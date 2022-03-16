FinkAvenue/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Visa (NYSE:V) is a global payments technology company which has been subject to extreme volatility in the past nine months as a negative narrative accumulated in the global digital payments sector. Today we look at how the stock is faring in a world slowly reopening after two years of COVID disruption only for a war to break out in eastern Europe and for there to be subsequent financial sanctions imposed upon Russia.

Bouncing back post-COVID?

Visa saw a significant pick up of cross border traffic towards the end of 2021 only for the Omicron variant to turn up in December and shut the world down again. Overall though volumes were good compared to the previous year and management expects volumes to pick up once again as restrictions are lifted in February and March of this year. Visa also expects cross border traffic to come back to pre-COVID levels as early as September 2022. Thanks to the pickup in cross border volumes, incentives also came in below management expectations at 25.1%. Below we can see a snap from the latest investor presentation showing the evolution of volumes.

Visa cross border volumes (Visa)

Another key driver we have identified for the Company is the success of their Value Added Services which sets it apart from smaller peers in the digital payments sector, Visa expects to see growth in the high teens from new and existing services. We also see space for this to rise as new flows are added with the advent of new services from the Company. Coupling this with Visa's penetration in ePayments, we see breathing space for the company after recent sell-offs.

Visa value added services (Visa)

Russian exposure

Russia accounts for roughly 4% of Visa's revenues. Normally Visa card transactions are handled by US networks, even when issued by Russian banks. In the case of cards issued by sanctioned banks, the transactions are handled on internal Russian networks. Cards issued by sanctioned banks also may not work for foreign transactions and purchases. Visa also stated that Ukraine also accounts for roughly 1% of revenues.

Q1 Results

Taking a look at the recent results, we can see huge improvements across the board.

Visa Q1 results (Visa)

Group chairman and CEO Alfred F Kelly Jr. commented "As we look ahead, we do not believe the current surge in the pandemic will curtail the recovery. We see economies around the world continuing to improve and, as restrictions are lifted, cross-border travel will continue to recover. We remain confident that we are well-positioned, via our multi-pronged growth strategy, to deliver strong results well into the future."

The group also announced a $12 billion share buyback program in December.

Looking forward: Valuation and key risks

We still do not see much clarity surrounding investor concern over the rise of account to account (A2A), Digital Wallets, and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) alternative payment methods. Internally, here at the Lab, after speaking with other analysts and with industry personnel, we have estimated a 5y revenue impact of roughly 7%. However, we would like to point out that these systems are by nature interconnected, thus increased use of alternative payments could potentially re-generate a portion of lost revenue for Visa.

We value Visa on a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 21.5x inline with our peers' average, while we slightly increase our EPS estimates for 2022 to $7.16. We give the stock a BUY rating with a target of $235.00 per share.

