit the downside.

With our individual picks heavily US-based, ETO is a good option to get some international exposure without excessive risk. That could benefit from a recovery when the conflict is resolved, being backstopped by a healthy allocation to U.S. companies.

Pick #2: USA - Yield 11%

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) is an option for those who prefer to avoid international risks. With a 90% allocation to the U.S., most of the foreign investments are in companies with a strong U.S. presence like Sony Group Corporation (SONY). Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a diversified but US-centric portfolio.

USA is a unique fund in that it splits capital up among five different managers, each with a different strategy. Three of these managers follow a "value" based strategy, and two follow "growth" based strategies.

As a result, when you buy USA at a low point, you get increasing prices when the market rallies and you get a rising dividend as well. This makes USA a great way to bet on the recovery of the market indexes and on the U.S. economy - and receive a generous dividend while you wait!

Conclusion

With ETO and USA, we gain exposure to a wide swath of the overall market. This allows us to generate excellent income from typically non-income producing securities. We can generate income from the "big tech" and other top-notch firms. Both of these opportunities provide plenty of current immediate income, which we can use to reinvest into these holdings or invest elsewhere. The freedom and flexibility of recurring cash deposits cannot be overemphasized. No one knows how to use my money better than I do, the same goes for you!

So while enjoying a stable and relaxing retirement, don't be afraid to spice up your income portfolio and open another channel of recurring income to flow into your coffers. Your coffers will thank you for it, so will your retirement!