Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Walgreens: Investment Thesis

Back on June 28, 2020, I published article "Walgreens: Share Repurchases Massively Detrimental To Shareholders." Since that time, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) share price has increased by 16.24% from $41.44 to the current $48.17, compared to a 41.21% increase in the S&P 500. Based on Seeking Alpha analysts' EPS estimates, and the P/E multiple remaining around current level, low to mid-single digit returns are indicated for buying now and holding through end of 2024. The current multiple of 8.77 compares to a five-year historical average multiple of 10.88. A reversion to that multiple level by end of 2024 would result in indicative returns of 9% to 12%. Whether the multiple might revert to historical levels is key to considering an investment in Walgreens shares at this point in time. As per my previous article there has been a great deal of value destruction at Walgreens. A new CEO was appointed in March 2021, with the former CEO transitioning to Executive Chairman of the Board. Rosalind Brewer, the new CEO, has the task of re-positioning the company and quickly moved to appoint an impressive cohort of experienced and successful persons to assist in implementation. There are signs the business is stabilizing, and some green shoots emerging, but it is early days yet in the transformation. For the time being I rate Walgreens a Hold.

My usual detailed structured financial analysis follows.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Compiled by Robert Honeywill (Sources: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2024 (see line 12), based on buying at the Mar. 15, 2022, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on 2024 year, which has EPS estimates from seven analysts, because it allows for the impact of the projected EPS growth rates to be taken account of in the assessment of value of Walgreens shares. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Mar. 15, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2024, is 3.8% (line 50). Dividends, including estimated dividend growth, account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through end of 2024.

Targeting A 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Compiled by Robert Honeywill (Sources: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Table 2 provides comparative data for Walgreens, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on Mar. 15, 2022, and holding through end of 2024. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2024. The share price would need to increase by $5.26 from the present $48.17 to $53.43 at end of 2024, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2024, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2024 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For Walgreens, the P/E ratio at buy date needs to increase by 10.5% through the end of 2024 for the 7.5% return to be achieved. Requiring an increase in the P/E ratio to achieve a targeted return would normally be regarded as a negative. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a negative or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in Share Price, EPS and P/E ratios from 2019 to 2025 (lines 31 to 53)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2024 when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For Walgreens, the share price could decrease by $5.53 from $58.96 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $53.43 at end of 2024, and as detailed in Part 1, at $53.43, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For Walgreens, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2024, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

[A] Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $58.96*(1-1.4%)^5 = $54.97 (that would be the result if the share price grew in line with EPS growth, and the P/E multiple remained constant)

[B] Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $54.97*(1-2.8%) = $53.43 (price required at end of 2024 to provide 7.5% total return, buying at current share price)

The decrease of $3.99 ($58.96 minus $54.97) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $1.54 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($54.97 minus $53.43) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Dividend Growth Income+ Club Logo (Copyright: Robert Honeywill 2020)

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Walgreens' Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2024

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on selected historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2024.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections Walgreens

Compiled by Robert Honeywill (Sources: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Mar. 15, 2022 and holding through the end of 2024 (or longer if sufficient analysts' estimates are available). There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. Walgreens' P/E ratio is presently 8.77. This is below historical levels but there is no certainty the P/E ratio will revert to historical levels per Table 3 above. This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying Walgreens shares today would be prepared to hold through 2024, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2024 follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as Walgreens. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for Nov. 30, 2021 TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 22 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q4 2021 plus current P/E ratio in Q4 2022. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. In the case of Walgreens I have replaced the median P/E ratio of 10.36 with the current P/E ratio of 8.77, to assess the effect of the P/E ratio remaining around current level. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are seven analysts covering Walgreens through end of 2024. In my experience, a range of 1.7 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is moderate, suggesting a degree of certainty, and thus greater reliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, Walgreens is conservatively indicated to return between 2.1% and 4.8% average per year through the end of 2024. The 2.1% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 4.8% on their high EPS estimates, with a 3.9% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for Walgreens, the indicative returns range from 9.5% to 12.4%, with consensus 11.5%. But those higher returns require the current P/E ratio of 8.77 to increase back to historical average level of 10.88.

Review Of Historical Performance For Walgreens

Walgreens: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Walgreens.

Table 4

Compiled by Robert Honeywill (Sources: Seeking Alpha Premium)

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for Walgreens were negative, ranging from negative (1.0)% to negative (7.2)%, for seven of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. The remaining investor achieved return of 12.1% due buying at time of a COVID-19 related dip in the share price at end of Q2 2020. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Mar. 15, 2022. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking Walgreens' "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Walgreens Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Compiled by Robert Honeywill (Sources: Seeking Alpha Premium and SEC filings)

Table 2.1 shows a decrease in shareholders' equity of $1,203 million over the 4.25 years, Sep. 1, 2017 through end of Nov. 30, 2021. This $1,203 million reduction in equity, is represented by a decrease of $1,113 million in net assets used in operations, and a $90 million increase in net debt. This decrease of $1.2 billion in shareholders' equity is despite reporting earnings of $24.9 billion over the period and only paying out $6.9 billion in dividends, a net increase of $18.0 billion to shareholders' equity. Further analysis is provided below.

Table 5.2 Walgreens Balance Sheet - Equity Section

Compiled by Robert Honeywill (Sources: Seeking Alpha Premium and SEC filings)

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I find this happening to some extent with Walgreens.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period April 30, 2017, to Oct. 31, 2020: